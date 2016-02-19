Automatic Translation of Languages is a collection of papers that discusses the various concerns in automatic language translation systems. The text first covers algebraic linguistics and machine translation, and then proceeds to tackling the main concepts in automatic translation of languages. Next, the selection deals with the equivalence of models of language used in the fields of mechanical translation and information retrieval. The text also discusses computational procedure in linguistic research. The next chapters detail syntax and syntactic integration. The book will be of great use to scientists and professionals who involved in the research and development of computerized language translation systems.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1. Four Lectures on Algebraic Linguistics and Machine Translation

1. The Role of Grammatical Models in Machine Translation

2. Syntactic Complexity

3. Language and Speech; Theory vs. Observation in Linguistics

4. Why Machines Won't Learn to Translate Well

Conclusions

References

Chapter 2. Automatic Translation of Languages

1. Machine Translation as a Task—Available Tools and General Methods

2. Arabic-To-English Translation as a Hypothetical Problem—Morphologyand Dictionary Coding

3. Machine Analysis of Arabic Syntax

4. Machine Synthesis of English Output

Chapter 3. Automatic Translation of Languages

1. Language as The Expression of Thought

2. How Language is Understood by Man, and How it Has Been Decided to Make a Machine Understand it

3. Modifications of Thought in the Course of Translation

4. The Procedure of Mechanical Translation and Its Phases, Illustrated by an Example

References

Chapter 4. Un Système Morphologique, Compromis Entre les Facilites de la Compilation, Les Recherches Syntaxiques et L'adaptation À de Futurs Programmes de T.A.

Résumé

Définition Formelle Élémentaire D'un Dictionnaire

2. Recherche D'une Forme F Dans Le Dictionnaire

3. Structure Des Informations Linguistiques Enregistrées Dans le Dictionnaire

4. Un Exemple D'application: Structure Morphologique Relative Aux Déclinaisons et Aux Conjugaisons D'une Langue Flexionnelle

Chapter 5. on The Equivalence of Models of Language Used in the Fields of Mechanical Translation and Information Retrieval

Summary

2. Chomsky's Context-Free Languages

3. Equivalences of Languages

4. Dependency Languages

5. Applications of the General Theory of C.F. Grammar

6. Adequacy of Context-Free Models

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 6. An Introduction to Computational Procedures in Linguistic Research

Prefatory Remarks

1. Methodology and Research Design

2. Postediting

3. Analysis of Postedited Text

4. Automatic Linguistic Analysis

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7. Syntax

1. The Basic Concepts

2. The Classification of Syntactic Functions

3. The Classification of Substituents

4. The Classification of Words

References

Appendix A. Substituent Types in English

Appendix B. Construction of a Dictionary Reading

Appendix C. Worked Example

Chapter 8. Syntactic Integration Carried Out Mechanically

1. The Unattainability of a Perfect Translation

2. Predictive Analysis

3. The Machine-Glossary

4. The Table of Endings

5. The Profile

References

Chapter 9. Langages Artificiels, Systemes Formels et Traduction Automatique

1. Introduction

2. Langages Artificiels et Systemes Formels

3. Interpretation

4. Objectifs D'un Langage Artificiel, Modele D'une Langue Naturelle

5. Elements de Base du Modele

6. Les Regles de Construction Syntaxique

7. Position du Probleme de la Morphologie

8. Elements de L'analyse Morphologique

9. Realisation de L'analyse Morphologique

10. La Separation des Niveaux Morphologiques–Syntaxiques et Semantiques

11. Derivation et Morphologie

12. Derivation et Syntaxe

13. Derivation et Semantique

Bibliographiques

