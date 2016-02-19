Autoradiography for Biologists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122732508, 9780323161053

Autoradiography for Biologists

1st Edition

Editors: P Gahan
eBook ISBN: 9780323161053
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 136
Description

Autoradiography for Biologists discusses the basic and practical aspects of various autoradiography techniques. It is composed of six chapters; each chapter covers a specific form of autoradiography technique. Chapter 1 discusses various theoretical aspects of autoradiography, such as radioactive decay, beta-particle absorption, photographic process, sensitivity, and resolving power. Chapters 2 to 6 discuss basic aspects of several forms of autoradiography, including macro-, stripping film, diffusible substances, liquid emulsion, and high resolution autoradiography. Practical and theoretical details of the technique, together with modifications made, are covered in each chapter. This book will be both an encouragement and a help to people wanting to apply autoradiography to the solution of biological problems.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Theory of Autoradiography

I. Introduction

II . Radioactive Decay and Absorption of ß-particles

III . Photographic Process

IV. Sensitivity

V. Resolving Power

VI. Techniques

VII. Difficulties and Artefacts

VIII. Quantative Autoradiography

References

Chapter 2. Macro-Autoradiography

I. Introduction

II . Darkroom Requirements

III . Amounts of Isotopes

IV. Choice of Emulsion

V. Tissue Preparation and Application

VI. Exposure Times

VII. Processing of the Autoradiography

VIII. Artefacts

References

Chapter 3. Stripping Film Autoradiography

I. Introduction

II . Solutions Required

III . Preparation of Histological Material

IV. Setting up Autoradiographs

V. Autoradiographic Exposure

VI. Development and Fixation

VII. Staining

VIII. Mounting

References

Chapter 4. Autoradiography of Diffusible Substances

I. Introduction

II . Solutions Required

III . Freezing or Quenching the Tissues

IV. Storage of Frozen Materials

V. Filmed Coverslips

VI. Sectioning

VII. "Picking-up"

VIII. Exposure

IX. Processing

X. Staining

XI. Mounting

References

Chapter 5. Liquid Emulsion Autoradiography

I. Introduction

II . Preparation of Tissues

III . Darkroom Requirements

IV. Choice of Emulsion

V. Dipping Technique for Light Microscopy Autoradiography

VI. Processing of Autoradiographs

VII. Staining after Processing of Autoradiographs (poststaining)

VIII. Mounting of Preparations

IX. Special Techniques

X. General Comments

XI. Summary of Procedure for Coating Tissue Sections with Liquid Emulsion

References

Chapter 6. High Resolution Autoradiography

I. Introduction

II . Available Methods of High Resolution Autoradiography

III . Requirements for Quantitative Electron Microscope Autoradiography

IV. The preparation of High Resolution Autoradiographs

V. Increasing Contrast in Electron Microscope Autoradiographs

VI. The Measurement of Efficiency

VII. Resolution in High Resolution Autoradiography

VIII. Applications of High Resolution Autoradiography

Acknowledgements

References

Subject Index


About the Editor

P Gahan

