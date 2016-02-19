Automotive Electronic Systems deals with the technological principles and practices used in modern electronic automotive systems. The book includes how electronic control units function in the whole electronic system of the car. After a brief introduction to the mechanical parts of the car, the electronic and microprocessor systems are discussed. Although electronic devices are controlled either by analogue or digital systems, the trend is toward the use of digital. The basic principles of operation of a microprocessor are therefore given attention by the author. Cars depend heavily on sensors, thus, the importance of the different sensors, such as temperature sensors, direct air flow sensors, and turbine flowmeters, is comprehensively explained. Another part of the automotive system is the actuators or relays and both the solenoid and motors are discussed. The operations of the electrical system from the generator, electronic ignition system, to electronic fuel control systems are examined. The book explains the choking device in the electronic fuel control system that is needed when starting a car or the throttle butterfly potentiometer that monitors the movement of the plate in the carburetor every time the accelerator pedal is pushed down or released. The other electronic and computer controlled devices in today’s modern cars such as on-board computers and electronic control of body systems are also comprehensively discussed. This book is helpful to car engine enthusiasts, car mechanics, car electricians, operators of car diagnostic equipment, and instructors of automotive electronic systems.