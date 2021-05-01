COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Automotive Plastics and Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128180082

Automotive Plastics and Composites

1st Edition

Materials and Processing

Author: Joseph Greene
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128180082
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to plastics and polymers for automotive industry
2. Polymer materials and polymeric structures
3. Mechanical properties
4. Chemical and physical properties
5. Rheology
6. Flow Analysis
7. Commodity thermoplastics
8. Engineering thermoplastics
9. Biobased plastics
10. Thermosets
11. Polymer composites
12. Elastomeric polymers
13. 3D printed plastics
14. Closed-mold Polymer Processing
15. Open-mold Polymer Processing
16. Recycling and environmental aspects
17. Design principles with plastics
18. Tooling principles for plastics
19. Future trends in automotive plastics

Description

Automotive Plastics and Composites: Materials and Processing is an essential guide to the use of plastic and polymer composites in automotive applications, whether in the exterior, interior, under-the-hood, or powertrain, with a focus on materials, properties, and processing.

The book begins by introducing plastics and polymers for the automotive industry, discussing polymer materials and structures, mechanical, chemical, and physical properties, rheology, and flow analysis. In the second part of the book, each chapter is dedicated to a category of material, and considers the manufacture, processing, properties, shrinkage, and possible applications, in each case. Two chapters on polymer processing provide detailed information on both closed-mold and open-mold processing. The final chapters explain other key aspects, such as recycling and sustainability, design principles, tooling, and future trends.

This book is an ideal reference for plastics engineers, product designers, technicians, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to develop materials, components, or products, for automotive applications. This also supports researchers, scientists and advanced students in plastics engineering, polymer processing, and materials science and engineering.

Key Features

  • Analyses mechanical, chemical, physical, and thermal properties, enabling the reader to select the appropriate material for specific applications
  • Explains polymer processing, with thorough coverage of operations across both closed-mold and open-mold processin

  • Provides systematic coverage of materials, including commodity and engineering thermoplastics, biobased plastics, thermosets, composites, elastomeric polymers, and 3D printed plastics

Readership

Industry: Plastics engineers, product designers, technicians, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to develop materials, components, or products, for automotive applications. Academia: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in plastics engineering, polymer processing, and materials science and engineering

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128180082

Ratings and Reviews

About the Author

Joseph Greene

He has been a Professor in the department, teaching plastic materials and processing, for 20 years. Prof. Greene received a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering in 1993 from the University of Michigan. He began teaching at California State University, Chico in 1998 after a 14-year career with General Motors Corporation in Detroit, Michigan. His research interests include plastics materials for automotive applications, biobased and biodegradable polymers, recycled plastics, composting technology, and anaerobic digestion.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Department Chair, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering and Sustainable Manufacturing Department, California State University, Chico, USA

