Autophagy in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123851017, 9780123851024

Autophagy in Health and Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Roberta Gottlieb
eBook ISBN: 9780123851024
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851017
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Autophagy in Health and Disease offers an overview of the latest research in autophagy with a translational emphasis. This publication takes scientific research in autophagy a step further and offers integrated content with advancements in autophagy from cell biology and biochemical research to clinical treatments. A necessary reference for the bookshelf of medical and scientific researchers and students, Autophagy in Health and Disease presents high quality, reputable information on autophagy, allowing the reader quick access to the most applicable information.

Key Features

  • Discusses current understanding of the roles of autophagy in health and disease
  • Covers the background of autophagy, the development of tools and therapeutics to measure and modulate autophagy, and autophagy in tissues and disease processes

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and professionals studying autophagy across cell biology, biochemistry, medicine, and biomedical sciences.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Contributors

Foreword

SECTION I: Overview

Chapter 1. Overview: Selective Removal of Aggregates and Organelles

Autophagy Regulation and Machinery

Mitochondrial Autophagy (Mitophagy)

Autophagic Elimination of Granules (Crinophagy)

Autophagy of Aggregated Proteins (Aggrephagy)

Selective Autophagy of the Endoplasmic Reticulum (Er-Phagy)

Piecemeal Microautophagy of the Nucleus (Pmn/Micronucleophagy)

Autophagy of Peroxisomes (Pexophagy)

Autophagy Of Intracellular Pathogens And Phagosomes (Xenophagy)

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Molecular Machinery and Genetics of the Autophagy Pathway

Introduction

The Atg1/Ulk Initiation Complex

Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (PI3k) Signaling Complex

Atg9 Trafficking and Lipid Transfer Systems

Dual Ubiquitin-Like Conjugation Systems

Nucleation and Lysosomal/Endosomal Fusion

References

SECTION II: Organ Systems

Chapter 3. Autophagy in the Cardiovascular System

Introduction

Autophagy in the Heart at a Low Basal Level Under Normal Conditions

Autophagy in Cardiac Hypertrophy

Autophagy in Heart Failure

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4. Autophagy in the Immune System

Overview of Autophagy

Autophagy and Antigen Processing/Presentation

Autophagy and Development

Autophagy and T Cells

Autophagy and B Cells

Autophagy Regulation by Immune Signals

Autophagy, Autoimmunity and Inflammation

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Autophagy in the Gastrointestinal Tract

Introduction

Autophagy in The Healthy Gi Tract

Autophagy in Gi Tract Diseases

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6. Autophagy in the Homeostasis of Pancreatic β-Cells

Introduction

References

SECTION III: Diseases and Processes

Chapter 7. Developmental Autophagy

Introduction

Autophagy Occurrence In invertebrate Development

Different Roles for Autophagy in Embryogenesis of Vertebrates

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Autophagy in Diabetes and the Metabolic Syndrome

Diabetes And Related Syndromes

Autophagy and Type 1 Diabetes

Autophagy and Obesity, Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Syndrome, and Type 2 Diabetes

Autophagy and Diabetes Complications

Specific Complications—Microvascular

Specific Complications—Macrovascular

References

Chapter 9. Autophagy: An Endogenous Survival Mechanism and Cardioprotective Response to Ischemic Stress

Introduction

Upregulation of Autophagy in Myocardial Ischemia/Reperfusion (I/R)

Maladaptive role of Autophagy in Myocardial I/R

Induction of Autophagy by Foxo Transcription Factors in Myocardial I/R

Role of Autophagy in Acute Myocardial Infarction

Role of Autophagy in Chronic Myocardial Infarction

Autophagy, Ischemic Conditioning, and Myocardial Protection

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

SECTION IV: Diagnosis and Therapeutics

Chapter 10. Drug Discovery in the Autophagy Pathways

Introduction: A Brief Overview of Autophagic Pathways in Drug Discovery

Autophagy in Human Diseases: A Guardian or Executioner?

The Janus Roles of Autophagy in Cancer Drug Development

Autophagy as Drug Targets in Neurodegeneration Treatment

The Role of Autophagy in Aging: To Help Live Longer?

Autophagic Pathways as Potential Targets for Treatment of Other Diseases

Concluding Remarks and Perspective

References

Chapter 11. Measuring Autophagy in Vivo

Protein Degradation

Electron Microscopy

Western Blot of LC3-II

Measuring Autophagic Flux

Western Blot of other Autophagy Proteins

Imaging of LC3-GFP

Tandem RFP-GFP-LC3

Dyes

Functional Intervention

Circadian Rhythms and Autophagy

Clinically Feasible Approaches to Monitoring Autophagy

Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Aging, Nutrition and Lifestyle

Introduction

Autophagy and Aging

The Regulatory Network of Autophagy Offers Potential Targets for Lifestyle Interventions

Lifestyle Interventions that Stimulate Cellular Quality Control

Calorie Restriction

CR Mimetics and their Effects on Autophagy

Exercise

Combining Exercise and Dietary Restriction Interventions

Concluding Remarks

References

Index

About the Editor

Roberta Gottlieb

Roberta Gottlieb

Dr. Gottlieb has been conducting NIH-funded cardiovascular research for the past 20 years. She has prior experience with The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI); SDSU where she became the first Director of the Donald P. Shiley BioScience Center, and currently as the Director of Molecular Cardiobiology at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute.

The work in her lab has led to the discovery of the cardioprotective agents and the elucidation of their novel mechanism of action. Her expertise in cardioprotection and autophagy is recognized on a national and international level.

Dr. Gottlieb is also an entrepreneur, having started a biotechnology company called Radical Therapeutix, to develop drugs to mitigate the damage to the heart during myocardial infarction. Dr. Gottlieb received her B.S. and M.D. degrees from Johns Hopkins University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director of Molecular Cardiobiology, Dorothy and E. Phillip Lyon Chair in Molecular Cardiology, Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center

Reviews

"...provides pertinent coverage of the cardiovascular system, immune system, gastrointestinal tract, as well as conditions such as diabetes and ischemia...a valuable resource for researchers, graduate students, and professionals."--Anticancer Research, February 2015

Ratings and Reviews

