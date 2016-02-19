Automation and Instrumentation for Power Plants
(partial) Plenary papers: recent trends in power plant control, W Strumer. Computer-aided control system design (CACSD): some perspectives, I G Sarma. Hydroelectric power station control systems, G Weisrock. A distributed control and monitoring system for nuclear power plants, J G Cornillon. Recent trends in distributed process control computers, V Rajaraman. Advanced diagnostic systems for thermoelectric plants operation, E Amendola et al. Control theory: On-line power system topological observability analysis algorithms: a comparative study, E D Crainic et al. Decoupled state-estimation in energy control centres, P B Subramanyam et al. The realisation of decentralised control for large-scale power systems, Chen Yuliu et al. Determination of transient stability-constrained plant generation limits, V Vittal et al. Variable structure controller for direct cycle boiling water reactor power plant, A Y Sivaramakrishnan et al. Analysis of a loft ATWS event for PWR using the autoregressive model, Zhao Yangping & Gao Huanhun. A new algorithm of on-line ELD for thermal power plants, Y Tamura & S Hagiwara. Integrated approach to cogeneration planning, control and management, R N Basu & L L Cogger. Control hardware: An implicit self-tuning regulator as a power system stabilizer, N C Pahalawaththa et al. Automatic power control system of Dhruva nuclear reactor, B R Bairi & D Das. A microcomputer based adaptive stabiliser for static VAR compensators in power systems, P K Dash et al. Instrumentation: Measurement based control of power systems, A G Phadke & J S Thorp. Computer based instrumentation for nuclear power station, P K Patwardhan et al.
An analysis of power systems, control hardware, modelling and simulation, instrumentation, and computers and distributed systems. The stability of plants and their interaction in a multi-machine system is also discussed, as well as an analysis of the values of LOFT ATWS EVENT for PWR and the new algorithm of on-line ELD for thermal power plants.
