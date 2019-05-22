Avery's Neonatology Board Review
1st Edition
Certification and Clinical Refresher
Prepare for success on the neonatology boards and in clinical practice with Avery’s Neonatology Board Review: Certification and Clinical Refresher. This highly practical review tool follows the exam blueprint, is based on the trusted content found in Avery’s Diseases of the Newborn, and has been carefully tailored for effective exam review by renowned neonatologist and educator, Patricia Chess, MD. Concise, relevant information is presented in a way that’s easy to study and remember, giving you an important advantage on this challenging exam, as well as in the daily, fast-changing practice of neonatology.
1. Maximizing Test Performance
Section 1: Maternal-Fetal Medicine
2. Pregnancy
3. Fetal assessment/treatment
4. Labor and Delivery
Section 2: Asphyxia and Resuscitation
5. Asphyxia and Resuscitation
Section 3: Cardiovascular
6. Cardiac Development
7. Cardiovascular Physiology
8. Congenital Heart Disease
9. Cardiopulmonary Dysfunction
10. Electrocardiology, Electrophysiology, Dysrhythmias
11. Pharmacologic Therapy of heart disease
Section 4: Respiratory
12. Embryology and Physiology
13. Respiratory Distress Syndrome
14. Aspiration, Pneumonia, Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension
15. Pleural Disorders, additional causes of respiratory distress
16. Apnea of Prematurity, neonatal respiratory depression
17. Assisted Ventilation/ ECMO/ pharmacologic agents
Section 5: Genetics and IEM
18. Molecular genetics
19. Patterns of congenital disorders
20. Non-genetic etiologies for congenital defects
21. Evaluation of Infants with congenital anomalies
22. Inborn errors of Metabolism
Section 6: Nutrition
23. Nutrition and growth
24. Minerals, vitamins and trace minerals
25. Enteral nutrition
26. Parenteral nutrition
Section 7: Renal/ fluids/ Electrolytes
27. Water/Electrolyte Metabolism and Acid-Base Balance
28. Abnormal Renal Development
Section 8: Endocrine
29. Normal and Abnormal sexual differentiation
30. Adrenal disorders
31. Thyroid disorders
32. Glucose Metabolism
33. Calcium/ Phosphorus/ Magnesium Metabolism
34. Thermoregulation
Section 9: Immunology
35. Development of the Immune System
36. Components of immune system
37. Abnormal function of immune system
Section 10: Infectious Diseases
38. Infections of Organ Systems
39. Etiologic Agents
40. Prevention of Infection and Immunization
Section 11: Gastroenterology
41. GI Development
42. GI Anomalies
43. Acquired disorders of GI tract
44. Liver disease, abdominal masses, ascites in the newborn
Section 12: Hyperbilirubinemia
45. Bilirubin Biochemistry Metabolism and Measurement
46. Bilirubin toxicity
47. Physiologic and breast milk jaundice
Section 13: Skin Disorders
48. Skin Development and Function
49. Neonatal Skin lesions, diagnosis and management
Section 14: Hematology/ Oncology
50. Erythrocytes
51. White blood cells
52. Platelets and coagulation
53. Transfusion Therapy in Neonates
54. Solid tumors and leukemias
Section 15: Neurology
55. Neurologic evaluation
56. Development of the Nervous System
57. Encephalopathy
58. Intracranial Hemorrhage and vascular injury
59. Cranial and neurologic trauma
60. Neonatal Seizures
61. CNS infections
62. Neonatal Abstinence and withdrawal syndromes
63. Hypotonia and Other Aspects
Section 16: Neurodevelopment
64. Incidence of Neurodevelopmental Impairments
65. ETIOLOGIES AND EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENT ON NEURODEVELOPMENTAL IMPAIRMENT
66. Clinical Features of Neurodevelopmental Impairment
Section 17: Ear nose throat
67. Eye development, retinopathy of prematurity
68. Ear Development and Anomalies
69. Nose/mouth/throat development/ maldevelopment
Section 18: Diagnostic Imaging
70. Neurologic imaging
71. Chest imaging
72. Abdominal imaging
73. Miscellaneous
Section 19: Pharmacology
74. Drug disposition and pharmacokinetics
75. Clinical toxicology
76. Indications/mechanisms/adverse reactions for common drugs
Section 20: Ethics & Health Services Delivery
77. Organization of Perinatal Care
78. Ethical and legal issues in Neonatology
Section 21: Core Knowledge & Scholarly Activities
79. Biostatistics in Research
80. Epidemiology and Clinical Research Design
81. Applying research to clinical practice
82. Principles of teaching and learning
83. Ethics in Research
Patricia Chess
Professor; University of Rochester Medical Center; Pediatrics Department; NY, United States.