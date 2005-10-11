Autonomic Dysfunction After Spinal Cord Injury - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519252, 9780080460109

Autonomic Dysfunction After Spinal Cord Injury, Volume 152

1st Edition

Editors: Lynne Weaver Canio Polosa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519252
eBook ISBN: 9780080460109
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th October 2005
Page Count: 472
Table of Contents

Section I. ANATOMICAL CHANGES MEDIATING AUTONOMIC DYSFUNCTION AFTER CORD INJURY Section II. URINARY BLADDER DYSFUNCTION Section III. CARDIOVASCULAR DYSFUNCTION Section IV. BOWEL DYSFUNCTION

Description

Autonomic dysfunction is a major and poorly understood consequence of spinal cord injury. It is a cause of very serious disability and requires much more research. It should be a focus of treatment strategies. This book will be of interest to anyone involved in research and treatment of spinal cord injury since it helps to explain the tremendously negative impact on the body caused by cord injury that is not as obvious as paralysis and loss of sensation. It contains a compilation of what is known about bladder, cardiovascular, bowel and sexual dysfunction after spinal cord injury, as it relates to the changes within the autonomic nervous system control of these functions.

The book begins with a description of the time course of autonomic dysfunctions and their ramifications from the first hours after a spinal cord injury to the more stable chronic states. The next section contains three chapters that address anatomical findings that may provide some of the foundation for autonomic dysfunctions in many of the systems. The system-specific chapters then follow in four sections. Each section begins with a chapter or two defining the clinical problems experienced by people with cord injury. The following chapters present research, basic and clinical, that address the autonomic dysfunctions.

Readership

Spinal cord injury researchers, physicians specializing in spinal cord injury such as neurosurgeons, general practice physicians, physiotherapists, health care providers, emergency room staff of all types, medical students, residents, graduate students in neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519252
eBook ISBN:
9780080460109

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Lynne Weaver Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Spinal Cord Injury Laboratory, BioTherapeutics Research Group, Robarts Research Institute, London, Canada The Spinal Cord Injury Team

Canio Polosa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Spinal Cord Injury Laboratory, BioTherapeutics Research Group, Robarts Research Institute, London, Ontario, Canada

