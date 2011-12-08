Automotive Buzz, Squeak and Rattle

"We have long been waiting for a book like this!" --Professor Percy Wang, University of Birmingham, Alabama, USA

"There are two kinds of vehicle noise, say Trapp and Chen, both with Ford Motor Company. One is constant--engine or road boom noise or wind-- and should be eliminated before they drive customers crazy, or away. It is the other kind of noise that concerns them here, the transient, come- and-go kind that should be addressed next. They write not for mechanics or do-it-yourselfers trying to stop a noise, but for automobile designers who want to avoid creating such sounds in the first place. Among the measures they describe are friction sliding and rattle impact analysis, material pair testing and instrumentation, full-vehicle testing, universal graining to prevent creating noises with plastic and elastic contact partners, preventing squeak and rattle in the design phase using a pragmatic approach, and coatings for low-noise body seals. Graphs, charts, drawings, and photographs help explain matters." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012