Autonomous Vehicles and Future Mobility
1st Edition
Description
Autonomous Vehicles and Future Mobility presents novel methods for examining the long-term effects on individuals, society, and on the environment for a wide range of forthcoming transport scenarios, such as self-driving vehicles, workplace mobility plans, demand responsive transport analysis, mobility as a service, multi-source transport data provision, and door-to-door mobility. With the development and realization of new mobility options comes change in long-term travel behavior and transport policy. This book addresses these impacts, considering such key areas as the attitude of users towards new services, the consequences of introducing new mobility forms, the impacts of changing work related trips, and more.
By examining and contextualizing innovative transport solutions in this rapidly evolving field, the book provides insights into the current implementation of these potentially sustainable solutions. It will serve as a resource of general guidelines and best practices for researchers, professionals and policymakers.
Key Features
- Covers hot topics, including travel behavior change, autonomous vehicle impacts, intelligent solutions, mobility planning, mobility as a service, sustainable solutions, and more
- Examines up-to-date models and applications using novel technologies
- Contains contributions from leading scholars around the globe
- Includes case studies with the latest research results
Readership
Transportation systems and planning graduate students, researchers, engineers, scholars, consultants, and city stakeholders
Table of Contents
1. Autonomous vehicles and future mobility solutions
Pierluigi Coppola, Fulvio Silvestri
2. Where will self-driving vehicles take us? Scenarios for the development of automated vehicles with sweden as a case study
Anna Pernestål Brenden, Ida Kristoffersson, Lars-Göran Mattsson
3. Traffic flow with autonomous vehicles in real-life traffic situations
Eirin Olaussen Ryeng, Eivind Myklebust Lindseth, Torbjørn Haugen
4. Demand-oriented mobility solutions for rural areas using autonomous vehicles
Moritz Von Mörner
5. Will self-driving cars impact the long-term investment strategy for the dutch national trunk road system?
Remko Smit, Henk Van Mourik, Erik Verroen, Marits Pieters, Dick Bakker, Maaike Snelder
6. What will autonomous cars do to the insurance companies?
Iva Bojic, Roman Braendli, Carlo Ratti
7. Demand analysis and willingness to use new mobility concepts
Kathrin Viergutz, Florian Brinkmann
8. The benefits of accessing transport data to support intelligent mobility
Khalid Nur, Timothy Simon Gammons
9. Stakeholder engagement in mobility planning
Domokos Esztergár-Kiss, Tamás Tettamanti
10. The impact of various forms of flexible working on mobility and congestion estimated empirically
Han Van Der Loop, Rinus Haaijer, Jasper Willigers
11. Public sector facilitation of cargo bike operations to improve city logistics
Tale Ørving, Karin Fossheim, Jardar Andersen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 177
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128176979
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176962
About the Editor
Pierluigi Coppola
Pierluigi Coppola is Associate Professor at the University of Rome, Lecturer on Modeling and Simulation of Transportation Networks at the MIT, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association for European Transport. His research interests include Land-Use and Transports Interactions models, sustainable mobility planning, travel demand behavior and dynamic traffic assignment models. He has participated in research projects on Intelligent Transport Systems and public transportation planning. He is currently in the group of expert for the Strategic Transport Research and Innovation Agenda of the European Commission. Coppola has published more than 80 journal papers and book chapters and serves as reviewer of several specialist journals of Transportation sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Ingegneria dell’Impresa, University of Rome, Roma, Italy
Domokos Esztergár-Kiss
Domokos Esztergár-Kiss is a senior lecturer at Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME). Since 2014 he is the international project coordinator of the Faculty of Transportation Engineering and Vehicle Engineering. He is committee member of several international conferences and Council member of the Associations for European Transport (AET). Dr. Esztergár-Kiss is involved in several Horizon 2020 projects and Interreg, such as MoveCit (Engaging employers from public bodies in establishing sustainable mobility), LinkingDanube (Transnational, multimodal traveller information and journey planning for environmentally-friendly mobility in the Danube Region), MaaS4EU (Engaging employers from public bodies in establishing sustainable mobility and mobility planning) and Electric travelling (Platform to support the implementation of electro-mobility in Smart Cities based on ICT applications). He is referee of several scientific journals in the Transport sector and author of scientific articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Project Coordinator of the Faculty of Transportation Engineering and Vehicle Engineering at Budapest University of Technology and Economics