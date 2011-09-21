Avery's Diseases of the Newborn
9th Edition
Avery’s Diseases of the Newborn, edited by Christine A. Gleason and Sherin U. Devaskar, is a practical, clinical reference for diagnosing and managing of all the important diseases affecting newborns. Thoroughly revised by a team of new editors, this edition provides new perspectives and updated coverage of genetics, nutrition, respiratory conditions, MRSA, neonatal pain, cardiovascular fetal interventions, care of the late preterm infant, and more. You can also access the fully searchable text and downloadable images online at www.expertconsult.com, making this authoritative reference ideal as a clinical resource or subspecialty review tool.
- Treat newborns effectively with focused coverage of diagnosis and management, including pertinent developmental physiology and the pathogenesis of neonatal problems.
- Meet every challenge you face in neonatology with Avery’s authoritative, comprehensive clinical resource and subspecialty review tool.
- Navigate quickly and easily with extensive cross-referencing throughout the organ-related sections.
P A R T I
Overview
Chapter 1 Neonatal and Perinatal
Epidemiology, 1
Chapter 2 Evaluation of Therapeutic
Recommendations, Database
Management, and Information
Retrieval, 10
Chapter 3 Ethics, Data, and Policy in
Newborn Intensive Care, 18
Chapter 4 Global Neonatal Health, 23
P A R T II
Fetal Development
Chapter 5 Immunologic Basis of Placental
Function and Diseases: The
Placenta, Fetal Membranes, and
Umbilical Cord, 37
Chapter 6 Abnormalities of Fetal
Growth, 51
Chapter 7 Multiple Gestations and Assisted
Reproductive Technology, 60
Chapter 8 Nonimmune Hydrops, 67
P A R T III
Maternal Health Affecting Neonatal
Outcome
Chapter 9 Endocrine Disorders in
Pregnancy, 75
Chapter 10 Maternal Medical Disorders of
Fetal Significance: Seizure Disorders,
Isoimmunization, Cancer,
and Mental Health Disorders, 92
Chapter 11 Hypertensive Complications of
Pregnancy, 105
Chapter 12 Perinatal Substance Abuse, 111
P A R T IV
Labor and Delivery
Chapter 13 Antepartum Fetal Assessment, 129
Chapter 14 Prematurity: Causes and
Prevention, 140
Chapter 15 Complicated Deliveries:
Overview, 146
Chapter 16 Obstetric Analgesia and
Anesthesia, 159
P A R T V
Genetics
Chapter 17 Impact of the Human Genome
Project on Neonatal Care, 173
Chapter 18 Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis, 180
Diana W. Bianchi
Chapter 19 Evaluation of the Dysmorphic
Infant, 186
Chapter 20 Specific Chromosome Disorders
in Newborns, 196
P A R T VI
Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders
of the Newborn
Chapter 21 Introduction to Metabolic and
Biochemical Genetic Disease, 209
xviii CONTENTSChapter 22 Inborn Errors of Carbohydrate,
Ammonia, Amino Acid, and
Organic Acid Metabolism, 215
Chapter 23 Lysosomal Storage, Peroxisomal,
and Glycosylation Disorders
and Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome
in the Neonate, 239
Chapter 24 Skeletal Dysplasias and
Connective Tissue Disorders, 258
P A R T VII
Care of the Healthy Newborn
Chapter 25 Initial Evaluation: History and
Physical Examination of the
Newborn, 277
Chapter 26 Routine Newborn Care, 300
Chapter 27 Newborn Screening, 316
Chapter 28 Resuscitation in the Delivery
Room, 328
P A R T VIII
Care of the High-Risk Infant
Chapter 29 Stabilization and Transport
of the High-Risk Infant, 341
Chapter 30 Temperature Regulation of the
Premature Neonate, 357
Chapter 31 Acid-Base, Fluid, and Electrolyte
Management, 367
Chapter 32 Care of the Extremely Low-
Birthweight Infant, 390
Chapter 33 Care of the Late Preterm
Infant, 405
Chapter 34 Pharmacokinetics,
Pharmacodynamics,
and Pharmacogenetics, 417
Chapter 35 Neonatal Pain and Stress:
Assessment and Management, 429
P A R T IX
Immunology and Infections
Chapter 36 Immunology of the Fetus
and Newborn, 445
Chapter 37 Viral Infections of the Fetus and
Newborn and Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Infection During Pregnancy, 468
Chapter 38 Toxoplasmosis, Syphilis, Malaria,
and Tuberculosis, 513
Chapter 39 Neonatal Bacterial Sepsis, 538
Chapter 40 Health Care – Acquired Infections
in the Nursery, 551
Chapter 41 Fungal Infections in the
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 565
P A R T X
Respiratory System
Chapter 42 Lung Development: Embryology,
Growth, Maturation,
and Developmental Biology, 571
Maria Victoria Fraga ● Susan Guttentag
Chapter 43 Control of Breathing, 584
Estelle B. Gauda ● Richard J. Martin
