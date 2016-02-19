Automation in Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing

Table of Contents



Opening Remarks

Opening Address

Plenary Sessions

Adaptive Control of Metallurgical Processes: Principles and Applications

The 80's - Microprocessors, Distributed Control and Advanced Instrumentation for the Minerals Industry

Modeling and Control of Mineral Processing Plants

Hierarchy Control, its Place and Form in the Steel Mill of the Future

Session 1.1 Simulation and Control Applied to Transportation Automatic Calibration System for Cluster of Conveyor Belt Weighers

Computer Aided Scheduling for Ore Transfer

A Performance Simulator for Heavy Dump Trucks

Session 1.2 System Studies and Simulation Methods in Mining

Miner, a New Coal Stripping and Processing Simulator

Systems Integrated Organized Technology Approach in the Polish Coal Mining Industry

Trend Analysis in Coal Mining Based on a Pattern Recognition Technique

Session 1.3 Automatic Control and the Environment

SO2 Emission Control System Utilizing Prediction by Kaiman Filter

Instrumentation and Monitoring System for Environmental Protection at Chiba Works

Simulation and Optimal Control of Refrigeration Systems Used for Environmental Control in South African Gold Mines

Application of Digital Technology to Lead Smelter Environmental Control

Systems Models for Mining under Water Hazard

Session 1.5 Automation of Mining Equipment

A Microcomputer-Based Control for Drilling Roof Support Holes in Coal Mines

Hydraulic Control Systems for Longwall Shield Supports in Coal Mines

Monitoring and Control of Face Equipment

Session 1.6 Computer Monitoring for Safety in Mines

A Computer System for Choosing the Evacuation Routes in the Case of Fire in a Coal-Mine

Modular Computer-Based Monitoring System for Mines

Microprocessor Control of Main Pumping Stations in the Hungarian Coal Mines

Session 2.1 Control of Flotation Circuits

Experiments with Self-Tuning Control of Flotation

Preparations for Computer Control of a Cassiterite Flotation Circuit

A Useful Technique for Metallurgical Mass Balances-Applications in Flotation

Session 2.2 Online Control of Mineral Processing Plants

Multi-Variable Identification and Optimal Control for Bauxite Digestion

Control Method for Rotary Kiln with a Hard Accessible Quality Parameter

The Implementation of Process Computer Control at the Snow Lake Concentrator

Identification of a Mineral Processing Plant from Normal Operating Data

Session 2.3 Modeling and Identification of Grinding Circuits

Studies on the Design of Centrifugal Mill Grinding Circuits

Residence Time Distribution and Mass Transport Characteristics of Large Industrial Grinding Mills

Hold-Up and Residence Time Characteristics of Full-Scale Grinding Circuits

Multi-Variable Control of an Industrial Grinding Circuit

Session 2.4 Simulation and Control of Grinding Circuits

The Simulation of the behavior of Individual Minerals in a Closed Grinding Circuit

Identification of Ore Hardness Disturbances in a Grinding Circuit Using a Kalman Filter

Modeling and Computer Control of a Ball Mill Unit

Realtime Digital Computer State Estimator for a Hard Rock Milling Circuit

Session 2.5 Measurement Techniques for Mineral Processing

Instrumentation for Coal Preparation Plants

Automatic In-Line Ash Monitor for Coal Slurries

New Energy and Wavelength Dispersive On-Stream XRF Probes

Extended Range Instrumentation for Large Particle Analysis

Session 2.6 Automation of Sintering

Development of a Reference Model for the Drying Zone of a Traveling Grate Pelletizing Plant

On-Line Computer Control of Straight Grate Indurators

On-Line Analysis of Iron Ore for Pellet Production

Session 3.1 Scheduling in Steel Works

An Optimum-Tending Model for Combining Product Forecast, Existing Product Orders and Plant Capacity in a Steelworks

Ergonomics of Scheduling Steelmaking Operations

A Pattern Recognition Method for Solving Large-Scale Mathematical Programming Problems with Applications to Scheduling

Session 3.2 Control of Hot Strip-Mill

Narrow Strip and Skelp Mill Production Systems Modeling

Microprocessor Based Rolling Mill Digital Speed Control

Hot Strip Width Control by Computer

Identification and Verification of a Mathematical Model of Rolling Mill Processes

Design Requirements for a Hot Strip Mill Process Computer System

Session 3.4 Computer Control of Rolling Process

The Renovation and Automation of a Tandem Cold Rolling Mill

Process Computer System of Kawasakifs New Seamless Pipe Mill

Optimal Control of Sendzimir Mill

Unmanned Slab and Coil Yard System for Hot Strip Mill

Session 3.5 Online Instrumentation in Metal Works

Recognition of Mechanical Parts on a Moving Conveyor

Non-Contact Optical Length Measurement System for Industrial Applications

Radiowave Liquid Metal Media Level Sensors for Metallurgical Plants

Automatic Control of Casting Speed in Ingot Casting

Session 3.6 Control of Furnaces

Automation of Induction Furnaces in a Foundry

An Electrode Controller for Submerged-Arc Furnaces

The Application of Automatic Control for Energy Saving in Heating Furnaces

Late Papers

Automation in the Iron and Steel Industry: Main Problems and Trends

A Systems Approach to Coal Industry Problems in the Eighties - an IIASA Study

Concluding Remarks

Summing-up Impressions from the Mining Sessions

Summary of the Reports from Session Chairmen on Metal Processing

Summaries of the Round-Table Discussions

