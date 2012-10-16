Autophagy in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Description
Autophagy in Health and Disease offers an overview of the latest research in autophagy with a translational emphasis. This publication takes scientific research in autophagy a step further and offers integrated content with advancements in autophagy from cell biology and biochemical research to clinical treatments. A necessary reference for the bookshelf of medical and scientific researchers and students, Autophagy in Health and Disease presents high quality, reputable information on autophagy, allowing the reader quick access to the most applicable information.
Key Features
- Discusses current understanding of the roles of autophagy in health and disease
- Covers the background of autophagy, the development of tools and therapeutics to measure and modulate autophagy, and autophagy in tissues and disease processes
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and professionals studying autophagy across cell biology, biochemistry, medicine, and biomedical sciences.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributors
Foreword
SECTION I: Overview
Chapter 1. Overview: Selective Removal of Aggregates and Organelles
Autophagy Regulation and Machinery
Mitochondrial Autophagy (Mitophagy)
Autophagic Elimination of Granules (Crinophagy)
Autophagy of Aggregated Proteins (Aggrephagy)
Selective Autophagy of the Endoplasmic Reticulum (Er-Phagy)
Piecemeal Microautophagy of the Nucleus (Pmn/Micronucleophagy)
Autophagy of Peroxisomes (Pexophagy)
Autophagy Of Intracellular Pathogens And Phagosomes (Xenophagy)
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Molecular Machinery and Genetics of the Autophagy Pathway
Introduction
The Atg1/Ulk Initiation Complex
Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (PI3k) Signaling Complex
Atg9 Trafficking and Lipid Transfer Systems
Dual Ubiquitin-Like Conjugation Systems
Nucleation and Lysosomal/Endosomal Fusion
References
SECTION II: Organ Systems
Chapter 3. Autophagy in the Cardiovascular System
Introduction
Autophagy in the Heart at a Low Basal Level Under Normal Conditions
Autophagy in Cardiac Hypertrophy
Autophagy in Heart Failure
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4. Autophagy in the Immune System
Overview of Autophagy
Autophagy and Antigen Processing/Presentation
Autophagy and Development
Autophagy and T Cells
Autophagy and B Cells
Autophagy Regulation by Immune Signals
Autophagy, Autoimmunity and Inflammation
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Autophagy in the Gastrointestinal Tract
Introduction
Autophagy in The Healthy Gi Tract
Autophagy in Gi Tract Diseases
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6. Autophagy in the Homeostasis of Pancreatic β-Cells
Introduction
References
SECTION III: Diseases and Processes
Chapter 7. Developmental Autophagy
Introduction
Autophagy Occurrence In invertebrate Development
Different Roles for Autophagy in Embryogenesis of Vertebrates
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Autophagy in Diabetes and the Metabolic Syndrome
Diabetes And Related Syndromes
Autophagy and Type 1 Diabetes
Autophagy and Obesity, Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Syndrome, and Type 2 Diabetes
Autophagy and Diabetes Complications
Specific Complications—Microvascular
Specific Complications—Macrovascular
References
Chapter 9. Autophagy: An Endogenous Survival Mechanism and Cardioprotective Response to Ischemic Stress
Introduction
Upregulation of Autophagy in Myocardial Ischemia/Reperfusion (I/R)
Maladaptive role of Autophagy in Myocardial I/R
Induction of Autophagy by Foxo Transcription Factors in Myocardial I/R
Role of Autophagy in Acute Myocardial Infarction
Role of Autophagy in Chronic Myocardial Infarction
Autophagy, Ischemic Conditioning, and Myocardial Protection
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
SECTION IV: Diagnosis and Therapeutics
Chapter 10. Drug Discovery in the Autophagy Pathways
Introduction: A Brief Overview of Autophagic Pathways in Drug Discovery
Autophagy in Human Diseases: A Guardian or Executioner?
The Janus Roles of Autophagy in Cancer Drug Development
Autophagy as Drug Targets in Neurodegeneration Treatment
The Role of Autophagy in Aging: To Help Live Longer?
Autophagic Pathways as Potential Targets for Treatment of Other Diseases
Concluding Remarks and Perspective
References
Chapter 11. Measuring Autophagy in Vivo
Protein Degradation
Electron Microscopy
Western Blot of LC3-II
Measuring Autophagic Flux
Western Blot of other Autophagy Proteins
Imaging of LC3-GFP
Tandem RFP-GFP-LC3
Dyes
Functional Intervention
Circadian Rhythms and Autophagy
Clinically Feasible Approaches to Monitoring Autophagy
Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Aging, Nutrition and Lifestyle
Introduction
Autophagy and Aging
The Regulatory Network of Autophagy Offers Potential Targets for Lifestyle Interventions
Lifestyle Interventions that Stimulate Cellular Quality Control
Calorie Restriction
CR Mimetics and their Effects on Autophagy
Exercise
Combining Exercise and Dietary Restriction Interventions
Concluding Remarks
References
Sea of Knowledge
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 16th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851024
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851017
About the Editor
Roberta Gottlieb
Dr. Gottlieb has been conducting NIH-funded cardiovascular research for the past 20 years. She has prior experience with The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI); SDSU where she became the first Director of the Donald P. Shiley BioScience Center, and currently as the Director of Molecular Cardiobiology at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute.
The work in her lab has led to the discovery of the cardioprotective agents and the elucidation of their novel mechanism of action. Her expertise in cardioprotection and autophagy is recognized on a national and international level.
Dr. Gottlieb is also an entrepreneur, having started a biotechnology company called Radical Therapeutix, to develop drugs to mitigate the damage to the heart during myocardial infarction. Dr. Gottlieb received her B.S. and M.D. degrees from Johns Hopkins University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director of Molecular Cardiobiology, Dorothy and E. Phillip Lyon Chair in Molecular Cardiology, Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center
Reviews
"...provides pertinent coverage of the cardiovascular system, immune system, gastrointestinal tract, as well as conditions such as diabetes and ischemia...a valuable resource for researchers, graduate students, and professionals."--Anticancer Research, February 2015