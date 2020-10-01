Autophagy in Health and Disease, Volume 175
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nucleophagy mediators and mechanisms
Nektarios Tavernarakis
2. Autophagy in cardiovascular health and disease
Frank Madeo and Mahmoud Abdellatif
3. Crosstalk between autophagy and cell death signaling: mechanisms and therapeutic relevance
Andrew Thorburn
4. C. elegans to model autophagy-related human disorders
Louis R. Lapierre
5. Autophagy in Kidney Disease: advances and therapeutic potential
Mary E. Choi
6. Autophagy in Chronic Lung Disease
Mary E. Choi
7. Autophagy in motoneuronal disorders
Natalia Rodriguez Muela
8. Strategies employed by viruses to manipulate autophagy
Fulvio Reggiori
9. Crinophagy mechanisms and its potential role in human health and disease
Gabor Juhasz
10. Genetic defect of autophagy linked to disease
Zvulun Elazar
11. Drosophila as a model to understand autophagy deregulation in human disorders
Sharad Kumar
12. Autophagy role in environmental pollutants exposure
Guillermo Marino
13. Autophagy in immunity
Christian Munz
14. Scaffold proteins in autophagy
Claudine Kraft
15. A global view of the miRNA-mitophagy connection
Flavie Strappazzon
Description
In Autophagy in health and disease a thematic issue of the Elsevier series Progress in molecular biology and translational science, renowned experts in the field discuss the key role of autophagic responses in the preservation of cellular and organismal homeostasis, and how defects in the molecular apparatus for autophagy drive or accompany disease.
Key Features
- An outstanding panel of recognized experts in the field
- Critical discussion of autophagy in the context of each major human disorder
- Modeling autophagy-related human pathologies in lower eukaryotes
Readership
Equally addressed to expert researchers who may want to extend their technical portfolio, and to beginners in this exciting and rapidly growing field of investigation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220214
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Aitziber Buque Serial Volume Editor
Aitziber Buqué (born 1980) is currently Post-Doctoral Fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Lorenzo Galluzzi with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA). Prior to joining the Galluzzi lab (2018), Aitziber Buqué was a Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2014-2018), under the direction of Dr. Guido Kroemer, after receiving her PhD from the University of the Basque Country (Leioa, Spain; 2013). Aitziber Buqué is interested in the molecular, cellular and immunological mechanisms whereby breast cancer evades immunosurveillance and resists to immunotherapy, and she is the author of more than 30 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-Doctoral Fellow, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA