Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
1st Edition
Volume 1 - Molecular Mechanisms
Description
Understanding the importance and necessity of the role of autophagy in health and disease is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and forward thinking, these books offer a valuable guide to both cellular processes while inciting researchers to explore their potentially important connections.
Considering that autophagy is associated with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer (both antitumor and protumor functions), immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases, there is a great need to understanding its role. Cell homeostasis is achieved by balancing biosynthesis and cellular turnover. In spite of the increasing importance of autophagy in various pathophysiological situations (conditions) mentioned above, this process remains underestimated and overlooked. As a consequence, its role in the initiation, stability, maintenance, and progression of these and other diseases (e.g., autoimmune disease) remains poorly understood.
Volumes in the Series
Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases.
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 5: Role in Human Diseases. Comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle.
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.
Key Features
- Presents the most advanced information regarding the role of the autophagic system in life and death and whether autophagy acts fundamentally as a cell survivor or cell death pathway or both
- Introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation
- States recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities
Readership
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, pathology, infectious diseases, cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, reproductive oncology and public health, industries in drugs development
Table of Contents
Dedication
Dedication
Preface
Contributors
List of Contributions Projected in Volumes 2–4
Abbreviations and Glossary
Chapter 1. Introduction to Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection and Aging, Volumes 1–4
Introduction
Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)
Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells
Major Types of Autophagies
Selective Autophagies
Autophagosome Formation
Autophagic Lysosome Reformation
Autophagic Proteins
Protein Degradation Systems
Beclin 1
Non-Autophagic Function of Autophagy-Related Proteins
Microtubule-Associated Protein Light Chain 3
Monitoring Autophagy
Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)
Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer
Role of Autophagy in Immunity
Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication
Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection
Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease
Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cross-Talk between Autophagy and Apoptosis
References
Part I: General Diseases
Chapter 2. Mechanisms of Regulation of p62 in Autophagy and Implications for Health and Diseases
Introduction
LC3 Recognition by p62
Role of p62 as an Autophagy Receptor
Discussion
References
Chapter 3. Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Autophagy Overview and Types
Pathway and Mechanism for Autophagy
Physiological Roles of Autophagy
Autophagy and Neuronal Physiology
Autophagy and Neurodegenerative Diseases
Conclusions and Future Perspective
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Roles of Multiple Types of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Degradation of ALS-Linked Mutant SOD1 by Macroautophagy
Interaction between Parkinson’s Disease-Associated UCH-L1 and Chaperone-Mediated Autophagy
Degradation of RNA by Rnautophagy: Its Possible Roles in Neurodegenerative Disorders
References
Chapter 5. Autophagy and Crohn’s Disease: Towards New Therapeutic Connections
Introduction: Crohn’s Disease and Faulty Autophagy go Hand in Hand
Autophagy: A Hot Novel Target or an Old Friend?
Diagnostic Value of the Autophagic Status
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6. The Role of Autophagy in Atherosclerosis
Introduction
Autophagy-Stimulating Factors in Atherosclerosis
Protective Effects of Autophagy in Atherosclerosis
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7. Treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy through Upregulating Autophagy by Stimulating AMP-Activated Protein Kinase
Introduction
Autophagy in the Heart
Autophagy in Heart Failure
AMPK in the Heart
AMPK and Autophagy
AMPK and Diabetic Cardiomyopathy
Autophagy in Diabetes and Its Complications
Activation of AMPK Attenuates Diabetic Cardiomyopathy by Activation of Autophagy
References
Chapter 8. Hyperglycemia-Associated Oxidative Stress Induces Autophagy: Involvement of the ROS-ERK/JNK-p53 Pathway
Introduction
Oxidative Stress in Hyperglycemia
Autophagy in Hyperglycemia
ROS-ERK/JNK-p53 Pathway Activates Autophagy in Hyperglycemia
Discussion
References
Chapter 9. Role of Autophagy in Cellular Defense Against Inflammation
Introduction
Innate Immunity, Inflammation and Autophagy
Diseases Related to Inflammation and Autophagy
Inflammasomes and Autophagy
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. Mitophagy Plays a Protective Role in Fibroblasts from Patients with Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency
Introduction
Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency
Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency
Mitophagy
Mitophagy in Primary Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency
Mitophagy in Secondary Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. The Presence of Dioxin in Kidney Cells Induces Cell Death with Autophagy
Introduction
TCDD and Autophagy in Kidney Cells
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Part II: Cancer
Chapter 12. Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Activation of Autophagy Pathways by Reactive Oxygen Species and their Relevance in Cancer Progression and Therapy
Introduction
Overview of Autophagy Core Machinery and Signaling Pathways
Reactive Oxygen Species: Cellular Sources and Signaling Role
ROS and Autophagy
Autophagy, ROS, and Cancer
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Induction of Autophagic Cell Death by Anticancer Agents
Introduction
Molecular Mechanisms of Autophagy
Programmed Cell Death and Autophagy
Induction of Autophagic Cell Death by Anticancer Agents
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. Immunogenicity of Dying Cancer Cells–The Inflammasome Connection: Autophagic Death Arrives on the Scene
Introduction
Dying Cells and their Clearance by Immune-Competent Cells
Dying Cells and the Inflammatory Response
The Inflammasome and its Activators
Inflammasome-Activating Damps Released from Necrotic and Apoptotic Cells
Damps from Autophagic Dying Cells Can Activate the Inflammasomes
Interferon Regulatory Factors (IRFs) Play a Role in Activation of the Inflammatory Response
In vivo Evidence of Inflammatory Response to Autophagic Dying Cells
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Selenite-Mediated Cellular Stress, Apoptosis, and Autophagy in Colon Cancer Cells
Introduction
Selenium
Effects of Selenite in Colon Cancer Cells
Discussion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 16. Enhancement of Cell Death in High-Grade Glioma Cells: Role of N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide-Induced Autophagy
Introduction
Cell Death Induced by Chemotherapeutic Agents
Retinoids as Chemotherapeutic Agents
N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide, a Synthetic Retinoid
N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide: Mechanism of Action
N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide in Gliomas
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Cisplatin Exposure of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cells Leads to Modulation of the Autophagic Pathway
Introduction
The Autophagy Pathway Confers Cisplatin Chemoresistance
TP53 Family Members Modulate Autophagic Signaling Through Transcriptional Regulation
TP53 Proteins Regulate MicroRNAs that Control Autophagic Signaling
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Part III: Tumors
Chapter 18. Autophagy, Stem Cells, and Tumor Dormancy
Introduction
Autophagy
Tumor Dormancy
Autophagy and Stem Cells
Summary
References
Chapter 19. Death-Associated Protein Kinase 1 Suppresses Tumor Growth and Metastasis via Autophagy and Apoptosis
Introduction
DAPK1 and Apoptosis
DAPK1 Regulation
DAPK1 and Autophagy
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. TRIM13, Novel Tumor Suppressor: Regulator of Autophagy and Cell Death
Introduction
TRIM Family Proteins
TRIM13: Regulator of Autophagy and Tumorigenesis
Discussion and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 21. Hypoxia-Induced Autophagy Promotes Tumor Cell Survival
Introduction
Hypoxia-Induced Autophagy Promotes Tumor Cell Survival
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Index
