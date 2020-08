Avances en endocrinología quirúrgica

Dr Shifrin has established the first Endocrine Surgery Program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in 2006. The Program then received a designated status of the Center for Thyroid, Parathyroid and Adrenal Diseases and under Dr Shifrin's leadership has gained state, and then national and international recognition for clinical excellence in the management of complex endocrine diseases including thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal problems and endocrine syndromes (such as MEN 1, MEN 2a and 2b, and others), research and training of residents and students. He was granted a title of the Medical Director of Endocrine Oncology for all seven hospitals of the Meridian Health System in New Jersey in 1/2016 Dr Shifrin is an Endocrine Surgeon and Surgical Director of the Center for Thyroid, Parathyroid and Adrenal Diseases at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He is also Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Board Certified by American Board of Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), and Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology (FACE). He is an Elected Member of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons, European Society of Endocrine Surgeons and International Association of Endocrine Surgeons. He is Board Certified in Endocrine Neck Ultrasound and Ultrasound Guided Thyroid Biopsy (ECNU) by American College of Endocrinology (ACE). He was elected as a Vice President of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.