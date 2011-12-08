Automotive Buzz, Squeak and Rattle
1st Edition
Mechanisms, Analysis, Evaluation and Prevention
Description
Buzz, squeak, and rattle (BSR) is the automotive industry term for the audible engineering challenges faced by all vehicle and component engineers. Minimizing BSR is of paramount importance when designing vehicle components and whole vehicle assemblies. This is the only book dedicated to the subject. It provides a self-contained reference to the background theory, testing, analysis, and elimination of BSR. Written for practicing engineers and industry researchers, the book has a strong focus on real-world applications making it an ideal handbook for those working in this important area.
Chapters from leading experts from across the motor industry—with input from the design and research labs of Ford, Toyota, Daimler-Chrysler and GM—review the techniques available and provide readers with the appropriate physics, structural dynamics and materials science to address their own BSR issues.
Key Features
- The only book available on automotive BSR (buzz, squeak and rattle)—the number one cause of complaint on new cars
- Comprehensive and authoritative, with contributions from leading figures in the field and companies such as Ford, Toyota and Daimler-Chrysler
- Enables readers to understand and utilize the complex tools used to assess, identify and rectify BSR in vehicle design and testing
Readership
Professional automotive engineers and graduate students working in the area of automotive design, manufacture and technology; Aerospace and other transport researchers, scientists, engineers and practitioners working or interested in BSR (buzz, squeak and rattle)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Overview on Vehicle Buzz, Squeak and Rattle
1.1. Customer Expectation and Vehicle Quality
1.2. Buzz, Squeak and Rattle Mechanism
1.3. Vehicle BSR Phenomena and Examples
1.4. Design Process
1.5. Design Parameters and BSR Prevention
1.6. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)
1.7. Conclusion
Chapter 2. Friction Sliding and Rattle Impact Analysis
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Experimental Set up
2.3. Results
2.4. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Stick-Slip Characteristics of Leather/Artificial Leather
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Measuring Methods for Determining Stick-Slip Properties
3.3. Leather Tests
3.4. Artificial Leather Tests
Chapter 4. Material Pair Testing and Instrumentation
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Material Properties of Sliding Pairs
4.3. Challenges for Accurate Measurements
4.4. Equipment Design
4.5. Functional Principle?
4.6. Application Examples
4.7. Discussion, Conclusion and Outlook
Chapter 5. Full Vehicle Testing
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Road Testing
5.3. Road Simulators
5.4. Finding and Fixing
Chapter 6. Buzz, Squeak and Rattle Detection for Modules, Subsystems and Components
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Major Issues Involved with the Physical Test Setup
6.3. Vibration Test Methods
6.4. Evaluation of BSR Noises in the Lab
6.5. Application Example (Including Test Methods and Lessons Learned)
6.6. Conclusion and Outlook
Chapter 7. Universal Graining to Prevent Creaking Noises with Plastic and Elastic Contact Partners
Chapter 8. Squeak and Rattle CAE Simulation Using FEA
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Nonlinear Method – Rattle Simulation Using Rattle Factor
8.3. Quasi-Linear Method – Rattle HotSpot Check
8.4. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 9. Squeak and Rattle Prevention in the Design Phase Using a Pragmatic Approach
9.1. Motivation for Prevention: Warranty Cost, Afterworks Cost and Image Loss
9.2. S&R Elimination Starts in the Design Phase
9.3. Solutions in Prevention of Squeak
9.4. Solutions in Prevention of Rattle
9.5. How to Proceed
Chapter 10. Experimental Friction Behavior of Elastomers on Glass
10.1. The Problem
10.2. Experimental Setup
10.3. Results
10.4. Test Method
10.5. Summary
Chapter 11. Development of Squeak and Rattle Countermeasures Through Up-Front Designs
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Root Causes of Squeak and Rattle Problems
11.3. Squeak and Rattle Sensitivity Areas
11.4. Development of Squeak and Rattle Countermeasures Through Up-Front Designs
Chapter 12. Coatings for Low-Noise Body Seals
12.1. Coatings
12.2. Mechanism of Function
12.3. Materials
12.4. Troubleshooting Anti-Noise Coating Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 8th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559117
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750684965
About the Author
Martin Trapp
Affiliations and Expertise
Squeak and Rattle Technical Specialist, Ford Experimental Vehicle Department, Michigan, USA
Fang Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
SCT Technical Leader, Ford Motor Company, and Adjunct Professor, Wayne State University, USA
Reviews
"We have long been waiting for a book like this!" --Professor Percy Wang, University of Birmingham, Alabama, USA
"There are two kinds of vehicle noise, say Trapp and Chen, both with Ford Motor Company. One is constant--engine or road boom noise or wind-- and should be eliminated before they drive customers crazy, or away. It is the other kind of noise that concerns them here, the transient, come- and-go kind that should be addressed next. They write not for mechanics or do-it-yourselfers trying to stop a noise, but for automobile designers who want to avoid creating such sounds in the first place. Among the measures they describe are friction sliding and rattle impact analysis, material pair testing and instrumentation, full-vehicle testing, universal graining to prevent creating noises with plastic and elastic contact partners, preventing squeak and rattle in the design phase using a pragmatic approach, and coatings for low-noise body seals. Graphs, charts, drawings, and photographs help explain matters." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012