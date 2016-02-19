Autoradiography for Biologists
1st Edition
Autoradiography for Biologists discusses the basic and practical aspects of various autoradiography techniques. It is composed of six chapters; each chapter covers a specific form of autoradiography technique. Chapter 1 discusses various theoretical aspects of autoradiography, such as radioactive decay, beta-particle absorption, photographic process, sensitivity, and resolving power. Chapters 2 to 6 discuss basic aspects of several forms of autoradiography, including macro-, stripping film, diffusible substances, liquid emulsion, and high resolution autoradiography. Practical and theoretical details of the technique, together with modifications made, are covered in each chapter. This book will be both an encouragement and a help to people wanting to apply autoradiography to the solution of biological problems.
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Theory of Autoradiography
I. Introduction
II . Radioactive Decay and Absorption of ß-particles
III . Photographic Process
IV. Sensitivity
V. Resolving Power
VI. Techniques
VII. Difficulties and Artefacts
VIII. Quantative Autoradiography
References
Chapter 2. Macro-Autoradiography
I. Introduction
II . Darkroom Requirements
III . Amounts of Isotopes
IV. Choice of Emulsion
V. Tissue Preparation and Application
VI. Exposure Times
VII. Processing of the Autoradiography
VIII. Artefacts
References
Chapter 3. Stripping Film Autoradiography
I. Introduction
II . Solutions Required
III . Preparation of Histological Material
IV. Setting up Autoradiographs
V. Autoradiographic Exposure
VI. Development and Fixation
VII. Staining
VIII. Mounting
References
Chapter 4. Autoradiography of Diffusible Substances
I. Introduction
II . Solutions Required
III . Freezing or Quenching the Tissues
IV. Storage of Frozen Materials
V. Filmed Coverslips
VI. Sectioning
VII. "Picking-up"
VIII. Exposure
IX. Processing
X. Staining
XI. Mounting
References
Chapter 5. Liquid Emulsion Autoradiography
I. Introduction
II . Preparation of Tissues
III . Darkroom Requirements
IV. Choice of Emulsion
V. Dipping Technique for Light Microscopy Autoradiography
VI. Processing of Autoradiographs
VII. Staining after Processing of Autoradiographs (poststaining)
VIII. Mounting of Preparations
IX. Special Techniques
X. General Comments
XI. Summary of Procedure for Coating Tissue Sections with Liquid Emulsion
References
Chapter 6. High Resolution Autoradiography
I. Introduction
II . Available Methods of High Resolution Autoradiography
III . Requirements for Quantitative Electron Microscope Autoradiography
IV. The preparation of High Resolution Autoradiographs
V. Increasing Contrast in Electron Microscope Autoradiographs
VI. The Measurement of Efficiency
VII. Resolution in High Resolution Autoradiography
VIII. Applications of High Resolution Autoradiography
Acknowledgements
References
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161053