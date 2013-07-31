Avian Immunology
2nd Edition
The second edition of Avian Immunology provides an up-to-date overview of the current knowledge of avian immunology. From the ontogeny of the avian immune system to practical application in vaccinology, the book encompasses all aspects of innate and adaptive immunity in chickens. In addition, chapters are devoted to the immunology of other commercially important species such as turkeys and ducks, and to ecoimmunology summarizing the knowledge of immune responses in free-living birds often in relation to reproductive success.
The book contains a detailed description of the avian innate immune system, encompassing the mucosal, enteric, respiratory and reproductive systems. The diseases and disorders it covers include immunodepressive diseases and immune evasion, autoimmune diseases, and tumors of the immune system. Practical aspects of vaccination are examined as well. Extensive appendices summarize resources for scientists including cell lines, inbred chicken lines, cytokines, chemokines, and monoclonal antibodies.
The world-wide importance of poultry protein for the human diet, as well as the threat of avian influenza pandemics like H5N1 and heavy reliance on vaccination to protect commercial flocks makes this book a vital resource. This book provides crucial information not only for poultry health professionals and avian biologists, but also for comparative and veterinary immunologists, graduate students and veterinary students with an interest in avian immunology.
- With contributions from 33 of the foremost international experts in the field, this book provides the most up-to-date review of avian immunology so far
- Contains a detailed description of the avian innate immune system reviewing constitutive barriers, chemical and cellular responses; it includes a comprehensive review of avian Toll-like receptors
- Contains a wide-ranging review of the "ecoimmunology" of free-living avian species, as applied to studies of population dynamics, and reviews methods and resources available for carrying out such research
Immunologists, cell biologists, pathologists, poultry scientists, vaccinologists and veterinarians. Also zoologists, ecologists, ornithologists and evolutionary biologists interested in using immunological parameters as selection traits for studies on survival and evolution
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Foreword
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. The Importance of the Avian Immune System and its Unique Features
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Contribution of Avian Lymphocytes
1.3 The Contribution of the Bursa of Fabricius
1.4 The Contribution of the Chicken MHC
1.5 The Contributions to Vaccinology
1.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Structure of the Avian Lymphoid System
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Thymus
2.3 The Bursa of Fabricius
2.4 Germinal Center of the Peripheral Lymphoid Organs
2.5 The Spleen
2.6 Gut-Associated Lymphoid Tissue
2.7 Harderian and Conjuctiva-Associated Lymphoid Tissue
2.8 Mural Lymph Node
2.9 Ectopic Lymphatic Tissue and Pineal Gland
2.10 Bone Marrow
2.11 Blood
References
Chapter 3. Development of the Avian Immune System
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Origins and Migration Routes of Hematopoietic Cells Using Quail–Chick Complementary Chimeras
3.3 Aortic Clusters as the Intra-Embryonic Source of Definitive Hematopoiesis
3.4 Formation of the Aorta: A Dorsal Angioblastic Lineage and a Ventral Hemangioblastic Lineage
3.5 The Avian Thymus and T Cell Development
3.6 The Bursa of Fabricius, B-Cell Ontogeny and Immunoglobulins
3.7 Lymphocyte-Differentiating Hormones
3.8 Development of the Immune Responses
3.9 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. B Cells, the Bursa of Fabricius and the Generation of Antibody Repertoires
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Generation of Avian Antibody Repertoires
4.3 The Development of Avian B Cells
References
Chapter 5. Avian T Cells: Antigen Recognition and Lineages
5.1 Introduction
5.2 TCR Structure and Lineages
5.3 CD3 Signaling Complex
5.4 CD4 and CD8
5.5 Co-Stimulatory Molecules
5.6 T Cell Lineages
5.7 Perspectives
References
Chapter 6. Structure and Evolution of Avian Immunoglobulins
6.1 The Basic Structure of Immunoglobulins
6.2 Avian Immunoglobulins
6.3 Ig Half-Life
6.4 Natural Antibodies
6.5 Maternal Antibodies
6.6 Fc Receptors
6.7 Avian Antibody Responses
6.8 The Chicken Egg as a Source of Antibodies
6.9 Avian Antibodies as Tools for Research
References
Chapter 7. Innate Immune Responses
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Constitutive Barriers
7.3 Cells of the Innate Immune System
7.4 Pattern Recognition Receptors
References
Chapter 8. The Avian MHC
