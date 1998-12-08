Automation: Genomic and Functional Analyses, Volume 28
1st Edition
Table of Contents
L. Hood, Foreword.
U. Pettersson, Introduction.
A. Fife and D.W.M. Crook, Automation in Clinical Microbiology.
A.J.McCollum, Vision Systems for Automated Colony and Plaque Picking.
D.R. Bancroft, E. Maier and H. Lehrach, Library Picking, Presentation and Analysis.
G. Kauer and H. Blöcker, The PREPSEQ Robot: An Integrated Environment for Fully Automated and Unattended Plasmid Preparations and Sequencing Reactions.
A.N. Hale, Building Realistic Automated Production Lines for Genetic Analysis.
A.N. Hale, Examples of Automated Genetic Analysis Developments.
L. Rowen, S. Lasky and L. Hood, Deciphering Genomes Through Automated Large-scale Sequencing.
N.C. Hauser, M. Scheideler, S. Matysiak, M. Vingron and J.D. Hoheisel, DNA Arrays for Transcriptional Profiling.
K.-J. Reiger, G. Orlowska, A. Kaniak, J.-Y. Coppee, G. Alijinovic and P.P. Slonimski, Large-scale Phenotypic Analysis in Microtitre Plates of Mutants with Deleted Open Reading Frames From Yeast Chromosome III: Key-step Between Genomic Sequencing And Protein Function.
J.J. Codani, J.P. Comet, J.C. Aude, E. Glémet, A. Wozniak, J.L. Risler, A. Hénaut and P.P. Slonimski, Automatic Analysis of Large-scale Pairwise Alignments of Protein Sequences.
M.Y. Galperin and D. Frishman, Towards Automated Prediction of Protein Function from Microbial Genomic Sequences. Index.
Description
Automation is the major future trend for many areas in microbiology, molecular biology, and biochemistry, among other disciplines. It is an enormously exciting area, where techniques and assays that were once repetitive, tedious, and time consuming can be performed robotically, liberating the time of researchers and hospital laboratory workers for more interesting work. Many techniques have now been automated and often miniaturized, including PCR analysis, DNA/RNA preparation, diagnostic test (e.g., Pap tests), compound screening, and of course, sequencing. Some major advances, notably in Professor Leroy Hood's group, have resulted in the ability to perform thousands of assays simultaneously on a normal microscope slide.
Automation, edited by two of the leading experts in the field, presents the very latest experimental techniques explained in detail. This book has succeeded in bringing together researchers at the forefront of clone library construction, genome analysis, sequencing, computational data evaluation and functional analysis, to provide insight into this "new age" of research based on genomic and chemical screening.
Key Features
- Describes automated procedures used in microbiology and molecular biology
- Includes developments in robotics and vision systems
- Features automation in library picking, presentation and analysis
- Discusses paralogous duplications in microbial genomes
- Covers deciphering genomes through automated large-scale sequencing
- Describes and stresses the need for functional analyses
- Internationally acclaimed contributors, including Professor Leroy Hood
Readership
Molecular biologists, geneticists, biochemists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, microscopists, microbiologist and clinical researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 8th December 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125215275
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121948603
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917511
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860572
Reviews
Praise for the Volume
"The editors have complied an impressive group of international investigators and experts in microbial and genomic automation, producing a text that clearly describes the present and future importance of automated protocol in biomedical research. This text should be read by all biomedical researchers..." --DOODY'S ELECTRONIC JOURNAL
Praise for the Series
"An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." --NATURE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Alister Craig Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, U.K.
Jörg Hoheisel Serial Volume Editor
Jorg D. Hoheisel received his Ph.D. in 1988 from the University of Konstanz, Germany, where he studied DNA structures. He was at the ICRF in London, UK from 1988 to 1993, working on genome analysis. Since 1993, he has been Head at the DKFZ (Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum) in Heidelberg, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Genome Analysis, Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, Heidelberg, Germany