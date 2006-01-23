Automation in Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing 2004 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080441795, 9780080913599

Automation in Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing 2004

1st Edition

Editors: Dominique Sauter
eBook ISBN: 9780080913599
Paperback ISBN: 9780080441795
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd January 2006
Page Count: 482
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
14000.00
11900.00
136.32
115.87
80.00
68.00
132.00
112.20
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
482
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913599
Paperback ISBN:
9780080441795

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Dominique Sauter Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.