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Classical Chicken MHC is Small, Simple and Rearranged
8.3 The Classical Chicken MHC Encodes Single Dominantly Expressed Classical Class I and II Molecules
8.4 The Properties of Single Dominantly Expressed Class I and II Molecules Can Explain Responses to Pathogens and Vaccines
8.5 The Presence of a Single Dominantly Expressed Class I Molecule is Due To Co-Evolution with Tap and Tapasin
8.6 The Chicken MHC Provides Insights into the Primordial MHC and the Subsequent Evolution of the MHC
References
Chapter 9. Avian Antigen-Presenting Cells
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Avian Myeloid Cell Lines
9.3 Functional Properties of Chicken DCs
9.4 Migration
9.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Avian Cytokines and Chemokines
10.1 Definitions
10.2 Description of Avian Cytokine and Chemokine Families
10.3 The Interleukins
10.4 The Interferons
10.5 The Transforming Growth Factor-β Family
10.6 Chemokines
10.7 Receptors
10.8 Available Reagents
10.9 Regulation of Cytokine Responses
10.10 Viral Proteins that Block Cytokine Action
10.11 Potential Use of Cytokines as Vaccine Adjuvants
10.12 Improved Vaccines Based on Viral Mutants Lacking Cytokine Antagonists
References
Chapter 11. Immunogenetics and the Mapping of Immunological Functions
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Selecting for Immunological Traits in the Chicken
11.3 Key Gene Loci for Immunological Traits
11.4 Statistical Approaches to Detect QTL
11.5 Statistical Procedures for QTL Detection
11.6 Strategies for the Use of Molecular Data in Selection
11.7 Systems Biology
11.8 Transgenic Animals
11.9 Future Directions for Systems Biology in Avian Immunology
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. The Mucosal Immune System
12.1 Mucosal Immune System
References
Chapter 13. The Avian Enteric Immune System in Health and Disease
13.1 General Considerations
13.2 Gut Structure and Immune Compartments
13.3 Development of the Enteric Immune System
13.4 Viral Infections of the Gut
13.5 Bacterial Infections of the Gut
13.6 Parasitic Infections of the GUT
13.7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. The Avian Respiratory Immune System
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Anatomy of the Respiratory Tract
14.3 The Paraocular Lymphoid Tissue
14.4 Nasal-Associated Lymphoid Tissue
14.5 The Contribution of the Trachea to Respiratory Tract Immune Responses
14.6 The Bronchus-Associated Lymphoid Tissue
14.7 The Immune System in the Gas Exchange Area
14.8 The Phagocytic System of the Respiratory Tract
14.9 Handling of Particles in the Respiratory Tract
14.10 The Secretory IgA System in the Respiratory Tract
14.11 Gene Expression Analysis as a Tool to Investigate Host–Pathogen Interactions
References
Chapter 15. The Avian Reproductive Immune System
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The Structure and Function of the Avian Reproductive Tract
15.3 Structure and Development of the Reproductive Tract-Associated Immune System in the Chicken
15.4 The Reproductive Tract Immune System and Infection
15.5 What do we Need to Know? Directions for Future Research
References
Chapter 16. Avian Immunosuppressive Diseases and Immunoevasion
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Immunosuppression
16.3 Mechanisms of Immunosuppression
16.4 Immunoevasion
16.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Factors Modulating the Avian Immune System
17.1 Endocrine Regulation of Immunity
17.2 Physiological States
17.3 Dietary Effects on Immunity
17.4 Assessment
References
Chapter 18. Autoimmune Diseases of Poultry
18.1 General Characteristics of Autoimmune Diseases
18.2 Autoimmune Vitiligo in Smyth-Line Chickens
18.3 Spontaneous Autoimmune (Hashimoto’s) Thyroiditis in Obese-Strain Chickens
18.4 Scleroderma in UCD 200/206 Chickens
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. Tumors of the Avian Immune System
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Tumors of the Immune System
19.3 Oncogenic Mechanisms of Tumor Viruses
19.4 Immune Responses to Oncogenic Viruses
19.5 Anti-Tumor Responses
19.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 20. Practical Aspects of Poultry Vaccination
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Immunology of Vaccination
20.3 Immune Response Polarization
20.4 Chicken Vaccine Adjuvants
20.5 Stimulating Memory and Longevity of Immune Responses
20.6 Development of the Neonatal Immune System
20.7 Maternal Antibodies
20.8 In ovo Vaccination
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 21. Comparative Immunology of Agricultural Birds
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Innate Immunity
21.3 Cytokines
21.4 Chemokines
21.5 Cell Surface Antigens
21.6 Surface Immunoglobulin
21.7 Major Histocompatibility Complex
21.8 Secreted Antibodies
21.9 Cell Lines
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 22. Ecoimmunology
