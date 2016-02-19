Avian Biology

Chapter 1. Avian Postnatal Development

I. Introduction

II. General Patterns of Development

III. Developmental Change

IV. Energetic and Nutritional Aspects of Growth

V. Mathematical Description of Growth

VI. Genetics of Growth

VII. Susceptibility of Growth to Environmental Factors

VIII. Intraspecific Variation in Postnatal Growth

IX. Variation among Species

References

Chapter 2. The Ontogeny of Avian Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Behavior of Embryos: Prehatching Behavior

III. Behavior at Hatching

IV. Posthatching Behavior

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3. Avian Ecological Energetics

I. Introduction

II. Energetics of Some Prominent Activities and Events in the Avian Life Cycle

III. Total Energy Expenditure of Free-Living Birds

IV. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 4. Hormonal Correlates of Behavior

I. Introduction

II. The Classical Approach

III. Attempts toward a Synthesis

IV. Measuring Hormones and Their Fate

V. Brain Mechanisms

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. The Biology of Avian Parasites: Helminths

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Helminths

III. Occurrence of Helminths in Birds

IV. Specificity of Helminths

V. Acquisition of Helminths by Birds

VI. Localization of Helminths in the Avian Host

VII. Pathogenicity of Helminths in Birds

References

Chapter 6. Bursa of Fabricius

I. Introduction

II. Morphology of the Bursa

III. Origin of Bursal Lymphocytes

IV. Bursal Microenvironment

V. Bursal Kinetics

VI. The Bursa's Influence on Other Organs

VII. Regulation of Immunoglobulin Synthesis

VIII. Summary

References