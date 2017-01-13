Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
1st Edition
Description
Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging is an eleven volume series that discusses in detail all aspects of autophagy machinery in the context of health, cancer, and other pathologies. Autophagy maintains homeostasis during starvation or stress conditions by balancing the synthesis of cellular components and their deregulation by autophagy. This series discusses the characterization of autophagosome-enriched vaccines and its efficacy in cancer immunotherapy.
Autophagy serves to maintain healthy cells, tissues, and organs, but also promotes cancer survival and growth of established tumors. Impaired or deregulated autophagy can also contribute to disease pathogenesis. Understanding the importance and necessity of the role of autophagy in health and disease is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and forward-thinking, these books offer a valuable guide to cellular processes while also inciting researchers to explore their potentially important connections.
Key Features
- Presents the most advanced information regarding the role of the autophagic system in life and death
- Examines whether autophagy acts fundamentally as a cell survivor or cell death pathway or both
- Introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid in preventing detrimental inflammation
- Features recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, including atherosclerosis and CNS tumors, and their development and treatment
- Includes chapters authored by leaders in the field around the globe—the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, microbiology, pathology, infectious diseases and cancer research
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Dedication
- Knowing Autophagy
- 10 Lines of Autophagy for Volume 10
- Mitophagy and Biogenesis
- Dedication
- Autophagy and Cancer
- Some Thoughts on Autophagy and Immunity
- Autophagy: Friend or Foe?
- Autophagy: If and When
- What Happened When Autophagy Didn’t
- Sugar Isn’t Always Sweet
- Mitochondrial Mysteries
- A Photo Is Static, An Instant in Time
- Autophagy Subversion
- Foreword
- Foreword
- Preface
- Autophagy: Volume 1—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 2—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 3—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 4—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 5—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 6—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 7—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 8—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 9—Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 10—Contributions
- Part I: Molecular Mechanisms
- Chapter 1. Overview of Autophagy
- Abstract
- Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)
- Autophagy Process
- Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells
- Endoplasmic Reticulum
- Major Types of Autophagies
- Autophagosome Formation
- Autophagic Flux
- Autophagic Lysosome Reformation
- Autophagy as a Double-Edged Sword
- Protein Synthesis
- Autophagic Proteins
- Aggrephagy
- Monitoring Autophagy
- Reactive Oxygen Species
- Mammalian Target of Rapamycin
- Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer
- Autophagy and Immune System
- Autophagy and Senescence
- Role of Autophagy and Cellular Senescence in Aging
- Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication
- Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection
- Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease
- Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cross Talk Between Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Autophagy and Ubiquitination
- Autophagy and Necroptosis
- Mitochondrial Fusion and Fission
- Selective Autophagy
- References
- Chapter 2. Methods for Measuring Autophagosome Flux—Impact and Relevance
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Measuring Autophagic Flux—A Slope Rather Than a Column
- Quantifying the Autophagic Flux Deviation With Precision
- Modeling the Autophagy System—Key Determinants Characterized by Rates
- Summary, Conclusion, and Future Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Loss of Pigment Epithelial Cells Is Prevented by Autophagy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy and Histology
- Function of the RPE
- Exposure to Potential Damage
- Autophagy in the RPEs
- αB-Crystallin and Autophagy
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 4. Role of Autophagy Inhibition in Regulating Hepatic Lipid Metabolism: Molecular Cross Talk Between Proteasome Activator REGγ and SirT1 Signaling
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Proteasome Links Autophage and Lipid Metabolism–Molecular Mechanisms
- Molecular Switch: REGγ-Sirt1 Cross Talk Modulates Autophage Activity in Lipid Metabolism
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 5. Role of Autophagy in Regulating Cyclin A2 Degradation: Live-Cell Imaging
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Autophagy Regulates Protein Turnover
- Mitotic Autophagy, a Failsafe Mechanism
- Monitoring a Nonclassical Substrate of Autophagy, Cyclin A2
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 6. Roles of Rab-GAPs in Regulating Autophagy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- RAB-GAPs Involved in Autophagy
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. The Role of Histone Deacetylase Inhibition in the Accumulation and Stability of Disease-Related Proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Histones and HDAC Enzymes
- HDAC Inhibitors
- Ubiquitin Proteasomal and Autophagy Pathways
- Protein Folding Disorders/Proteopathies
- A Role for HDAC Inhibitors in Proteopathies
- Conclusions/Future Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 8. The Role of Atg9 in Yeast Autophagy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Structure and Role of Atg9 in Autophagy
- Atg9 Trafficking via ER and Golgi Compartments
- Atg9 Vesicles/Reservoirs Contribute to the Formation of the Preautophagosomal Structure
- Atg9 Roles at the Preautophagosomal Structure
- Atg9 Recycling From Autophagosomal Membranes
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 1. Overview of Autophagy
- Part II: Role in Disease
- Chapter 9. Methods for Measuring Autophagy Levels in Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods of Measuring Autophagy in Disease
- Diseases
- Emerging Trends
- References
- Chapter 10. Regulation of the DNA Damage Response by Autophagy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The DNA Damage Response (DDR) in Higher Eukaryotes
- Repair of DNA Damage
- The Autophagy Pathway in Higher Eukaryotes
- Autophagy and DNA Damage—A Complex Cross Talk
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Autophagy and Cancer
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cancer-Promoting Action of Autophagy
- Cancer-Suppressing Action of Autophagy
- Autophagy-Suppressing Drug
- Autophagy-Suppressing Drug and Acute Kidney Injury
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. ULK1 Can Suppress or Promote Tumor Growth Under Different Conditions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase: ULK1
- The Expression of ULK1 in Different Cancers
- ULK1 Promote Tumor Growth
- ULK1 Suppress Tumor Growth
- Therapeutic Strategy for Targeting ULK1 in Cancers
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. X-Box-Binding Protein 1 Splicing Induces an Autophagic Response in Endothelial Cells: Molecular Mechanisms in ECs and Atherosclerosis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Discussion
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 14. Small Molecule–Mediated Simultaneous Induction of Apoptosis and Autophagy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Apoptosis
- Autophagy
- Cross Talk Between Apoptosis and Autophagy
- Breast Cancer
- PI3K-AKT-mTOR Signaling Pathway
- Discussion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 15. Intestinal Autophagy Defends Against Salmonella Infection
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Autophagy
- Salmonella
- Invasion of Salmonella Into Intestinal Epithelium Cells
- Intestinal Autophagy in Host Defense Against Salmonella
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 16. Autophagy and LC3-Associated Phagocytosis Mediate the Innate Immune Response
- Abstract
- Autophagy as an Evolutionarily Conserved Survival Mechanism
- Cross Talk Between Autophagy Machinery and Innate Immunity
- Mechanisms of Selective Autophagy
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Methods for Measuring Autophagy Levels in Disease
- Abbreviations and Glossary
- Note
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 13th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094273
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128054208
About the Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA