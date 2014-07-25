Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection and Aging, Volume 4 - Mitophagy presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson's Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy. The most current understanding of the proteins and pathways involved in mitophagy are covered, with specific attention to Nix and Bnip3, PINK1/Parkin, Atg32, and FUNDC1. The role of mitophagy in cancer, neurodegeneration, aging, infection, and inflammation is also discussed providing essential insights into the pathogenesis of a variety of mitochondria dysfunction-related diseases.
This book is an asset to newcomers as a concise overview of the current knowledge on mitophagy, while serving as an excellent update reference for more experienced scientists working on other aspects of autophagy. From these well-developed foundations, researchers, translational scientists, and practitioners may work to better implement more effective therapies against some of the most devastating human diseases.
Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases.
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 5: Role in Human Diseases. Comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle.
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.
- Brings together a wide swathe of experts (oncologists, neurosurgeons, physicians, research scientists, and pathologists) in the field of autophagy to discuss cutting-edge developments in this rapidly-advancing field
- Discusses in detail myriad aspects of yeast mitophagy, including proteins involved, generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and various mechanisms of mitochondrial quality control
- Builds upon recent advances in genome-scale approaches and computational tools to discuss the advances in regulation of autophagy at the systems level
- Organized for readers into easy-to-access sections: general applications; molecular mechanisms; and role in disease
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, pathology, infectious diseases, cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, reproductive oncology and public health, industries in drugs development
- Dedication
- To:
- Mitophagy and Biogenesis
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Foreword
- Preface
- Abbreviations and Glossary
- Autophagy: Volume 1 – Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 2 – Contributions
- Autophagy: Volume 3 – Contributions
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging, Volume 4
- Introduction
- Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)
- Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells
- Major Types of Autophagies
- Autophagosome Formation
- Autophagic Lysosome Reformation
- Autophagic Proteins
- Monitoring Autophagy
- Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
- Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)
- Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer
- Role of Autophagy in Immunity
- Autophagy and Senescence
- Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication
- Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection
- Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease
- Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cross-Talk between Autophagy and Apoptosis
- Autophagy and Ubiquitination
- Aggresome: Ubiquitin Proteasome and Autophagy Systems
- Autophagy and Necroptosis
- Mitochondrial Fusion and Fission
- Selective Autophagies
- References
- Part I: General Applications
- Chapter 2. Molecular Process and Physiological Significance of Mitophagy
- Introduction
- Selective Autophagy in Yeast
- Selective Autophagy in Higher Eukaryotes
- MitochondriaL Dysfunction in Age-Related Diseases
- MitochondriaL Quality Control Systems
- Mitophagy in Yeast
- Mitophagy in Mammalian Cells
- Discussion and Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 3. Principles of Mitophagy and Beyond
- Introduction
- Yeast Mitophagy
- Mitophagy in Higher Eukaryotes
- General Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Quality Control in Mitochondria
- Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Quality Control
- Causes of Mitophagy
- Yeast Proteins Involved in Mitophagy
- Mitochondrial Dynamics and Mitophagy
- Future Directions of Yeast Mitophagy Research
- References
- Chapter 5. Mitophagy: An Overview
- Snapshot: Mitophagy
- Physiological and Pathological Roles of Mitophagy
- Preventive Measures for Mitophagy-Related Diseases
- Future Questions and Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. Molecular Process and Physiological Significance of Mitophagy
