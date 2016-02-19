Automation in Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing
1st Edition
Proceedings of The 3Rd Ifac Symposium, Montreal, Canada 18-20 August 1980
Description
Automation in Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing covers the proceedings of the Third International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) symposium. The book discusses techniques and methods of automatic control and of system analysis for use in mining, mineral, and metal processing industries. Comprised of 69 chapters, the text presents theories, applications, operations, and maintenance of automation systems in an industrial environment. The topics covered are also relevant in solving various issues in the mining, mineral, and metal processing industries, such as pollution, safety, energy efficiency, human resource, and materials through the implementation of an unmanned system. This book will be of great interest to professionals especially those who are contemplating the use of automated system.
Table of Contents
Opening Remarks
Opening Address
Plenary Sessions
Adaptive Control of Metallurgical Processes: Principles and Applications
The 80's - Microprocessors, Distributed Control and Advanced Instrumentation for the Minerals Industry
Modeling and Control of Mineral Processing Plants
Hierarchy Control, its Place and Form in the Steel Mill of the Future
Session 1.1 Simulation and Control Applied to Transportation Automatic Calibration System for Cluster of Conveyor Belt Weighers
Computer Aided Scheduling for Ore Transfer
A Performance Simulator for Heavy Dump Trucks
Session 1.2 System Studies and Simulation Methods in Mining
Miner, a New Coal Stripping and Processing Simulator
Systems Integrated Organized Technology Approach in the Polish Coal Mining Industry
Trend Analysis in Coal Mining Based on a Pattern Recognition Technique
Session 1.3 Automatic Control and the Environment
SO2 Emission Control System Utilizing Prediction by Kaiman Filter
Instrumentation and Monitoring System for Environmental Protection at Chiba Works
Simulation and Optimal Control of Refrigeration Systems Used for Environmental Control in South African Gold Mines
Application of Digital Technology to Lead Smelter Environmental Control
Systems Models for Mining under Water Hazard
Session 1.5 Automation of Mining Equipment
A Microcomputer-Based Control for Drilling Roof Support Holes in Coal Mines
Hydraulic Control Systems for Longwall Shield Supports in Coal Mines
Monitoring and Control of Face Equipment
Session 1.6 Computer Monitoring for Safety in Mines
A Computer System for Choosing the Evacuation Routes in the Case of Fire in a Coal-Mine
Modular Computer-Based Monitoring System for Mines
Microprocessor Control of Main Pumping Stations in the Hungarian Coal Mines
Session 2.1 Control of Flotation Circuits
Experiments with Self-Tuning Control of Flotation
Preparations for Computer Control of a Cassiterite Flotation Circuit
A Useful Technique for Metallurgical Mass Balances-Applications in Flotation
Session 2.2 Online Control of Mineral Processing Plants
Multi-Variable Identification and Optimal Control for Bauxite Digestion
Control Method for Rotary Kiln with a Hard Accessible Quality Parameter
The Implementation of Process Computer Control at the Snow Lake Concentrator
Identification of a Mineral Processing Plant from Normal Operating Data
Session 2.3 Modeling and Identification of Grinding Circuits
Studies on the Design of Centrifugal Mill Grinding Circuits
Residence Time Distribution and Mass Transport Characteristics of Large Industrial Grinding Mills
Hold-Up and Residence Time Characteristics of Full-Scale Grinding Circuits
Multi-Variable Control of an Industrial Grinding Circuit
Session 2.4 Simulation and Control of Grinding Circuits
The Simulation of the behavior of Individual Minerals in a Closed Grinding Circuit
Identification of Ore Hardness Disturbances in a Grinding Circuit Using a Kalman Filter
Modeling and Computer Control of a Ball Mill Unit
Realtime Digital Computer State Estimator for a Hard Rock Milling Circuit
Session 2.5 Measurement Techniques for Mineral Processing
Instrumentation for Coal Preparation Plants
Automatic In-Line Ash Monitor for Coal Slurries
New Energy and Wavelength Dispersive On-Stream XRF Probes
Extended Range Instrumentation for Large Particle Analysis
Session 2.6 Automation of Sintering
Development of a Reference Model for the Drying Zone of a Traveling Grate Pelletizing Plant
On-Line Computer Control of Straight Grate Indurators
On-Line Analysis of Iron Ore for Pellet Production
Session 3.1 Scheduling in Steel Works
An Optimum-Tending Model for Combining Product Forecast, Existing Product Orders and Plant Capacity in a Steelworks
Ergonomics of Scheduling Steelmaking Operations
A Pattern Recognition Method for Solving Large-Scale Mathematical Programming Problems with Applications to Scheduling
Session 3.2 Control of Hot Strip-Mill
Narrow Strip and Skelp Mill Production Systems Modeling
Microprocessor Based Rolling Mill Digital Speed Control
Hot Strip Width Control by Computer
Identification and Verification of a Mathematical Model of Rolling Mill Processes
Design Requirements for a Hot Strip Mill Process Computer System
Session 3.4 Computer Control of Rolling Process
The Renovation and Automation of a Tandem Cold Rolling Mill
Process Computer System of Kawasakifs New Seamless Pipe Mill
Optimal Control of Sendzimir Mill
Unmanned Slab and Coil Yard System for Hot Strip Mill
Session 3.5 Online Instrumentation in Metal Works
Recognition of Mechanical Parts on a Moving Conveyor
Non-Contact Optical Length Measurement System for Industrial Applications
Radiowave Liquid Metal Media Level Sensors for Metallurgical Plants
Automatic Control of Casting Speed in Ingot Casting
Session 3.6 Control of Furnaces
Automation of Induction Furnaces in a Foundry
An Electrode Controller for Submerged-Arc Furnaces
The Application of Automatic Control for Energy Saving in Heating Furnaces
Late Papers
Automation in the Iron and Steel Industry: Main Problems and Trends
A Systems Approach to Coal Industry Problems in the Eighties - an IIASA Study
Concluding Remarks
Summing-up Impressions from the Mining Sessions
Summary of the Reports from Session Chairmen on Metal Processing
Summaries of the Round-Table Discussions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147307