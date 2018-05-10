Avery's Diseases of the Newborn: First South Asia Edition

Part I Overview

1. Neonatal and Perinatal Epidemiology

2. Biomedical Informatics in Neonatology

3. Ethics, Data, and Policy in Newborn Intensive Care

4. Global Neonatal Health

Part II Fetal Growth and Development

5. The Placenta

6. Abnormalities of Fetal Growth

7. Multiple Gestations and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

8. Prematurity and Stillbirth

9. Nonimmune Hydrops

Part III Maternal Health

10. Maternal Diabetes

11. Maternal Medical Disorders of Fetal Significance

12. Hypertensive Complications of Pregnancy

13. Prenatal Drug Exposure

Part IV Labor and Delivery

14. Antepartum Fetal Assessment

15. Complicated Deliveries

16. Obstetric Analgesia and Anesthesia

Part V Genetics

17. The Human Genome and Neonatal Care

18. Prenatal Diagnosis

19. The Dysmorphic Infant

20. Chromosome Disorders

Part VI Metabolic Disorders of the Newborn

21. Introduction to Metabolic and Biochemical Genetic Diseases

22. Inborn Errors of Carbohydrate, Ammonia, Amino Acid, and Organic Acid Metabolism

23. Lysosomal Storage, Peroxisomal, and Glycosylation Disorders and Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome Presenting in the Neonate

Part VII Basic Newborn Care

24. Newborn Resuscitation

25. Newborn Evaluation

26. Newborn Nursery Care

27. Newborn Screening

Part VIII High-Risk Newborn Care

28. Infant Transport

29. Temperature Regulation

30. Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Balance

31. Extremely Low-Birth-Weight Infants

32. Late Preterm Infants

33. Neonatal Pharmacology

34. Neonatal Pain and Stress

35. Palliative Care

Part IX Immunology and Infections

36. Immunology of the Fetus and Newborn

37. Viral Infections of the Fetus and Newborn

38. Toxoplasmosis, Syphilis, Malaria, and Tuberculosis

39. Newborn Sepsis and Meningitis

40. Nosocomial Infections

41. Fungal Infections

Part X Respiratory System

42. Lung Development

43. Control of Breathing

44. Neonatal Pulmonary Physiology

45. Neonatal Respiratory Therapy

46. Respiratory Disorders in the Preterm Infant

47. Respiratory Disorders in the Term Infant

48. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

49. Surgical Disorders of the Chest and Airways

Part XI Cardiovascular System

50. Developmental Biology of the Heart

51. Cardiovascular Compromise in the Newborn

52. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension

53. Fetal and Neonatal Echocardiography

54. Patent Ductus Arteriosus in the Preterm Infant

55. Congenital Heart Disease

56. Perinatal Arrhythmias

57. Long-Term Neurologic Outcomes in Children with Congenital Heart Disease

Part XII Neurologic System

58. Central Nervous System Development

59. Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System

60. Brain Injury in the Preterm Infant

61. Brain Injury in the Term Infant

62. Neuroprotection Strategies for the Newborn

63. Neonatal Neuroimaging

64. Neonatal Neuromuscular Disorders

65. Neonatal Seizures

66. Risk Assessment and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes

Part XIII Nutrition

67. Breastfeeding

68. Enteral Nutrition for the High-Risk Neonate

69. Parenteral Nutrition for the High-Risk Neonate

Part XIV Gastrointestinal System

70. Gastrointestinal Tract Development

71. Structural Anomalies of the Gastrointestinal Tract

72. Innate and Mucosal Immunity in the Developing GI Tract

73. Abdominal Wall Defects

74. Neonatal Gastroesopheageal Reflux

75. The Intestinal Microbiome

76. Necrotizing Enterocolitis and Short Bowel Syndrome

77. Disorders of the Liver

Part XV Hematologic System and Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism

78. Developmental Hematology

79. Neonatal Thrombotic Disorders

80. Neonatal Platelet Disorders

81. Neonatal Erythrocyte Disorders

82. Neonatal Transfusion

83. Neonatal Leukocyte Disorders

84. Neonatal Indirect Hyperbilirubinemia AND KERNICTERUS

Part XVI Neoplasia

85. Congenital Malignant Disorders

Part XVII Renal and Genitourinary Systems

86. Renal Development

87. Developmental Abnormalities of the Kidneys

88. Developmental Abnormalities of the Genitourinary System

89. Clinical Evaluation of Renal and Urinary Tract Disease

90. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease

91. Glomerulonephropathies and Disorders of Tubular Function

92. Urinary Tract Infections

93. Neonatal Hypertension

Part XVIII Endocrine Disorders

94. Developmental Endocrinology

95. Disorders of Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

96. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland

97. Disorders of Sexual Differentiation

98. Disorders of the Thyroid Gland

99. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism

Part XIX Craniofacial and Orthopedic Conditions

100. Craniofacial Malformations

101. Common Neonatal Orthopedic Conditions

102. Skeletal Dysplasias and Connective Tissue Disorders

Part XX Dermatologic Conditions

103. Newborn Skin: Development and Basic Concepts

104. Congenital and Hereditary Disorders of the Skin

105. Infections of the Skin

106. Common Newborn Dermatoses

107. Cutaneous Congenital Defects

Part XXI The Eye and Ear

108. The Eye and Vision Disorders

109. The Ear and Hearing Disorders

