Autoradiography in Biology and Medicine focuses on the applications of autoradiography in medicine and biology, including photographic processes, emulsions, and response of films to isotopes and x-rays. The book first offers information on the meaning of autoradiography, including the etymology of autoradiography, photographic emulsion as a scientific instrument, and the relationship of biologists and autoradiography. The publication then examines the photographic process and comparative response of commercial and scientific emulsions. Discussions focus on fixation, washing, emulsion, response of films to electrons, x-rays, and gamma rays, and response of films to beta ray spectra of isotopes. The text takes a look at commercial photographic materials for autoradiography, autoradiographic image, and resolution. The manuscript then reviews the estimation of dose and exposure time, sources of error, and techniques. Topics include chemical variables, estimation of exposure time, errors occurring during the preparation of the autoradiogram for exposure, and contour autoradiography. The book is a valuable reference for readers interested in autoradiography.

Part I Theory

I. Introduction

Historical, What Is Autoradiography?, The Photographic Emulsion As A Scientific Instrument, The Biologist and Autoradiography, The Etymology of Autoradiography

II. The Photographic Process

Introduction, The Emulsion, The Latent Image, Development, Latent-Image Potential, Fixation, Washing, Drying

III. Comparative Response of Commercial and Scientific Emulsions

Introduction, Response of Films To Electrons, Response of Films To Beta Ray Spectra of Isotopes, Response of Films to X-Rays and Gamma Rays

IV. Commercial Photographic Materials For Autoradiography

X-Ray Films, Nuclear Emulsions, Stripping Films and Plates, Gels and Pellicles, X-Ray Emulsions on Plate

V. The Autoradiographic Image

Observing The Image, Track Images, Random Grain Images, Realignment Techniques, Publishing The Autoradiogram

VI. Resolution

Theoretical Considerations, Experimental Results on Variables Affecting Resolution

VII. Estimating Dose and Exposure Time

Type of Information Desired, Chemical Variables, Variables of The Biological Laboratory, Autoradiographic Technique, Doses Reported in The Literature, Estimating The Exposure Time

VIII. Sources of Error

Leaching The Radioactivity During the Histologic Preparation, Errors Occurring During the Preparation of The Autoradiogram for Exposure, Errors Occurring During Exposure—Chemical Effects, Errors Occurring During Exposure—Other Miscellaneous, Errors Occurring During Photographic and Histologic Processing, Other Errors

Part II Techniques

Introduction

IX. Nonflat Surfaces

Contour Autoradiography, Autoradiography Plus Roentgenography of Patients

X. Flat Surfaces—Macrosections and Plants

Freezing and Slicing Soft Tissues, Bones Embedded in Plaster of Paris, Bones Mounted on Boards, Freezing and Sawing Soft and Hard Tissues Combined, Plants

XI. Flat Surfaces—Microsections

Apposition Methods for Microscopic Sections and Smears, Wet Mounting of Tissue Sections, Dry Mounting of Tissue Sections, Coating With Liquid Emulsion—Zoological Materials, Coating With Liquid Emulsion—Plant Materials, Coating With Permeable-Base Stripping Film, Coating and Inverting, Impermeable-Base Stripping Film Technique, The Wet Process, Constant Registry Autoradiography

XII. Cells, Dusts, and Other Microscopic Particulate Matter

Impermeable-Base Stripping Film Technique, Smearing Suspensions of Cells on A Photographic Plate, Staining Bone-Marrow Cells Through Permeable-Base Stripping Film, Air-Borne and Other Particular Matter

XIII. Fluids

XIV. Techniques for Preparing Histologic Sections of Undecalcified Bone and Teeth

Embedding in Bio-Plastic, Embedding in M4700 With Plasticizer, Embedding in M4700 without Plasticizer, Rapid Embedding in R-250 Astrolite, Rapid Embedding in Methyl Methacrylate, Microsawing of Histologic Sections

XV. Miscellaneous

Thin Protective Films, Transferring Frozen Histologic Sections to Plates and Slides, Probe Autoradiography, Autoradiography by Photoelectron Emission Microscopy, Pinhole Autoradiography

Part III Bibliography

1. Introduction

2. Bibliography

3. Author Index to the Bibliography

4. Classified Subject Index to the Bibliography

5. Supplement to the Bibliography

6. Books for Supplemental Reading

Index

