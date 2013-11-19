Autonomic Nervous System, Volume 117
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. The autonomic nervous system: a balancing act
Introduction and overview of the autonomic nervous system
The sympathetic nervous system
The parasympathetic nervous output
The blank spots
The brain balances its autonomic output
Concluding remarks
References
Further reading
Chapter 2. Differential responses of components of the autonomic nervous system
Historical overview
Components of the autonomic nervous system
Scientific integrative medicine
Differential sympathetic noradrenergic, sympathetic adrenergic, and hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenocortical responses to stressors
Differential involvement of autonomic components in pathophysiological states
References
Chapter 3. Cotransmission in the autonomic nervous system
Early studies
Sympathetic nerves
Parasympathetic nerves
Sensory-motor nerves
Intrinsic enteric and cardiac neurons
Physiological significance of cotransmission
Cotransmitter plasticity
Concluding comments
References
Chapter 4. Sensitization of endocrine organs to anterior pituitary hormones by the autonomic nervous system
Introduction
Evidence for autonomic control of the adrenal cortex
Evidence for autonomic control of the ovary
Concluding remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 5. Central control of autonomic function and involvement in neurodegenerative disorders
Overview of the central autonomic network
Autonomic output of the central nervous system
Involvement of the central autonomic network in neurodegenerative disorders
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Interaction between cognition, emotion, and the autonomic nervous system
Introduction
Autonomic interaction with cognition and emotion
Autonomic integration and interaction with cognitive processes
Autonomic integration with emotion
Integrative mechanisms of stress and relevance to health
Integration in self-representation
Conclusions: a functionally integrated system
References
Chapter 7. Interoception and autonomic nervous system reflexes thermoregulation
Anatomical and physiological aspects of human thermoregulation
Clinical testing and selected examples of abnormal thermoregulation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Regulation of blood pressure by the arterial baroreflex and autonomic nervous system
Introduction
Overview of the baroreflex and terminology
The reflex arc: functional anatomy and physiology
Baroreflex control of arterial pressure: short vs. Long term
Baroreflex resetting
Assessment of baroreflex function: noninvasive and invasive methodology
Baroreflex in disease
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Cooling, pain, and other feelings from the body in relation to the autonomic nervous system
Introduction
The ascending pathway and its principles of organization
Homeostatic emotions
The concept of a “pain pathway”
Conclusion
Abbreviations
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 10. The neurological organization of micturition
Introduction
The innervation of the lower urinary tract
The urothelium
The neurological control of the bladder
Disruption of control mechanisms
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 11. The clinical importance of the anti-inflammatory vagovagal reflex
Introduction
The cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway
The inflammatory reflex
The gastrointestinal immune system and the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway
The α7 nicotinic receptor as pharmacological target
Alternative approaches to mimic/stimulate the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway
Clinical significance of the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway
Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. The role of the autonomic nervous system in cardiac arrhythmias
Introduction
Integration of autonomic control of heart rhythm
Adrenergic influences and susceptibility to arrhythmias
Parasympathetic activity and susceptibility to cardiac arrhythmias
Baroreflexes and arrhythmias
Intrinsic cardiac innervation
Nerve growth and degeneration
Behavioral stress and arrhythmias
Sleep as an autonomic stress test for the heart
Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Exercise and the autonomic nervous system
Introduction
Acute exercise
Chronic exercise training
Exercise therapy
References
Chapter 14. Autonomic control of bone formation: its clinical relevance
Introduction
Evidence of autonomic nervous system involvement in bone remodeling
The sympathetic nervous system plays a pivotal role in leptin-dependent regulation of bone
Associations with clinical disorders
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. The circadian system and the balance of the autonomic nervous system
Introduction
Homeostasis and the hypothalamus
The suprachiasmatic nucleus and biological rhythms in humans
Autonomic balance and the suprachiasmatic nucleus
Autonomic disbalance may lead to disease
Circadian desynchronization may induce disease
Circadian therapies
Concluding remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Autonomic nervous system control of the cerebral circulation
Introduction
Parasympathetic influences on the cerebral circulation
Sympathetic influences upon the cerebral circulation
Autoregulation
In conclusion: clinical implications for primary headache disorders
References
Chapter 17. Autonomic regulation of kidney function
Introduction
Renal sympathetic nerves
Renal neuropharmacology
