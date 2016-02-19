Avian Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122494055, 9781483269443

Avian Biology

1st Edition

Volume V

Editors: Donald S. Farner James R. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483269443
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1975
Page Count: 548
Description

Avian Biology, Volume V is a collection of papers that deals with the biology of birds concerning their mechanics of flight and migration. The first paper describes the mechanics of bird flights such as gliding, soaring, and the energy requirements of this activity. Other papers investigate the control and metabolic physiology of migration, including flight restlessness and fat metabolism. Other topics cover migratory orientation research involving topographical, meteorological, inertial, magnetic, and celestial cues. Upon migration to different environments, birds have to adapt as their circadian and circannual rhythms are affected. One paper discusses the works of Wynne-Edwards, Aschoff and Wever, and Leopold and Eynon regarding their observations of bird migration cues. One author describes the vocal behavior in birds, including the dual sound theory where two sound sources can occur in each bronchus. Of interest to many in this paper is the description of the different stages in song development. Other papers discuss the incubation behavior of birds as well as the energetics involved. This book is suitable for zoologists, bird enthusiasts, and avian biologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Note on Taxonomy

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1. Mechanics of Flight

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Model of a Bird in Horizontal Flight

III. Limitations on Flight Performance

IV. Gliding

V. Soaring

VI. Loss of Flight

VII. List of Symbols

References

Chapter 2. Migration: Control and Metabolic Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Migratory Restlessness

IV. Controlling Factors and Control Mechanisms of Migration

V. Metabolic Physiology

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Additional References

Chapter 3. Migration: Orientation and Navigation

I. Introduction

II. Philosophy of Orientation Research

III. Navigational Capabilities of Migrants

IV. Cues Used in Direction Finding

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Circadian and Circannual Rhythms in Birds

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Circadian and Circannual Rhythms under Constant Conditions

III. Entrainment of Circadian and Circannual Rhythms

IV. Adaptive Functions

References

Chapter 5. Vocal Behavior in Birds

I. How Vocalizations Are Produced

II. The Dual Sound Source Theory

III. Size and Function of Vocal Repertoire

IV. The Communicatory Valence of Different Signal Characteristics

V. The Adaptive Significance of Call and Song Structure

VI. The Neural Substrate of Vocal Behavior

VII. Hormonal Variables Affecting Vocal Behavior

VIII. Vocal Ontogeny

IX. The Evolution of Vocal Learning

References

Chapter 6. Incubation

I. Scope of the Chapter

II. Length of the Incubation Period

III. The Brood Patch

IV. Physical Optima for Development

V. The Parent as an Incubator

VI. Hatching

VII. Energetics of Incubation

VIII. Prospect

References

Chapter 7. Zoogeography

I. Introduction

II. The Evolution of Zoogeography

II. The Significance of Taxonomy

IV. Units of Analysis and Levels of Approach in Zoogeography

V. The Significance of Continental Drift

References

Author Index

Index to Bird Names

Subject Index

Errata to Volume III


About the Editor

Donald S. Farner

James R. King

