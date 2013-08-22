Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124055308, 9780124055353

Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging

1st Edition

Volume 1 - Molecular Mechanisms

Editors: M. Hayat
eBook ISBN: 9780124055353
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124055308
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2013
Page Count: 360
Description

Understanding the importance and necessity of the role of autophagy in health and disease is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and forward thinking, these books offer a valuable guide to both cellular processes while inciting researchers to explore their potentially important connections.

Considering that autophagy is associated with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer (both antitumor and protumor functions), immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases, there is a great need to understanding its role. Cell homeostasis is achieved by balancing biosynthesis and cellular turnover. In spite of the increasing importance of autophagy in various pathophysiological situations (conditions) mentioned above, this process remains underestimated and overlooked. As a consequence, its role in the initiation, stability, maintenance, and progression of these and other diseases (e.g., autoimmune disease) remains poorly understood.

Volumes in the Series

Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases. 
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 5: Role in Human Diseases. Comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle. 
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.

Key Features

  • Presents the most advanced information regarding the role of the autophagic system in life and death and whether autophagy acts fundamentally as a cell survivor or cell death pathway or both
  • Introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation
  • States recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities

Readership

Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, pathology, infectious diseases, cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, reproductive oncology and public health, industries in drugs development

Table of Contents

Dedication

Dedication

Preface

Contributors

List of Contributions Projected in Volumes 2–4

Abbreviations and Glossary

Chapter 1. Introduction to Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection and Aging, Volumes 1–4

Introduction

Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)

Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells

Major Types of Autophagies

Selective Autophagies

Autophagosome Formation

Autophagic Lysosome Reformation

Autophagic Proteins

Protein Degradation Systems

Beclin 1

Non-Autophagic Function of Autophagy-Related Proteins

Microtubule-Associated Protein Light Chain 3

Monitoring Autophagy

Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)

Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer

Role of Autophagy in Immunity

Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication

Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection

Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease

Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cross-Talk between Autophagy and Apoptosis

References

Part I: General Diseases

Chapter 2. Mechanisms of Regulation of p62 in Autophagy and Implications for Health and Diseases

Introduction

LC3 Recognition by p62

Role of p62 as an Autophagy Receptor

Discussion

References

Chapter 3. Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Autophagy Overview and Types

Pathway and Mechanism for Autophagy

Physiological Roles of Autophagy

Autophagy and Neuronal Physiology

Autophagy and Neurodegenerative Diseases

Conclusions and Future Perspective

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4. Roles of Multiple Types of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Degradation of ALS-Linked Mutant SOD1 by Macroautophagy

Interaction between Parkinson’s Disease-Associated UCH-L1 and Chaperone-Mediated Autophagy

Degradation of RNA by Rnautophagy: Its Possible Roles in Neurodegenerative Disorders

References

Chapter 5. Autophagy and Crohn’s Disease: Towards New Therapeutic Connections

Introduction: Crohn’s Disease and Faulty Autophagy go Hand in Hand

Autophagy: A Hot Novel Target or an Old Friend?

Diagnostic Value of the Autophagic Status

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6. The Role of Autophagy in Atherosclerosis

Introduction

Autophagy-Stimulating Factors in Atherosclerosis

Protective Effects of Autophagy in Atherosclerosis

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7. Treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy through Upregulating Autophagy by Stimulating AMP-Activated Protein Kinase

Introduction

Autophagy in the Heart

Autophagy in Heart Failure

AMPK in the Heart

AMPK and Autophagy

AMPK and Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

Autophagy in Diabetes and Its Complications

Activation of AMPK Attenuates Diabetic Cardiomyopathy by Activation of Autophagy

References

Chapter 8. Hyperglycemia-Associated Oxidative Stress Induces Autophagy: Involvement of the ROS-ERK/JNK-p53 Pathway

