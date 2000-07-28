The Automotive Quality Systems Handbook is a step-by-step guide to interpreting and implementing the ISO/TS 16949. Accepted by major vehicle manufacturers as an alternative to the existing US, German, French and Italian automotive quality system requirements, this Technical Specification defines specific requirements for the application of ISO 9001: 1994 throughout the automotive supply chain. While initially the standard will be voluntary, for the first time, second and third tier suppliers may be faced with pressure to undergo third party registration. After the year 2000, the next version of the standard has actually replaced the four existing standards, (AVSQ, EAQF, QS-9000 and VDA 6 1) and the price of entry to the global automotive market is conformance to this new standard.

This handbook is an essential and comprehensive guide to enable organizations to interpret and implement the ISO/TS 16949. Unlike other books on the subject, each element, clause and requirement is analyzed in detail with guidance provided for its implementation. The handbook is written primarily for implementers and discerning managers, for instructors and auditors and contains a range of solutions that would be acceptable in the automobile industry. It includes details of the certification scheme, the differences with existing standards, check lists, questionnaires, tips for implementers, flow charts and a glossary of terms.