- Part II: Molecular Mechanisms
- Chapter 6. Mitophagy Induction and Curcumin-Mediated Sonodynamic Chemotherapy
- Introduction
- Alternative Therapeutic Strategies: Ultrasound Therapy and Sonodynamic Chemotherapy
- A Promising Sensitive Drug: Curcumin
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Role of Nix in the Maturation of Erythroid Cells through Mitochondrial Autophagy
- Introduction
- Nix and Mitochondrial Autophagy in Erythroid Differentiation
- Mechanisms of Nix-Mediated Mitochondrial Autophagy
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Role of the Antioxidant Melatonin in Regulating Autophagy and Mitophagy
- Introduction
- Aging
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cancer
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 9. Ubiquitin Ligase-Assisted Selective Autophagy of Mitochondria: Determining Its Biological Significance Using Drosophila Models
- Introduction
- Drosophila Models for Parkinson’s Disease
- Mitophagy and Mitochondrial Dynamics
- Muscle Degeneration Caused by Mitochondrial Defects
- Mitophagy and Protein Translation Signaling
- Crosstalk Between Mitophagy Signals and the Ubiquitin-Proteasome Pathway
- Possible Roles of Mitophagy in Neurons
- Regulators of Mitochondrial Maintenance Identified in Drosophila Studies
- Tools for the Detection of Mitophagy in Drosophila
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 10. Atg32 Confers Selective Mitochondrial Sequestration as a Cargo for Autophagy
- Introduction
- Atg32, a Mitophagy-Specific Protein
- Atg32 Interacts with Atg11 for Selective Mitochondrial Degradation
- Induction and Regulation of Mitophagy
- Other Factors Related to Mitophagy in Yeast
- Physiological Role of Mitophagy in Yeast
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. PARK2 Induces Autophagy Removal of Impaired Mitochondria via Ubiquitination
- Introduction
- Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Parkinson’s Disease
- Park2/Parkin and Intracellular Quality Control
- Relevance of Parkin-Mediated Mitophagy to Parkinson’s Disease Pathogenesis
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Ubiquitination of Mitofusins in PINK1/Parkin-Mediated Mitophagy
- Introduction
- Mitochondrial Dynamics
- PINK1/Parkin-Mediated Mitophagy
- Consequences of Mfn Ubiquitination
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Mitochondrial Alterations and Mitophagy in Response to 6-Hydroxydopamine
- Introduction
- Mitochondrial Alterations
- 6-OHDA and Mitochondrial Dynamics
- 6-OHDA and Autophagy
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Mitophagy Induction and Curcumin-Mediated Sonodynamic Chemotherapy
- Part III: Role in Disease
- Chapter 14. Role of Mitochondrial Fission and Mitophagy in Parkinson’s Disease
- Introduction
- Mitochondrial Fission and PD
- Mitophagy
- Genetic Factors
- Sporadic PD
- References
- Chapter 15. Mitophagy Controlled by the PINK1-Parkin Pathway Is Associated with Parkinson’s Disease Pathogenesis
- Introduction
- Parkin has Ubiquitin Ligase Activity
- Genetic Association Between the PD Genes PARKIN and PINK1
- Pink1 and Parkin are Involved in the Regulation of Mitochondrial Dynamics
- Parkin is Involved in the Elimination of Damaged Mitochondria Through the Mitophagy Pathway
- PINK1 Regulates the Mitochondrial Translocation of Parkin
- Molecular Regulation of PINK1 and Parkin
- PINK1 and Parkin Regulate Mitochondrial Motility
- Physiological and Pathological Roles of Mitophagy by the PINK1-Parkin Pathway
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 16. Loss of Mitochondria during Skeletal Muscle Atrophy
- Introduction
- Ubiquitin-Proteasome System Mediated Muscle Atrophy
- Autophagy-Lysosomal System Mediated Muscle Atrophy
- Mitophagy-Mediated Muscle Atrophy
- Mechanisms Underlying the Loss of Mitochondria During Muscle Atrophy
- Conclusion and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 17. Role of Impaired Mitochondrial Autophagy in Cardiac Aging: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Implications
- Introduction
- Mechanisms and Consequences of Mitochondrial Dysfunction in the Aging Heart
- Contribution of Impaired Mitochondrial Quality Control to Cardiac Aging
- Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Quality Control: Novel Pharmacological Targets Against Cardiac Aging and Cardiovascular Disease
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Role of Mitochondrial Fission and Mitophagy in Parkinson’s Disease
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 25th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124055339
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124055285
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA