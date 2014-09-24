Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
1st Edition
Volume 5 - Role in Human Diseases
Understanding the importance and necessity of the role of autophagy in health and disease is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and up-to-date, this book offers a valuable guide to these cellular processes whilst inciting researchers to explore their potentially important connections.
Volume 5 comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders. In spite of the increasing importance of autophagy in the various pathophysiological conditions mentioned above, this process remains underestimated and overlooked. As a consequence, its role in the initiation, stability, maintenance, and progression of these and other diseases remains poorly understood.
This book is an asset to newcomers as a concise overview of the diverse disease implications of autophagy, while serving as an excellent reference for more experienced scientists and clinicians looking to update their knowledge.
Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases.
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle.
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.
- Brings together a wide swathe of experts (oncologists, neurosurgeons, physicians, research scientists, and pathologists) in the field of autophagy to discuss recent developments in this rapidly-advancing field
- Discusses the role of autophagy in cancer cell proliferation and death, and the potential of manipulation of autophagy in cancer cells as an avenue for treatment
- Covers the importance of autophagy of mitochondria to cellular homeostasis; insulin secretion by pancreatic beta cells; cardiac function; atheroschlerosis; and organ tolerance to ischemic stress
- Organized for readers into easy-to-access sections: general applications; role in cancer; and role in cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, pathology, infectious diseases, cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, reproductive oncology and public health, industries in drugs development
- Mitophagy and Biogenesis
- Autophagy and Cancer
- Abbreviations and Glossary
- Autophagy: Volume 1 – Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 2 – Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 3 – Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 4 – Contributions
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging, Volume 5
- Introduction
- Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)
- Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells
- Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Autophagy
- Major Types of Autophagies
- Autophagosome Formation
- Autophagic Lysosome Reformation
- Autophagic Proteins
- Monitoring Autophagy
- Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
- Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)
- Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer
- Role of Autophagy in Immunity
- Autophagy and Senescence
- Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication
- Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection
- Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease
- Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cross-Talk between Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Autophagy and Ubiquitination
- Aggresome: Ubiquitin Proteasome and Autophagy Systems
- Autophagy and Necroptosis
- Mitochondrial Fusion and Fission
- Selective Autophagies
- Part I: Role of Autophagy in Cancer
- Chapter 2. Molecular Cross-Talk between the Autophagy and Apoptotic Networks in Cancer
- Introduction
- Dual Effector Molecules of Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Molecular Cross-Talk between Autophagy and the Ubiquitin+Proteasome System
- Molecular Linkage of the Ups with Aggresomes and Selective Autophagy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Inhibition of ErbB Receptors and Autophagy in Cancer Therapy
- Introduction
- Autophagy
- ErbB Family of Receptor Tyrosine Kinases
- EGFR (ErbB1) and Autophagy
- ErbB2 (HER2/NEU) and Autophagy
- ErbB3 and ErbB4 and Autophagy
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4. Ginsenoside F2 Initiates an Autophagic Progression in Breast Cancer Stem Cells
- Introduction
- Autophagy
- Autophagy Induced by Ginsenoside F2 in Breast Cancer Stem Cells
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5. Role of Autophagy in Cancer Therapy
- Introduction
- Autophagy and Cell Signaling
- Autophagy and Cell Death: Implication in Cancer
- The Role of Autophagy in Cancer is Context Dependent: Oncogene Transformation Versus Established Tumors
- Mitophagy, ROS, and Cancer
- Cancer Stem Cells and Autophagy
- Cancer Therapy by Modulating Autophagy
- Discussion
- Chapter 6. Autophagy in Human Brain Cancer: Therapeutic Implications
- Introduction
- Background on Autophagy
- Autophagy and its Flux
- Expression of Autophagy Regulators and Associated Factors in Human Glioblastoma Tissue
- Signaling Pathways, miRNA Regulating Autophagy, and Glioblastoma
- Therapeutic Perspectives Related to Autophagy in Glioblastoma
- Switch between Apoptosis and Autophagy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Blockage of Lysosomal Degradation Is Detrimental to Cancer Cell Survival: Role of Autophagy Activation
- Introduction
- Lysosomes
- Blockage of Lysosomal Degradation in Cancer
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8. Induction of Protective Autophagy in Cancer Cells by NAE Inhibitor MLN4924
- Introduction
- Autophagy
- Neddylation
- MLN4924, a Small Molecule Inhibitor of NAE
- Discussion
- Chapter 9. Effect of Autophagy on Chemotherapy-Induced Apoptosis and Growth Inhibition
- Introduction
- Autophagy and Chemotherapy-Induced Apoptosis and Growth Inhibition
- Autophagy, Tumor Microenvironment, and Chemoresistance
- Autophagy and DNA Damage-Inducing Chemotherapy
- Autophagy and Cancer Stem Cells in Chemoresistance
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Autophagy Upregulation Reduces Doxorubicin-Induced Cardiotoxicity
- Introduction
- Anthracycline-Induced Cardiotoxicity
- The Oxidative Stress Hypothesis
- Autophagy
- Autophagy Induction as a Mechanism to Reduce Doxorubicin-Induced Cardiotoxicity
- Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Part II: Role of Autophagy in Cardiovascular, Metabolic, and Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Chapter 11. Autophagy in Critical Illness
- Introduction
- Autophagy in Critical Illness – The Role of Nutrient Restriction, Deprivation, and/or Starvation
- Autophagy in Brain Injury
- Autophagy in Infection and Inflammation
- Therapeutic Target
- Chapter 12. Autophagy in the Onset of Atrial Fibrillation
- Introduction
- Mechanisms of Atrial Fibrillation
- Drugs Used for Treating Atrial Fibrillation
- Autophagy in Atrial Fibrillation
- Potential Role of Modulators of Autophagy in the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13. Role of Autophagy in Atherogenesis
- Introduction
- Autophagy in the Major Cell Types Involved in Atherosclerosis
- Role of Autophagy in Lipid Metabolism
- Recent Discoveries About Autophagy and Atherosclerosis in Animal Models
- Autophagy: A Target for Atherosclerosis Treatment
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 14. Regulation of Autophagy in Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes
- Introduction
- Main Regulatory Mechanisms
- Regulation of Autophagy in Insulin Resistance or T2DM in Different Organs
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15. Pancreatic Beta Cell Autophagy and Islet Transplantation
- Introduction
- Induction of Autophagy in MIN6 Cells and in Human Islets
- Fatty Acids, Beta Cell Autophagy, and Lipotoxicity
- Beta Cell Autophagy in Diabetes
- Crosstalk between Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Autophagy in the Islet Transplantation Setting
- Hypoxia and Autophagy
- Targeting Autophagy to Improve the Survival of Transplanted Islets
- Chapter 16. Autophagy Guards Against Immunosuppression and Renal Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury in Renal Transplantation
- Introduction
- Basal Autophagic Activity
- Autophagy and I/R Injury
- Protective Mechanisms
- Autophagy and Immunosuppressants
- Autophagy and Metabolic Stress
- Discussion
- Chapter 17. When the Good Turns Bad: Challenges in the Targeting of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Introduction
- Briefly: The Highly Regulated Autophagy Pathway
- Autophagy Modulation in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Autophagy Impairment and Neurodegeneration: When the Good Becomes Bad
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 18. The α-Tubulin Deacetylase HDAC6 in Aggresome Formation and Autophagy: Implications for Neurodegeneration
- Introduction
- Cytoskeletal Proteins as Targets for the Deacetylase Functions of HDAC6
- The Role of HDAC6 in Aggresome Formation and Autophagy
- HDAC6 and Neurodegeneration
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010549
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010334
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA