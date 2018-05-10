Avery's Diseases of the Newborn: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Covering the evaluation and management of every key disease and condition affecting newborns, Avery’s Diseases of the Newborn, by Drs. Christine A. Gleason and Sandra E. Juul, remains your #1 source for practical, clinically relevant information in this fast-changing field. You’ll find the specific strategies you need to confidently diagnose and treat this unique patient population, easy-to-use single volume that focuses on key areas of practice. Now in a thoroughly revised first South Asia Edition, this highly respected reference is an authoritative clinical resource for neonatal practitioners.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date information on every aspect of newborn evaluation and management in a new, visually improved format featuring more than 500 all-new illustrations integrated within each chapter.
- Includes greatly expanded Neurology and Hematology sections that highlight the knowledge and expertise of new co-editor, Dr. Sandra E. Juul.
- Features all-new chapters on Palliative Care, Gastroesophageal Reflux, Platelet Disorders, Transfusion Therapy, Hypertension, and The Ear and Hearing Disorders, as well as expanded coverage of brain injury and neuroprotective strategies in the preterm and term infant.
- Contains new Key Points boxes at the beginning of every chapter.
- Brings you up to date on current topics such as the evolving epidemic of neonatal abstinence syndrome and the new clinical uses of ultrasound
Table of Contents
Part I Overview
1. Neonatal and Perinatal Epidemiology
2. Biomedical Informatics in Neonatology
3. Ethics, Data, and Policy in Newborn Intensive Care
4. Global Neonatal Health
Part II Fetal Growth and Development
5. The Placenta
6. Abnormalities of Fetal Growth
7. Multiple Gestations and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
8. Prematurity and Stillbirth
9. Nonimmune Hydrops
Part III Maternal Health
10. Maternal Diabetes
11. Maternal Medical Disorders of Fetal Significance
12. Hypertensive Complications of Pregnancy
13. Prenatal Drug Exposure
Part IV Labor and Delivery
14. Antepartum Fetal Assessment
15. Complicated Deliveries
16. Obstetric Analgesia and Anesthesia
Part V Genetics
17. The Human Genome and Neonatal Care
18. Prenatal Diagnosis
19. The Dysmorphic Infant
20. Chromosome Disorders
Part VI Metabolic Disorders of the Newborn
21. Introduction to Metabolic and Biochemical Genetic Diseases
22. Inborn Errors of Carbohydrate, Ammonia, Amino Acid, and Organic Acid Metabolism
23. Lysosomal Storage, Peroxisomal, and Glycosylation Disorders and Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome Presenting in the Neonate
Part VII Basic Newborn Care
24. Newborn Resuscitation
25. Newborn Evaluation
26. Newborn Nursery Care
27. Newborn Screening
Part VIII High-Risk Newborn Care
28. Infant Transport
29. Temperature Regulation
30. Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Balance
31. Extremely Low-Birth-Weight Infants
32. Late Preterm Infants
33. Neonatal Pharmacology
34. Neonatal Pain and Stress
35. Palliative Care
Part IX Immunology and Infections
36. Immunology of the Fetus and Newborn
37. Viral Infections of the Fetus and Newborn
38. Toxoplasmosis, Syphilis, Malaria, and Tuberculosis
39. Newborn Sepsis and Meningitis
40. Nosocomial Infections
41. Fungal Infections
Part X Respiratory System
42. Lung Development
43. Control of Breathing
44. Neonatal Pulmonary Physiology
45. Neonatal Respiratory Therapy
46. Respiratory Disorders in the Preterm Infant
47. Respiratory Disorders in the Term Infant
48. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
49. Surgical Disorders of the Chest and Airways
Part XI Cardiovascular System
50. Developmental Biology of the Heart
51. Cardiovascular Compromise in the Newborn
52. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension
53. Fetal and Neonatal Echocardiography
54. Patent Ductus Arteriosus in the Preterm Infant
55. Congenital Heart Disease
56. Perinatal Arrhythmias
57. Long-Term Neurologic Outcomes in Children with Congenital Heart Disease
Part XII Neurologic System
58. Central Nervous System Development
59. Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System
60. Brain Injury in the Preterm Infant
61. Brain Injury in the Term Infant
62. Neuroprotection Strategies for the Newborn
63. Neonatal Neuroimaging
64. Neonatal Neuromuscular Disorders
65. Neonatal Seizures
66. Risk Assessment and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes
Part XIII Nutrition
67. Breastfeeding
68. Enteral Nutrition for the High-Risk Neonate
69. Parenteral Nutrition for the High-Risk Neonate
Part XIV Gastrointestinal System
70. Gastrointestinal Tract Development
71. Structural Anomalies of the Gastrointestinal Tract
72. Innate and Mucosal Immunity in the Developing GI Tract
73. Abdominal Wall Defects
74. Neonatal Gastroesopheageal Reflux
75. The Intestinal Microbiome
76. Necrotizing Enterocolitis and Short Bowel Syndrome
77. Disorders of the Liver
Part XV Hematologic System and Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism
78. Developmental Hematology
79. Neonatal Thrombotic Disorders
80. Neonatal Platelet Disorders
81. Neonatal Erythrocyte Disorders
82. Neonatal Transfusion
83. Neonatal Leukocyte Disorders
84. Neonatal Indirect Hyperbilirubinemia AND KERNICTERUS
Part XVI Neoplasia
85. Congenital Malignant Disorders
Part XVII Renal and Genitourinary Systems
86. Renal Development
87. Developmental Abnormalities of the Kidneys
88. Developmental Abnormalities of the Genitourinary System
89. Clinical Evaluation of Renal and Urinary Tract Disease
90. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
91. Glomerulonephropathies and Disorders of Tubular Function
92. Urinary Tract Infections
93. Neonatal Hypertension
Part XVIII Endocrine Disorders
94. Developmental Endocrinology
95. Disorders of Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
96. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland
97. Disorders of Sexual Differentiation
98. Disorders of the Thyroid Gland
99. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
Part XIX Craniofacial and Orthopedic Conditions
100. Craniofacial Malformations
101. Common Neonatal Orthopedic Conditions
102. Skeletal Dysplasias and Connective Tissue Disorders
Part XX Dermatologic Conditions
103. Newborn Skin: Development and Basic Concepts
104. Congenital and Hereditary Disorders of the Skin
105. Infections of the Skin
106. Common Newborn Dermatoses
107. Cutaneous Congenital Defects
Part XXI The Eye and Ear
108. The Eye and Vision Disorders
109. The Ear and Hearing Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 10th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131254714
About the Author
Christine Gleason
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics,Division of Neonatology,Department of Pediatrics,University of Washington,Seattle Children’s Hospital,Seattle, Washington
Sandra Juul
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandra E. Juul, MD, PhD,W. Alan Hodson Endowed Chair in Pediatrics,Professor of Pediatrics,Chief Division of Neonatology,Department of Pediatrics,University of Washington,Seattle Children’s Hospital,Seattle, Washington