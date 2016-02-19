Automation and Instrumentation for Power Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080341972, 9781483298887

Automation and Instrumentation for Power Plants

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Bangalore, India, 15-17 December 1986

Editors: M. Ramamoorty
eBook ISBN: 9781483298887
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd January 1989
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Plenary papers: recent trends in power plant control, W Strumer. Computer-aided control system design (CACSD): some perspectives, I G Sarma. Hydroelectric power station control systems, G Weisrock. A distributed control and monitoring system for nuclear power plants, J G Cornillon. Recent trends in distributed process control computers, V Rajaraman. Advanced diagnostic systems for thermoelectric plants operation, E Amendola et al. Control theory: On-line power system topological observability analysis algorithms: a comparative study, E D Crainic et al. Decoupled state-estimation in energy control centres, P B Subramanyam et al. The realisation of decentralised control for large-scale power systems, Chen Yuliu et al. Determination of transient stability-constrained plant generation limits, V Vittal et al. Variable structure controller for direct cycle boiling water reactor power plant, A Y Sivaramakrishnan et al. Analysis of a loft ATWS event for PWR using the autoregressive model, Zhao Yangping & Gao Huanhun. A new algorithm of on-line ELD for thermal power plants, Y Tamura & S Hagiwara. Integrated approach to cogeneration planning, control and management, R N Basu & L L Cogger. Control hardware: An implicit self-tuning regulator as a power system stabilizer, N C Pahalawaththa et al. Automatic power control system of Dhruva nuclear reactor, B R Bairi & D Das. A microcomputer based adaptive stabiliser for static VAR compensators in power systems, P K Dash et al. Instrumentation: Measurement based control of power systems, A G Phadke & J S Thorp. Computer based instrumentation for nuclear power station, P K Patwardhan et al.

Description

An analysis of power systems, control hardware, modelling and simulation, instrumentation, and computers and distributed systems. The stability of plants and their interaction in a multi-machine system is also discussed, as well as an analysis of the values of LOFT ATWS EVENT for PWR and the new algorithm of on-line ELD for thermal power plants.

Readership

For control, electrical and electronic engineers, computer scientists, power plant operators and nuclear engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298887

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

M. Ramamoorty Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Power Research Institute, Bangalore, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.