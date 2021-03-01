Autophagy and Senescence in Cancer Therapy, Volume 150
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Autophagy and senescence, converging roles in pathophysiology
Andrew Young
2. Cellular senescence and tumor promotion: role of the Unfolded Protein Response
Olivier Pluquet
3. Autophagy and Senescence in Cancer Stem Cells
Paul Fisher
4. Targeting the Stress Support Network Regulated by Autophagy and Senescence for Cancer Treatment
Chanhee Kang
5. Autophagy and PTEN in DNA damage-induced senescence
Alexandru Almasan
6. mTOR as a senescence manipulation target: A forked road
Francis Rodier and Apostolos Christopoulos
7. The role of autophagy in escaping therapy-induced senescence
Ewa Sikora
8. The contribution of autophagy to the reversibility of therapy-induced senescence
David Gewirtz
Description
The response of tumor cells to therapy is not limited to cell death through pathways such as apoptosis or mitotic catastrophe but also often involves a prolonged growth arrest that is mediated by autophagy and/or senescence. In large part, autophagy and senescence reflect efforts by the cell to evade the cytotoxic impact of chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapy. The relationship(s) between autophagy and senescence are incompletely defined and the influence of these cellular responses on tumor dormancy and disease recurrence are only now being explored. This volume addresses these issues in papers by leading laboratories in the field.
Key Features
- Addressing the relationship between autophagy and senescence in cancer therapy
- Autophagy and senescence in tumor dormancy
- Autophagy and senescence in disease recurrence
Readership
Scientists and physician-scientists who are interested in how tumor cells respond to cancer therapeutics and potentially evade the cell killing effects of standard of care therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128241585
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Fisher
Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 625 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, VA, USA
David Gewirtz
Dr. Gewirtz received his PhD degree from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine of the City University of New York. He has been at Virginia Commonwealth University in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology and as a member of the Massey Cancer Center for his entire career. His work has been in the areas of cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy, originally in breast cancer, but more recently extending to lung cancer, prostate cancer and head and neck cancer. His interests have long been in the nature of alternative tumor responses to therapy, most prominently autophagy and senescence. He has long argued that senescence is not an irreversible form of growth arrest, that senescence could represent one form of tumor dormancy and furthermore that recovery from senescence could contribute to disease recurrence. His most recent publication describes the impact of the senolytic agent, ABT-263 (navitoclax) on breast and lung tumor cells induced into senescence by cancer chemotherapy and radiation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Virginia Commonwealth University. Member of the Massey Cancer Center.