Reflex regulation of renal sympathetic nerve activity
Pathophysiological states
Conclusion
References
Chapter 18. Autonomic neural control of the airways
Introduction
Airway parasympathetic and sympathetic postganglionic neurons
Central nervous system regulation of airway sympathetic neurons
Autonomic regulation of the airways at rest
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. Multiple system atrophy
Introduction
Epidemiology
Clinical features and diagnostic criteria
Pathology
Pathogenesis
Therapy
Conclusion
References
Chapter 20. Pure autonomic failure
Introduction
Background
Orthostasis: the challenge of upright posture
Clinical presentation
Autonomic assessment of cardiovascular reflexes
Sensitivity to neurotransmitter agonists and antagonists
Catecholamines
Microneurography
Sweat testing and sympathetic cholinergic innervation
Imaging
Upsit odor identification test
Pupillary responses
Supine hypertension
Exercise-induced hypotension
Signal Amplification: Eating And Drinking
Impaired renal function
Pathophysiology
Treatment/management
Future directions
References
Chapter 21. Autonomic dysfunction in Parkinson disease
Introduction
Components of the autonomic nervous system
Cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction
Gastrointestinal dysfunction
Bladder dysfunction
Sexual dysfunction
Thermoregulation and sweating abnormalities
Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Diabetic autonomic neuropathy
Diabetic autonomic neuropathy
Cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy
Gastrointestinal autonomic neuropathy
Genitourinary autonomic neuropathy
Neurovascular dysfunction
References
Chapter 23. Hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure in diabetes
Introduction
Epidemiology of hypoglycemia in diabetes
Physiology of defense against hypoglycemia
Pathophysiology of defense against hypoglycemia in diabetes
Impact of hypoglycemia
Glycemic control in diabetes
Summary
Acknowledgments
Disclosures
References
Chapter 24. Sensory–autonomic interactions in health and disease
Normal control of sweating
Regulation of cutaneous blood flow
Adrenergic involvement in axon reflexes
Adrenergic involvement in inflammatory pain
Effects of nerve injury
Sensory–autonomic interactions in neuropathic pain
Sensory–autonomic interactions in cranial dysautonomias
Conclusions
References
Chapter 25. Autoimmune autonomic failure
Introduction
Clinical manifestations of autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy
Differential diagnosis
Pathophysiology of autoimmune autonomic failure
Clinical laboratory assessment
Therapeutic approaches
Summary
References
Chapter 26. The central sympathetic nervous system in hypertension
Introduction
Sympathetic activation in essential hypertension
Sympathetic activation and cardiovascular risk factors
Sympathetic activation and organ damage
Origin of sympathetic activation in essential hypertension
Conclusions
References
Chapter 27. Pathology of emesis: its autonomic basis
Introduction
Mechanisms of emesis: relation to autonomic nervous system
Role of the autonomic nervous system in clinical conditions with nausea and vomiting
Therapy of nausea and vomiting in relation to the autonomic nervous system
Chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting: participation of the autonomic nervous system
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 28. Sympathetic microneurography
Introduction
Microelectrode recordings of sympathetic nerve activity in humans
Muscle sympathetic nerve activity in health and disease
Skin sympathetic nerve activity in health and disease
Conclusions
References
Chapter 29. Sympathetic neuroimaging
Introduction
Sympathetic neuroimaging methods and agents
Sympathetic neuroimaging in dysautonomias
Association of cardiac noradrenergic denervation with lewy body diseases
References
Chapter 30. Skin biopsies in the assessment of the autonomic nervous system
Introduction
Anatomy of the skin
Immunoflorescent staining of cutaneous tissue
Quantification of autonomic nerve fibers
Skin biopsy evaluation of specific autonomic disorders
Additional techniques
Summary
References
Chapter 31. Heart rate variability
Introduction
Heart rate variability measurement
Clinical covariates of heart rate variability
Clinical application of heart rate variability
Summary
References
Chapter 32. Chronic activation of the baroreflex and the promise for hypertension therapy
The baroreflex as a long-term determinant of sympathetic activity and arterial pressure
Rationale for electrical stimulation of the carotid baroreflex for hypertension therapy
Chronic electrical stimulation of the carotid baroreflex has sustained effects to suppress sympathetic activity and arterial pressure
Interaction of the carotid baroreflex with the renin–angiotensin system in long-term control of arterial pressure
Increases in renal excretory function are the primary determinant of the chronic blood pressure-lowering response to baroreflex activation
Electrical activation of the carotid baroreflex abolishes obesity hypertension
Surprisingly, the renal nerves are not essential for long-term reductions in arterial pressure during baroreflex activation
Blood pressure lowering by antihypertensive drugs is potentiated by chronic baroreflex activation
Baroreflex activation therapy in patients with resistant hypertension: benefits beyond blood pressure reduction
Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Autonomic Nervous System provides an introduction to the latest science and detailed chapters on advances in the clinical diagnosis and treatment of autonomic system disorders.
