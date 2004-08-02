Avery's Diseases of the Newborn
8th Edition
Description
Thoroughly revised and updated, the New Edition of this definitive text explains how to care for neonates using the very latest methods. It maintains a clinical focus while providing state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment techniques. Written by more than 55 specialists who are actively involved in the care of sick newborns, it serves as an authoritative reference for practitioners, a valuable preparation tool for neonatal board exams, and a useful resource for the entire neonatal care team.
Key Features
- Focuses on diagnosis and management, describing pertinent developmental physiology and the pathogenesis of neonatal problems.
- Includes over 500 crisp illustrations that clarify important concepts and techniques.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
- Perinatal-Neonatal Epidemiology
- Evaluation of Therapeutic Recommendations, Database Management, and Information Retrieval
- Ethical Decisions in the Neonatal-Perinatal Period
II. Fetal Development
- Placental Function and Diseases: The Placenta, Fetal Membranes, and Umbilical Cord
- Abnormalities of Fetal Growth
- Hormones and Development
- Multiple Birth
- Nonimmune Hydrops
III. Maternal Health Affecting Neonatal Outcome
- Endocrine Disorders in Pregnancy
- Maternal Medical Disorders of Fetal Significance Seizure Disorders, Isoimmunization, Cancer and Mental Disorders
- Hypertensive Complications of Pregnancy
- Perinatal Substance Abuse
IV. Issues in Labor and Delivery
- Antepartum Fetal Assessment
- Prematurity: Causes and Prevention
- Complicated Deliveries: Overview
- Maternal and Fetal Anesthesia and Analgesia
V. Genetics
- Human Genome and Relevance to Prenatal and Neonatal Screening
- Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis
- Evaluation of the Dysmorphic Infant
- Genetic Disorders Presenting in Newborn
VI. Congenital Metabolic Problems
- Overview of Clinical Evaluation of Metabolic Disease (Case Studies)
- Inborn Errors of Carbohydrate, Ammonia, Amino Acid, and Organic Acid Metabolism (Case Studies)
- Lysosomal Storage, Peroxisomal, and Glycolosation Disorders and Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome Presenting in the Neonate (Case Studies)
- Connective Tissue Disorders and Skeletal Dysplasias (Case Studies)
VII. Evaluation and Care of the Normal Newborn
- Initial Evaluation: History and Physical Examination of the Newborn
- Routine Newborn Care
- Newborn Screening
VIII. Care of the High-Risk Infant
- Resuscitation in the Delivery Room
- Temperature Regulation of the Premature Infant
- Acid-Base, Fluid, and Electrolyte Management
- Cardiovascular Compromise in the Newborn Infant
- Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant
- Pharmacologic Principles and Practicalities
- Neonatal Pain in the 21st Century
IX. Immunology and Infections
- Immunology of the Fetus and Newborn
- Fetal-Newborn HIV Infection
- Viral Infections of the Fetus and Newborn
- Toxoplasmosis, Syphilis, Malaria, and Tuberculosis
- Bacterial Infections of Mother and Newborn
- Nosocomial Infections in the Nursery
- Fungal Infections in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
X. Respiratory System
- Lung Development : Embryology, Growth, Maturation, Developmental Biology
- Control of Breathing
- Pulmonary Physiology of the Newborn
- Principles of Respiratory Monitoring and Therapy
- Surfactant Treatment of Respiratory Disorders
- Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Disorders of the Transition
- Respiratory Failure in the Term Infant
- Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia and Chronic Lung Disease
- Anomalies of the Airway, Mediastinum and Lung Parenchyma
- Disorders of the Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm
XI. Cardiovascular System
- Nomenclature and the Segmental Approach to Congenital Heart Disease
- Embryology and Development of the Cardiovascular System
- Echocardiography in the NICU
- Diagnosis and Stabilization of the Newborn with Congenital Heart Disease
- Patent Ductus Arteriousus in the Preterm Infant
- Common Congenital Heart Disease—Presentation, Management and Outcomes
- Arrhythmias in the Fetus and Newborn: Diagnosis and Management
- Management of Congenital Heart Disease in the Low Birth Weight Infant
- Long-term Neurological Outcomes in Children with Congenital Heart Disease
XII. Neurologic System
- Developmental Embryology, Anatomy, and Physiology of the CNS
- Neonatal Neuroimaging
- Malformations and Deformations of the Developing CNS
- CNS Injury and Neuroprotection
- Neonatal Neuromuscular Disorders
- Neonatal Seizures
- Risk Assessment and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes
XIII. Nutrition
- Enteral Nutrition for the High-Risk Neonate
- Parenteral Nutrition
XIV. Gastrointestinal System
- Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Anomalies of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Physiologic and Inflammatory Abnormalities of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Abdominal Wall Problems
- Necrotizing Enterocolitis and Short Bowel Syndrome
XV. Hematologic System and Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism
- Developmental Biology of the Hematologic System
- Hemostatic Disorders of the Newborn
- Erythrocyte Disorders in Infancy
- Neonatal Leukocyte Physiology and Disorders
- Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
XVI. Renal and Genitourinary Systems
- Renal Morphogenesis and Development of Renal Function
- Clinical Evaluation of Renal and Urinary Tract Disease
- Developmental Abnormalities of the Kidneys
- Developmental Abnormalities of the Genitourinary System
- Acute and Chronic Renal Failure
- Glomerulonephropathies and Disorders of Tubular Function
- Infection of the Urinary Tract and Vesicoureteral Reflux
- Renal Vascular Disease in the Newborn
XVII. Endocrine Disorders
- Embryology, Developmental Biology, and Anatomy of the Endocrine System
- Disorders of Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
- Disorders of the Adrenal Gland
- Ambiguous Genitalia in the Newborn
- Disorders of the Thyroid Gland
- Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
XVIII. Orthopedic Conditions
- Common Neonatal Orthopedic Ailments
XIX. Neoplasia
- Tumors and Neoplasia
XX. Dermatologic Conditions
- Newborn Skin: Development and Basic Concepts
- Congenital and Hereditary Disorders of the Skin
- Infections of the Skin
- Common Newborn Dermatoses
- Cutaneous Congenital Defects
XXI. The Eye
- Disorders of the Eye
XXII. APPENDICES
Appendix 1: Drugs
Appendix 2: Illustrative Forms and Normal Values: Blood, CSF, Urine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 2nd August 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721693477
About the Author
Christine Gleason
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics,Division of Neonatology,Department of Pediatrics,University of Washington,Seattle Children’s Hospital,Seattle, Washington
Roberta Ballard
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; Director, Division of Neonatology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA