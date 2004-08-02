Avery's Diseases of the Newborn

I. Introduction



- Perinatal-Neonatal Epidemiology

- Evaluation of Therapeutic Recommendations, Database Management, and Information Retrieval

- Ethical Decisions in the Neonatal-Perinatal Period



II. Fetal Development



- Placental Function and Diseases: The Placenta, Fetal Membranes, and Umbilical Cord

- Abnormalities of Fetal Growth

- Hormones and Development

- Multiple Birth

- Nonimmune Hydrops



III. Maternal Health Affecting Neonatal Outcome



- Endocrine Disorders in Pregnancy

- Maternal Medical Disorders of Fetal Significance Seizure Disorders, Isoimmunization, Cancer and Mental Disorders

- Hypertensive Complications of Pregnancy

- Perinatal Substance Abuse



IV. Issues in Labor and Delivery



- Antepartum Fetal Assessment

- Prematurity: Causes and Prevention

- Complicated Deliveries: Overview

- Maternal and Fetal Anesthesia and Analgesia



V. Genetics



- Human Genome and Relevance to Prenatal and Neonatal Screening

- Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis

- Evaluation of the Dysmorphic Infant

- Genetic Disorders Presenting in Newborn



VI. Congenital Metabolic Problems



- Overview of Clinical Evaluation of Metabolic Disease (Case Studies)

- Inborn Errors of Carbohydrate, Ammonia, Amino Acid, and Organic Acid Metabolism (Case Studies)

- Lysosomal Storage, Peroxisomal, and Glycolosation Disorders and Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome Presenting in the Neonate (Case Studies)

- Connective Tissue Disorders and Skeletal Dysplasias (Case Studies)



VII. Evaluation and Care of the Normal Newborn



- Initial Evaluation: History and Physical Examination of the Newborn

- Routine Newborn Care

- Newborn Screening



VIII. Care of the High-Risk Infant



- Resuscitation in the Delivery Room

- Temperature Regulation of the Premature Infant

- Acid-Base, Fluid, and Electrolyte Management

- Cardiovascular Compromise in the Newborn Infant

- Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant

- Pharmacologic Principles and Practicalities

- Neonatal Pain in the 21st Century



IX. Immunology and Infections



- Immunology of the Fetus and Newborn

- Fetal-Newborn HIV Infection

- Viral Infections of the Fetus and Newborn

- Toxoplasmosis, Syphilis, Malaria, and Tuberculosis

- Bacterial Infections of Mother and Newborn

- Nosocomial Infections in the Nursery

- Fungal Infections in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit



X. Respiratory System



- Lung Development : Embryology, Growth, Maturation, Developmental Biology

- Control of Breathing

- Pulmonary Physiology of the Newborn

- Principles of Respiratory Monitoring and Therapy

- Surfactant Treatment of Respiratory Disorders

- Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Disorders of the Transition

- Respiratory Failure in the Term Infant

- Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia and Chronic Lung Disease

- Anomalies of the Airway, Mediastinum and Lung Parenchyma

- Disorders of the Pleura, Chest Wall, and Diaphragm



XI. Cardiovascular System



- Nomenclature and the Segmental Approach to Congenital Heart Disease

- Embryology and Development of the Cardiovascular System

- Echocardiography in the NICU

- Diagnosis and Stabilization of the Newborn with Congenital Heart Disease

- Patent Ductus Arteriousus in the Preterm Infant

- Common Congenital Heart Disease—Presentation, Management and Outcomes

- Arrhythmias in the Fetus and Newborn: Diagnosis and Management

- Management of Congenital Heart Disease in the Low Birth Weight Infant

- Long-term Neurological Outcomes in Children with Congenital Heart Disease



XII. Neurologic System



- Developmental Embryology, Anatomy, and Physiology of the CNS

- Neonatal Neuroimaging

- Malformations and Deformations of the Developing CNS

- CNS Injury and Neuroprotection

- Neonatal Neuromuscular Disorders

- Neonatal Seizures

- Risk Assessment and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes



XIII. Nutrition



- Enteral Nutrition for the High-Risk Neonate

- Parenteral Nutrition



XIV. Gastrointestinal System



- Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

- Anomalies of the Gastrointestinal Tract

- Physiologic and Inflammatory Abnormalities of the Gastrointestinal Tract

- Abdominal Wall Problems

- Necrotizing Enterocolitis and Short Bowel Syndrome



XV. Hematologic System and Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism



- Developmental Biology of the Hematologic System

- Hemostatic Disorders of the Newborn

- Erythrocyte Disorders in Infancy

- Neonatal Leukocyte Physiology and Disorders

- Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia



XVI. Renal and Genitourinary Systems



- Renal Morphogenesis and Development of Renal Function

- Clinical Evaluation of Renal and Urinary Tract Disease

- Developmental Abnormalities of the Kidneys

- Developmental Abnormalities of the Genitourinary System

- Acute and Chronic Renal Failure

- Glomerulonephropathies and Disorders of Tubular Function

- Infection of the Urinary Tract and Vesicoureteral Reflux

- Renal Vascular Disease in the Newborn



XVII. Endocrine Disorders



- Embryology, Developmental Biology, and Anatomy of the Endocrine System

- Disorders of Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

- Disorders of the Adrenal Gland

- Ambiguous Genitalia in the Newborn

- Disorders of the Thyroid Gland

- Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism



XVIII. Orthopedic Conditions



- Common Neonatal Orthopedic Ailments



XIX. Neoplasia



- Tumors and Neoplasia



XX. Dermatologic Conditions



- Newborn Skin: Development and Basic Concepts

- Congenital and Hereditary Disorders of the Skin

- Infections of the Skin

- Common Newborn Dermatoses

- Cutaneous Congenital Defects



XXI. The Eye



- Disorders of the Eye



XXII. APPENDICES



Appendix 1: Drugs



Appendix 2: Illustrative Forms and Normal Values: Blood, CSF, Urine