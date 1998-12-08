Automation: Genomic and Functional Analyses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215275, 9780080917511

Automation: Genomic and Functional Analyses, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alister Craig Jörg Hoheisel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125215275
Paperback ISBN: 9780121948603
eBook ISBN: 9780080917511
eBook ISBN: 9780080860572
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th December 1998
Page Count: 270
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.86
140.60
140.60
140.60
160.69
140.60
140.60
160.69
130.00
91.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
182.00
127.40
127.40
127.40
145.60
127.40
127.40
145.60
205.00
143.50
143.50
143.50
164.00
143.50
143.50
164.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

L. Hood, Foreword.

U. Pettersson, Introduction.

A. Fife and D.W.M. Crook, Automation in Clinical Microbiology.

A.J.McCollum, Vision Systems for Automated Colony and Plaque Picking.

D.R. Bancroft, E. Maier and H. Lehrach, Library Picking, Presentation and Analysis.

G. Kauer and H. Blöcker, The PREPSEQ Robot: An Integrated Environment for Fully Automated and Unattended Plasmid Preparations and Sequencing Reactions.

A.N. Hale, Building Realistic Automated Production Lines for Genetic Analysis.

A.N. Hale, Examples of Automated Genetic Analysis Developments.

L. Rowen, S. Lasky and L. Hood, Deciphering Genomes Through Automated Large-scale Sequencing.

N.C. Hauser, M. Scheideler, S. Matysiak, M. Vingron and J.D. Hoheisel, DNA Arrays for Transcriptional Profiling.

K.-J. Reiger, G. Orlowska, A. Kaniak, J.-Y. Coppee, G. Alijinovic and P.P. Slonimski, Large-scale Phenotypic Analysis in Microtitre Plates of Mutants with Deleted Open Reading Frames From Yeast Chromosome III: Key-step Between Genomic Sequencing And Protein Function.

J.J. Codani, J.P. Comet, J.C. Aude, E. Glémet, A. Wozniak, J.L. Risler, A. Hénaut and P.P. Slonimski, Automatic Analysis of Large-scale Pairwise Alignments of Protein Sequences.

M.Y. Galperin and D. Frishman, Towards Automated Prediction of Protein Function from Microbial Genomic Sequences. Index.

Description

Automation is the major future trend for many areas in microbiology, molecular biology, and biochemistry, among other disciplines. It is an enormously exciting area, where techniques and assays that were once repetitive, tedious, and time consuming can be performed robotically, liberating the time of researchers and hospital laboratory workers for more interesting work. Many techniques have now been automated and often miniaturized, including PCR analysis, DNA/RNA preparation, diagnostic test (e.g., Pap tests), compound screening, and of course, sequencing. Some major advances, notably in Professor Leroy Hood's group, have resulted in the ability to perform thousands of assays simultaneously on a normal microscope slide.

Automation, edited by two of the leading experts in the field, presents the very latest experimental techniques explained in detail. This book has succeeded in bringing together researchers at the forefront of clone library construction, genome analysis, sequencing, computational data evaluation and functional analysis, to provide insight into this "new age" of research based on genomic and chemical screening.

Key Features

  • Describes automated procedures used in microbiology and molecular biology
  • Includes developments in robotics and vision systems
  • Features automation in library picking, presentation and analysis
  • Discusses paralogous duplications in microbial genomes
  • Covers deciphering genomes through automated large-scale sequencing
  • Describes and stresses the need for functional analyses
  • Internationally acclaimed contributors, including Professor Leroy Hood

Readership

Molecular biologists, geneticists, biochemists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, microscopists, microbiologist and clinical researchers

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125215275
Paperback ISBN:
9780121948603
eBook ISBN:
9780080917511
eBook ISBN:
9780080860572

Reviews

Praise for the Volume
"The editors have complied an impressive group of international investigators and experts in microbial and genomic automation, producing a text that clearly describes the present and future importance of automated protocol in biomedical research. This text should be read by all biomedical researchers..." --DOODY'S ELECTRONIC JOURNAL

Praise for the Series
"An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." --NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alister Craig Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, U.K.

Jörg Hoheisel Serial Volume Editor

Jorg D. Hoheisel received his Ph.D. in 1988 from the University of Konstanz, Germany, where he studied DNA structures. He was at the ICRF in London, UK from 1988 to 1993, working on genome analysis. Since 1993, he has been Head at the DKFZ (Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum) in Heidelberg, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

Functional Genome Analysis, Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, Heidelberg, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.