Introduction

Oxidative Stress in Hyperglycemia

Autophagy in Hyperglycemia

ROS-ERK/JNK-p53 Pathway Activates Autophagy in Hyperglycemia

Discussion

References

Chapter 9. Role of Autophagy in Cellular Defense Against Inflammation

Introduction

Innate Immunity, Inflammation and Autophagy

Diseases Related to Inflammation and Autophagy

Inflammasomes and Autophagy

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 10. Mitophagy Plays a Protective Role in Fibroblasts from Patients with Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency

Introduction

Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency

Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency

Mitophagy

Mitophagy in Primary Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency

Mitophagy in Secondary Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. The Presence of Dioxin in Kidney Cells Induces Cell Death with Autophagy

Introduction

TCDD and Autophagy in Kidney Cells

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Part II: Cancer

Chapter 12. Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Activation of Autophagy Pathways by Reactive Oxygen Species and their Relevance in Cancer Progression and Therapy

Introduction

Overview of Autophagy Core Machinery and Signaling Pathways

Reactive Oxygen Species: Cellular Sources and Signaling Role

ROS and Autophagy

Autophagy, ROS, and Cancer

Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 13. Induction of Autophagic Cell Death by Anticancer Agents

Introduction

Molecular Mechanisms of Autophagy

Programmed Cell Death and Autophagy

Induction of Autophagic Cell Death by Anticancer Agents

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Immunogenicity of Dying Cancer Cells–The Inflammasome Connection: Autophagic Death Arrives on the Scene

Introduction

Dying Cells and their Clearance by Immune-Competent Cells

Dying Cells and the Inflammatory Response

The Inflammasome and its Activators

Inflammasome-Activating Damps Released from Necrotic and Apoptotic Cells

Damps from Autophagic Dying Cells Can Activate the Inflammasomes

Interferon Regulatory Factors (IRFs) Play a Role in Activation of the Inflammatory Response

In vivo Evidence of Inflammatory Response to Autophagic Dying Cells

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 15. Selenite-Mediated Cellular Stress, Apoptosis, and Autophagy in Colon Cancer Cells

Introduction

Selenium

Effects of Selenite in Colon Cancer Cells

Discussion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 16. Enhancement of Cell Death in High-Grade Glioma Cells: Role of N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide-Induced Autophagy

Introduction

Cell Death Induced by Chemotherapeutic Agents

Retinoids as Chemotherapeutic Agents

N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide, a Synthetic Retinoid

N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide: Mechanism of Action

N-(4-Hydroxyphenyl) Retinamide in Gliomas

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Cisplatin Exposure of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cells Leads to Modulation of the Autophagic Pathway

Introduction

The Autophagy Pathway Confers Cisplatin Chemoresistance

TP53 Family Members Modulate Autophagic Signaling Through Transcriptional Regulation

TP53 Proteins Regulate MicroRNAs that Control Autophagic Signaling

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Part III: Tumors

Chapter 18. Autophagy, Stem Cells, and Tumor Dormancy

Introduction

Autophagy

Tumor Dormancy

Autophagy and Stem Cells

Summary

References

Chapter 19. Death-Associated Protein Kinase 1 Suppresses Tumor Growth and Metastasis via Autophagy and Apoptosis

Introduction

DAPK1 and Apoptosis

DAPK1 Regulation

DAPK1 and Autophagy

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 20. TRIM13, Novel Tumor Suppressor: Regulator of Autophagy and Cell Death

Introduction

TRIM Family Proteins

TRIM13: Regulator of Autophagy and Tumorigenesis

Discussion and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 21. Hypoxia-Induced Autophagy Promotes Tumor Cell Survival

Introduction

Hypoxia-Induced Autophagy Promotes Tumor Cell Survival

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124055353
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124055308

About the Editor

M. Hayat

M. Hayat

Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA

Reviews

"Editor Hayat presents this first volume of a four-volume series on autophagic processes, with an introduction to the series giving a broad overview of autophagy in the healthy state and a selection of disease states. This volume focuses primarily on the role of autophagy in chronic diseases and cancer."--ProtoView.com, February 2014

Ratings and Reviews