Chapter 44 Pulmonary Physiology
of the Newborn, 598
Chapter 45 Principles of Respiratory
Monitoring and Therapy, 612
Chapter 46 Respiratory Distress
in the Preterm Infant, 633
Chapter 47 Respiratory Failure in the Term
Newborn, 647
Chapter 48 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, 658
Chapter 49 Surgical Disorders of the Chest
and Airways, 672CONTENTS xix
P A R T XI
Cardiovascular System
Chapter 50 Embryology and Physiology
of the Cardiovascular System, 699
Chapter 51 Cardiovascular Compromise
in the Newborn Infant, 714
Chapter 52 Persistent Pulmonary
Hypertension, 732
Chapter 53 Fetal and Neonatal
Echocardiography, 741
Chapter 54 Patent Ductus Arteriosus
in the Preterm Infant, 751
Chapter 55 Congenital Heart Disease, 762
Chapter 56 Arrhythmias in the Fetus
and Newborn, 789
Chapter 57 Neurodevelopmental Outcomes
in Children with Congenital
Heart Disease, 801
P A R T XII
Neurologic System
Chapter 58 Developmental Physiology of
the Central Nervous
System, 811
Chapter 59 Neonatal Neuroimaging, 816
Chapter 60 Congenital Malformations
of the Central Nervous
System, 844
Chapter 61 Central Nervous System Injury
and Neuroprotection, 869
Chapter 62 Neonatal Neuromuscular
Disorders, 892
Chapter 63 Neonatal Seizures, 901
Chapter 64 Risk Assessment and
Neurodevelopmental
Outcomes, 920
P A R T XIII
Nutrition
Chapter 65 Breastfeeding, 937
Chapter 66 Enteral Nutrition for the
High-Risk Neonate, 952
Chapter 67 Parenteral Nutrition, 963
P A R T XIV
Gastrointestinal System
Chapter 68 Developmental Anatomy
and Physiology of the
Gastrointestinal Tract, 973
Chapter 69 Structural Anomalies of the
Gastrointestinal Tract, 979
Chapter 70 Innate and Mucosal Immunity in
the Developing Gastrointestinal
Tract: Relationship to Early and
Later Disease, 994
Chapter 71 Abdominal Wall Problems, 1007
Chapter 72 The Developing Intestinal
Microbiome: Implications
for the Neonate, 1016
Chapter 73 Necrotizing Enterocolitis
and Short Bowel Syndrome, 1022
Chapter 74 Disorders of the Liver, 1030
P A R T XV
Hematologic System and Disorders
of Bilirubin Metabolism
Chapter 75 Developmental Biology of the
Hematologic System, 1047
Chapter 76 Hemostatic Disorders of the
Newborn, 1056
Chapter 77 Erythrocyte Disorders in
Chapter 77 Erythrocyte Disorders in
Infancy, 1080
and Disorders, 1108
Chapter 79 Neonatal Indirect
Hyperbilirubinemia and
Kernicterus, 1123
P A R T XVI
Neoplasia
Chapter 80 Congenital Malignant
Disorders, 1143
P A R T XVII
Renal and Genitourinary Systems
Chapter 81 Renal Morphogenesis and
Development of Renal
Function, 1165
Chapter 82 Clinical Evaluation of Renal and
Urinary Tract Disease, 1176
Chapter 83 Developmental Abnormalities of
the Kidneys, 1182
Chapter 84 Developmental Abnormalities of
the Genitourinary System, 1191
Chapter 85 Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic
Kidney Disease, 1205
Chapter 86 Glomerulonephropathies
and Disorders of Tubular
Function, 1222
Chapter 87 Urinary Tract Infections and
Vesicoureteral Reflux, 1228
Chapter 88 Renal Vascular Disease in the
Newborn, 1235
P A R T XVIII
Endocrine Disorders
Chapter 89 Embryology, Developmental
Biology, and Anatomy of the
Endocrine System, 1245
Chapter 90 Disorders of Calcium and
Phosphorus Metabolism, 1255
Chapter 91 Disorders of the Adrenal
Gland, 1274
Chapter 92 Ambiguous Genitalia in the
Newborn, 1286
Chapter 93 Disorders of the Thyroid
Gland, 1307
Chapter 94 Disorders of Carbohydrate
Metabolism, 1320
P A R T XIX
Craniofacial and Orthopedic
Conditions
Chapter 95 Craniofacial
Malformations, 1331
Chapter 96 Common Neonatal Orthopedic
Ailments, 1351
P A R T XX
Dermatologic Conditions
Chapter 97 Newborn Skin: Development
and Basic Concepts, 1363
Chapter 98 Congenital and Hereditary
Disorders of the Skin, 1373
Chapter 99 Infections of the Skin, 1390
Chapter 100 Common Newborn
Dermatoses, 1397
Chapter 101 Cutaneous Congenital
Defects, 1406
P A R T XXI
The Eye
Chapter 102 Disorders of the Eye, 1423
- No. of pages:
- 1520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 21st September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727148
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437701340
Christine Gleason
Professor of Pediatrics,Division of Neonatology,Department of Pediatrics,University of Washington,Seattle Children’s Hospital,Seattle, Washington
Sherin Devaskar
Mattel Endowed Executive Chair and Distinguished Professor, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Children’s Health, University of California, Los Angeles Health System, Physician in Chief, Mattel Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles, California