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Assays to Assess Immune Function in Free-Living Birds
22.3 The Major Histocompatibility Complex
22.4 Development of the Immune System in Free-Living Birds
22.5 Factors Causing Variation in Immune Responses
22.6 Immune Function as a Life History Trait
22.7 Immune Function in an Evolutionary Context
22.8 Priorities for Future Research
Acknowledgments
References
Appendix A. Genetic Stocks for Immunological Research
A.1 Introduction
A.2 Major Histocompatibility Complex Lines
A.3 Notes on the Tables
Acknowledgments
References
Appendix B. Resources for Studying Avian Immunology
B.1 Introduction
References
Abbreviations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 31st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972729
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969651
Bernd Kaspers
Bernd Kaspers graduated as a veterinarian in 1986 at the University of Munich and completed his doctoral thesis (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) in 1989. He subsequently worked as a post-doc at the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Livestock and Poultry Sciences Institute, Beltsville, MD, USA and returned to the University of Munich in 1992 where he became a full Professor for Animal Physiology in 1997.
Since his dissertation he has focused on avian immuno-physiology investigating B-lymphocyte biology, cytokines and the mucosal immune system in chickens. This work included studies on a range of infection models such as avian coccidiosis, avian influenza, Marek’s Disease and Salmonella infections. His research is documented in more than 85 publications in peer-reviewed journals, several reviews and book chapters.
His work is funded by grants from the German Research Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the European Union and through several co-operations with the poultry and vaccine industry.
Bernd Kaspers is member of the German Society for Immunology and as such has been speaker of the Veterinary Immunology Study Group of the society for the last 6 years. In 2004 he hosted together with Thomas Goebel the 8th Avian Immunology Research Group Meeting in Munich with more than 120 participants.
Department of Veterinary Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Munich, Germany
Karel Schat
Professor Emeritus K.A. (Ton) Schat received his veterinary degree from the University of Utrecht, The Netherlands in 1970 and his PhD degree in Virology from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY in 1978. He joined the faculty at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University in 1978, where he remained until his retirement in 2011. His research focused on the immunology and pathogenesis of viral diseases of poultry, especially Marek’s disease and chicken infectious anemia. He has published over 165 papers in peer-reviewed journals and more than 30 book chapters. His contributions to avian disease research were recognized with the Upjohn Achievement Award of the AAAP in1986, the Dr. Bart Rispens Research Award of the WVPA in 1987, the Pfizer Award for Excellence in Poultry Research of the AVMA in 1999, and the Merck Award for Achievement in Poultry Science of the PSA in 2005. In 2010 he was recognized by his peers with a special award for outstanding research in the field of Marek’s disease. He is a founding member of the Hall of Honour of the World Veterinary Poultry Association.
Department of Microbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
"This book provides foundational and more advanced knowledge on avian immunology… Appendices provide resources for researchers including genetic stocks and monoclonal antibodies and cytokines. This book is a very useful tool for anyone interested in conducting research on the topic or as an advanced introduction to avian immunology." --BTO.org, January-February 2014
"This book is an introduction to the field, beginning with an overview of avian immune system, its unique features and its importance to business and research. Further chapters focus on specific details of avian immune system…Extensive lists of genetic stocks for immunological research and further study resources make this book both a foundational reference and a stepping stone towards more advanced research subjects." --ProtoView.com, January 2014
"This book would serve as reference that all can resort to for old and new information. This field lacks such a resource and I personally have used the first version extensively whether as refresher or to acquire new knowledge. Much of the classical discoveries in this area are not readily available to the public and this book will afford access to such information. The appendices are especially helpful as many scientists are not aware of the resources available." --Dr. Rami A. Dalloul, Associate Professor, Dept. of Animal & Poultry Sciences, Virginia Tech, USA