The autonomic nervous system controls all involuntary actions within the human nervous system. Core body functions regulated by the autonomic system include breathing, heartbeat, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel, bladder and sexual function. Our understanding of the neurotransmitters associated with the autonomic nervous system has expanded over the past 15 years associated with current research efforts and are now impacting the diagnosis and treatment of autonomic nervous system disorders by clinical neurologists.
This volume is a valuable companion for neuroscience and clinical neurology researchers and practitioners.
- A volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, which has an unparalleled reputation as the world's most comprehensive source of information in neurology
- International list of contributors, including the leading workers in the field
- Describes the advances that have occurred in clinical neurology and the neurosciences and their impact on the understanding of neurological disorders and on patient care
Neuroscience and clinical neurology research and practitioners
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534927
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534910
"This volume departs from other books on the autonomous nervous system by emphasizing how it is fully integrated with the rest of the brain and that it is multi-systemic, with integration occurring at many different levels of the central nervous system. The treatment, therefore, could interest biologists and medical researchers as well as neurologists."--ProtoView.com, January 2014
Ruud M. Buijs Editor
Instituto de Investigaciones Biomedicas, Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Ciudad Universitaria, Mexico D.F
Dick F. Swaab Editor
Dick Swaab (1944) earned his medical and doctoral degrees at the University of Amsterdam, where he became involved in brain research during his third year of medical school. He was Director of the Netherlands Institute for Brain Research from 1978 to 2005. Since 1979 he is Professor of Neurobiology at the Medical Faculty, University of Amsterdam.
In 1985, Dr. Swaab founded the Netherlands Brain Bank (NBB) to serve as a source of clinically and neuropathologically well-documented research tissue. Since its founding, the Brain Bank has provided samples from more than 4,000 autopsies to 500 research groups in 25 countries. He was director of the NBB until 2005.
He is Leader Research team Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Neth. Inst for Neuroscience, an institute of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW). Swaab is also appointed for 2011-2017 Chao Kuang Piu Chair of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, P.R. China.
His major research interests focus on, sexual differentiation of the human brain in relation to gender identity and sexual orientation, aging of the brain, Alzheimer’s disease, the neurobiological basis of depression, suicide and eating disorders. He has published over 540 papers in SCI journals, authored more than 200 chapters in books, and edited more than 60 books. Swaab mentored 84 PhD students from which 16 are now full professor. He is “Companion in the Order of the Dutch Lion”, bestowed by her Royal Majesty Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. In 2008 Swaab obtained the Academy medal for his role in national and international neuroscience.
Dick Swaab is author of the 2 volume monograph The Human Hypothalamus that appeared in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, Elsevier, Amsterdam (1000 pp) and the Dutch best seller We are our Brains (450.000 copies sold), that is translated in 14 languages. A children's version of the book (You are your brains) has also appeared in Dutch in 2013 and Russian (2014). Swaab's H-factor is 76.
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands