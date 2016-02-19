Avian Biology
Avian Biology, Volume V is a collection of papers that deals with the biology of birds concerning their mechanics of flight and migration. The first paper describes the mechanics of bird flights such as gliding, soaring, and the energy requirements of this activity. Other papers investigate the control and metabolic physiology of migration, including flight restlessness and fat metabolism. Other topics cover migratory orientation research involving topographical, meteorological, inertial, magnetic, and celestial cues. Upon migration to different environments, birds have to adapt as their circadian and circannual rhythms are affected. One paper discusses the works of Wynne-Edwards, Aschoff and Wever, and Leopold and Eynon regarding their observations of bird migration cues. One author describes the vocal behavior in birds, including the dual sound theory where two sound sources can occur in each bronchus. Of interest to many in this paper is the description of the different stages in song development. Other papers discuss the incubation behavior of birds as well as the energetics involved. This book is suitable for zoologists, bird enthusiasts, and avian biologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Mechanics of Flight
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Model of a Bird in Horizontal Flight
III. Limitations on Flight Performance
IV. Gliding
V. Soaring
VI. Loss of Flight
VII. List of Symbols
Chapter 2. Migration: Control and Metabolic Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Migratory Restlessness
IV. Controlling Factors and Control Mechanisms of Migration
V. Metabolic Physiology
VI. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3. Migration: Orientation and Navigation
I. Introduction
II. Philosophy of Orientation Research
III. Navigational Capabilities of Migrants
IV. Cues Used in Direction Finding
V. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Circadian and Circannual Rhythms in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Circadian and Circannual Rhythms under Constant Conditions
III. Entrainment of Circadian and Circannual Rhythms
IV. Adaptive Functions
Chapter 5. Vocal Behavior in Birds
I. How Vocalizations Are Produced
II. The Dual Sound Source Theory
III. Size and Function of Vocal Repertoire
IV. The Communicatory Valence of Different Signal Characteristics
V. The Adaptive Significance of Call and Song Structure
VI. The Neural Substrate of Vocal Behavior
VII. Hormonal Variables Affecting Vocal Behavior
VIII. Vocal Ontogeny
IX. The Evolution of Vocal Learning
Chapter 6. Incubation
I. Scope of the Chapter
II. Length of the Incubation Period
III. The Brood Patch
IV. Physical Optima for Development
V. The Parent as an Incubator
VI. Hatching
VII. Energetics of Incubation
VIII. Prospect
Chapter 7. Zoogeography
I. Introduction
II. The Evolution of Zoogeography
II. The Significance of Taxonomy
IV. Units of Analysis and Levels of Approach in Zoogeography
V. The Significance of Continental Drift
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th August 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269443