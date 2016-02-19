Avian Biology
1st Edition
Chapter 1. Avian Postnatal Development
I. Introduction
II. General Patterns of Development
III. Developmental Change
IV. Energetic and Nutritional Aspects of Growth
V. Mathematical Description of Growth
VI. Genetics of Growth
VII. Susceptibility of Growth to Environmental Factors
VIII. Intraspecific Variation in Postnatal Growth
IX. Variation among Species
Chapter 2. The Ontogeny of Avian Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Behavior of Embryos: Prehatching Behavior
III. Behavior at Hatching
IV. Posthatching Behavior
V. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3. Avian Ecological Energetics
I. Introduction
II. Energetics of Some Prominent Activities and Events in the Avian Life Cycle
III. Total Energy Expenditure of Free-Living Birds
IV. Concluding Comments
Chapter 4. Hormonal Correlates of Behavior
I. Introduction
II. The Classical Approach
III. Attempts toward a Synthesis
IV. Measuring Hormones and Their Fate
V. Brain Mechanisms
VI. Conclusions
Chapter 5. The Biology of Avian Parasites: Helminths
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Helminths
III. Occurrence of Helminths in Birds
IV. Specificity of Helminths
V. Acquisition of Helminths by Birds
VI. Localization of Helminths in the Avian Host
VII. Pathogenicity of Helminths in Birds
Chapter 6. Bursa of Fabricius
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of the Bursa
III. Origin of Bursal Lymphocytes
IV. Bursal Microenvironment
V. Bursal Kinetics
VI. The Bursa's Influence on Other Organs
VII. Regulation of Immunoglobulin Synthesis
VIII. Summary
Description
Written by international experts from many disciplines, this multi-volume treatise is a comprehensive survey of the established data and principles of avian biology. The volumes thoroughly review knowledge of the 8600 living species of birds-knowledge resulting from advances in instrumentation and technology and improved transportation facilities that permit more detailed, far-ranging field studies than ever before. The emphasis is on the significance of avian biological research to such areas of biology as ethology, ecology, population biology, evolutionary biology, and physiological ecology.
About the Editors
Donald Farner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.
James King Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University, Pullman, U.S.A.
Kenneth Parkes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.