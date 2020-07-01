Autophagy in Health and Disease, Volume 172
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface - Autophagy: An old mechanism with new challenges ahead
Aitziber Buqué and Lorenzo Galluzzi
1. Nucleophagy mediators and mechanisms
Margarita-Elena Papandreou and Nektarios Tavernarakis
2. Scaffold proteins in bulk and selective autophagy
Christopher Eickhorst, Mariya Licheva and Claudine Kraft
3. A global view of the miRNA-mitophagy connexion
Flavie Strappazzon
4. Crosstalk between autophagy and apoptosis: Mechanisms and therapeutic implications
Andrew Thorburn
5. Autophagy in immunity
Christian Münz
6. Autophagy in cardiovascular health and disease
Mahmoud Abdellatif, Senka Ljubojevic-Holzer, Frank Madeo and Simon Sedej
7. Autophagy in kidney disease: Advances and therapeutic potential
Divya Bhatia and Mary E. Choi
8. Autophagy in chronic lung disease
Alexandra C. Racanelli, Augustine M.K. Choi and Mary E. Choi
9. Autophagy contribution to motor neuron disease pathology
Natalia Rodríguez-Muela
10. Strategies employed by viruses to manipulate autophagy
Nilima Dinesh Kumar, Jolanda M. Smit and Fulvio Reggiori
11. Crinophagy mechanisms and its potential role in human health and disease
Tamás Csizmadia and Gábor Juhász
12. Autophagy role in environmental pollutants exposure
Gemma G. Martínez-García and Guillermo Mariño
13. Genetic defects of autophagy linked to disease
Milana Fraiberg and Zvulun Elazar
14. C. elegans to model autophagy-related human disorders
Shi Q. Wong, Anita V. Kumar, Joslyn Mills and Louis R. Lapierre
15. Drosophila as a model to understand autophagy deregulation in human disorders
Donna Denton, Louise O'Keefe and Sharad Kumar
Description
Autophagy in Health and Disease, Volume 175, presents the latest insights from renowned experts in the field who discuss the key role of autophagic responses in the preservation of cellular and organismal homeostasis and how defects in the molecular apparatus for autophagy drive or accompany disease. Specific chapters in this new release include Crosstalk between autophagy and cell death signaling: mechanisms and therapeutic relevance, C. elegans to model autophagy-related human disorders, Autophagy in Kidney Disease: advances and therapeutic potential, Autophagy in Chronic Lung Disease, Autophagy in motoneuronal disorders, Strategies employed by viruses to manipulate autophagy, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides an outstanding panel of recognized experts in the field who discuss the latest in autophagy
- Includes critical discussions of autophagy in the context of each major human disorder
- Models autophagy-related human pathologies in lower eukaryotes
Readership
Equally addressed to expert researchers who may want to extend their technical portfolio, and to beginners in this exciting and rapidly growing field of investigation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220214
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Aitziber Buque
Aitziber Buqué (born 1980) is currently Post-Doctoral Fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Lorenzo Galluzzi with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA). Prior to joining the Galluzzi lab (2018), Aitziber Buqué was a Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2014-2018), under the direction of Dr. Guido Kroemer, after receiving her PhD from the University of the Basque Country (Leioa, Spain; 2013). Aitziber Buqué is interested in the molecular, cellular and immunological mechanisms whereby breast cancer evades immunosurveillance and resists to immunotherapy, and she is the author of more than 30 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-Doctoral Fellow, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
