Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
1st Edition
Volume 7- Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications
Understanding the importance and necessity of the role of autophagy in health and disease is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and up-to-date, this book offers a valuable guide to these cellular processes whilst inciting researchers to explore their potentially important connections.
Volume 7 provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; and the role of autophagy in apoptosis. Attention is given to autophagy in the cardiovascular system, with particular insights into the role of autophagy in atherosclerosis and the distinctive behavior of autophagy in the sinoatrial node. Cutting-edge findings in the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle are explored with the regulation of macroautophagy in response to exercise, as well as the promotion of carcinogenesis via autophagy in response to cigarette smoking.
Volume 7 highlights the importance of understanding the role of autophagy in context, as the complexity of autophagic function becomes increasingly clear. Autophagy may be differentially regulated, and may perform distinctive cell-specific functions even within a single tissue. The overall significance of autophagy thus cannot be oversimplified, and must be explored with granular detail of the specific role, function, and area of impact.
This book is an asset to newcomers as a concise overview of the complex significance of autophagy, while serving as an excellent reference for more experienced scientists and clinicians looking to update their knowledge.
Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases.
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 5: Role in Human Diseases. Comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle.
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.
- Brings together a wide swathe of experts (oncologists, neurosurgeons, physicians, research scientists, and pathologists) in the field of autophagy to discuss recent developments in this rapidly-advancing field
- Discusses the formation of phagophores / autophagosomes, focusing on imaging tools, three-dimensional morphology, and the role of the endoplasmic reticulum
- Covers role of autophagy in monocyte-macrophage differentiation; cell death in cancer; and apoptosis in odontogenesis
- Organized for readers into easy-to-access sections: autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; autophagy in protein quality control; autophagy and apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and lifestyle and autophagy
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, pathology, infectious diseases, cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, reproductive oncology and public health, and industries in drug development
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging, Volume 7
- Introduction
- Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)
- Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells
- Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Autophagy
- Major Types of Autophagies
- Autophagosome Formation
- Autophagic Lysosome Reformation
- Autophagic Proteins
- Monitoring Autophagy
- Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
- Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)
- Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer
- Role of Autophagy in Immunity
- Autophagy and Senescence
- Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication
- Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection
- Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease
- Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cross-Talk between Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Autophagy and Ubiquitination
- Aggresome: Ubiquitin Proteasome and Autophagy Systems
- Autophagy and Necroptosis
- Mitochondrial Fusion and Fission
- Selective Autophagies
- Part I: Autophagosome Biogenesis and Regulation
- Chapter 2. Role of Endoplasmic Reticulum in the Formation of Phagophores/Autophagosomes: Three-Dimensional Morphology
- Introduction
- Methodology for Chemical and Cryofixation of Cells
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. The Nucleus-Vacuole Junction in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
- Introduction
- Structure of the Nucleus-Vacuole Junction
- Functions of the Nucleus-Vacuole Junction
- Similar Functions in Mammals
- Conclusion and Perspectives
- Chapter 4. Human WIPIs as Phosphoinositide Effectors at the Nascent Autophagosome: A Robust Tool to Assess Macroautophagy by Quantitative Imaging
- Introduction
- The Process of Autophagy
- Yeast Atg18, Atg21, Hsv2
- Human WIPIs
- Chapter 5. Induction of Autophagy: Role of Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Unfolded Protein Response
- Introduction
- Molecular Machinery of Autophagy
- The Unfolded Protein Response
- Initiation and Regulation of Autophagy by UPR Signaling
- Autophagy/UPR in Disease
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Atg16L1 Protein Regulates Hormone Secretion Independent of Autophagy
- Introduction
- Atg16L1 Localizes on Dense-Core Vesicles in PC12 Cells Independent of Canonical Autophagy
- Rab33A Recruits the Atg16L1–5–12 Complex to Dense-Core Vesicles in PC12 Cells
- Atg16L1 Regulates Hormone Secretion from PC12 Cells Independent of Canonical Autophagy
- Discussion
- Part II: Autophagy in Protein Quality Control
- Chapter 7. Macroautophagy of Aggregation-Prone Proteins in Neurodegenerative Disease
- Introduction
- Protein Misfolding and the Ubiquitin–Proteasome System
- Aggregate Formation
- Macroautophagy
- Selective Autophagy
- Aggrephagy
- Macroautophagy of Aggregation-Prone Proteins in Neurodegenerative Disease
- Dynamics and Localization of Aggregates
- Regulation and Dysregulation of Macroautophagy in Neurodegeneration
- Macroautophagic Upregulation as a Therapeutic Strategy
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8. Lithium Ameliorates Motor Disturbance by Enhancing Autophagy in Tauopathy Model Mice
- Introduction
- Lithium Enhances Autophagy in Various Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Autophagy and Tau
- Lithium Attenuates Motor Disturbance in Tauopathy Model Mice by Promoting Autophagy
- Discussion
- Chapter 9. Beta-Asarone Reduces Autophagy in a Dose-Dependent Manner and Interferes with Beclin 1 Function
- Introduction
- Beta-Asarone
- Effects of Beta-Asarone on Beclin 1 Dependent Autophagy
- Discussion
- Part III: Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Chapter 10. Apoptosis and Autophagy: The Yin–Yang of Homeostasis in Cell Death in Cancer
- Introduction
- Apoptosis (The Yin)
- Autophagy (The Yang)
- p53 in Apoptosis and Autophagy
- The Bcl-2 Family Members in Apoptosis and Autophagy
- Atg Proteins in Autophagy and Apoptosis
- p62 in Apoptosis and Autophagy
- The Lysosome in Apoptosis and Autophagy
- PUMA in Apoptosis and Autophagy
- Inhibitors of Apoptosis
- Chapter 11. Role of Autophagy and Apoptosis in Odontogenesis
- Introduction
- Apoptosis in Odontogenesis
- Autophagy in Odontogenesis
- Connection Between Autophagy and Apoptosis in Odontogenesis
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12. Autophagy Is Required During Monocyte–Macrophage Differentiation
- Introduction
- Autophagy Regulates Cell Survival and Cell Death
- Autophagy and Cell Differentiation
- The Differentiation of Monocytes into Macrophages
- The Role of Autophagy During Monocyte- Macrophage Differentiation
- Discussion
- Part IV: Autophagy in the Cardiovascular System
- Chapter 13. Degradation of HSPGs Enhances LOX-1-mediated Autophagy
- Introduction
- LOX-1 and Reactive Oxygen Species
- HSPG and Its Function
- Autophagy
- HSPG Degradation in Relation to LOX-1-Mediated Autophagy
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. The Presence of LC3 and LAMP1 Is Greater in Normal Sino-Atrial Nodal Cells Than in Ordinary Cardiomyocytes, Indicating a Constitutive Event
- Introduction
- Autophagy in Ordinary Cardiac Myocytes
- Autophagy in Sino-Atrial Nodal Cells
- Discussion
- Part V: Lifestyle and Autophagy
- Chapter 15. Regulation of (Macro)-Autophagy in Response to Exercise
- Introduction
- Autophagy in Response to Acute Endurance Exercise
- Signaling Pathways Implicated in Autophagy Activation by Acute Exercise
- Autophagy in Response to Exercise Training
- Regulation of Autophagy by Exercise Training in Pathophysiological Conditions
- Conclusion
- Chapter 16. Cigarette Smoke Promotes Cancer via Autophagy
- Introduction
- Cigarette Smoke and Tumor Growth
- Discussion
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA
"Comprehensive and up-to-date, this book offers a valuable guide to these cellular processes whilst encouraging researchers to explore their potentially important connections." --Anticancer Research, February 2015