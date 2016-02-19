Autoradiography for Biologists discusses the basic and practical aspects of various autoradiography techniques. It is composed of six chapters; each chapter covers a specific form of autoradiography technique. Chapter 1 discusses various theoretical aspects of autoradiography, such as radioactive decay, beta-particle absorption, photographic process, sensitivity, and resolving power. Chapters 2 to 6 discuss basic aspects of several forms of autoradiography, including macro-, stripping film, diffusible substances, liquid emulsion, and high resolution autoradiography. Practical and theoretical details of the technique, together with modifications made, are covered in each chapter. This book will be both an encouragement and a help to people wanting to apply autoradiography to the solution of biological problems.