Aversive Conditioning and Learning
1st Edition
Aversive Conditioning and Learning covers the significant advances in establishing the phenomena, principles, and other aspects of aversive conditioning and learning.
This book is organized into three sections encompassing nine chapters. The first section deals with operant and classical conditioning of responses of the autonomic nervous system and with behavioral measurement of conditioned fear. The next section discusses the mechanism of avoidance learning and a number of problem areas, including the effects of response selection on the ease of acquisition and the nature and slow time course of the processes that reinforce avoidance learning. Other problems explore are the influence on avoidance learning of prior experience with uncontrollable shock and with reliable and unreliable predictors of shock, an analysis of avoidance learning in terms of a Markov model of short- and long-term memory, and the nature of retention of conditioned fear and the possible hormonal mechanisms that control performance motivated by fear. The last section examines some of the unexpected effects of punishment, which usually produces suppression of behavior. This section emphasizes the effects of noncontingent aversive stimuli that may account for the suppressive effects of punishment and on the paradoxical facilitation of behavior that sometimes results from response-contingent shock.
This book will prove useful to medical psychologists, psychiatrists, and workers in the related fields.
Aversive Conditioning
1. Autonomic Aversive Conditioning in Infrahuman Subjects
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Operant Autonomic Conditioning
IV. Classical Conditioning of Autonomic Responses
V. The Comparison of Classical and Operant Conditioning
VI. Autonomic Changes during the Operant Conditioning of Skeletal Responses
VII. Conclusion
References
2. Behavioral Measurement of Conditioned Fear
I. Introduction: The Conditioning, Measurement, and Definition of Fear
II. Variables Influencing the Conditioning and the Measurement of Fear
III. Extinction Phenomena
IV. Similarity of Fear and Frustration
V. Summary and Some Implications
References
Avoidance Learning
3. Species-Specific Defense Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Avoidance Studies
III. Acquired Drive Studies
IV. The CS-Termination Contingency
V. What is Left?
References
4. Relaxation Theory and Experiments
I. The Theory in General
II. Experiments
III. Conditioned Relaxation
IV. Summary of Experiments
References
5. Mathematical Models for Aversive Conditioning
I. Preliminary Considerations
II. The Two-Operator Linear Model
III. Discrete Performance Level Markov Model
IV. General Markov Model
V. Response Latency
VI. Choice Reversal under Aversive Stimulation
VII. Conclusions
References
6. Unpredictable and Uncontrollable Aversive Events
I. Definition of "Prediction" and of "Control"
II. Uncontrollable Aversive Events
III. Unpredictable Shocks
IV. General Summary
References
7. Retention of Aversively Motivated Behavior
I. The Defining Experiment
II. Requisite Antecedent Conditions
III. Determinants of the Interval of Minimum Retention
IV. The Problem of Stimulus Generalization
V. Nonassociative Manipulations of the U-Shaped Retention Function
VI. The Search for the Events that Mediate the U-Shaped Retention Function
VII. Conclusion
References
Problems of Punishment
8. Some Effects of Noncontingent Aversive Stimulation
I. Introduction
II. Responses Elicited by Aversive Stimulation
III. Effects of Aversive Stimulation on Ongoing Behavior
IV. Noncontingent Aversive Stimulation and the Suppressive Effects of Punishment
References
9. Suppression and Facilitation by Response Contingent Shock
I. Introduction to the Study of Punishment
II. Stimulus (Cue) Properties of Punishment
III. Response Eliciting Properties of Punishment
IV. The Nature of Punishment: Summary and Interpretation
References
