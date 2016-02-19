Automatic Translation of Languages
1st Edition
Papers Presented at NATO Summer School Held in Venice, July 1962
Description
Automatic Translation of Languages is a collection of papers that discusses the various concerns in automatic language translation systems.
The text first covers algebraic linguistics and machine translation, and then proceeds to tackling the main concepts in automatic translation of languages. Next, the selection deals with the equivalence of models of language used in the fields of mechanical translation and information retrieval. The text also discusses computational procedure in linguistic research. The next chapters detail syntax and syntactic integration.
The book will be of great use to scientists and professionals who involved in the research and development of computerized language translation systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Four Lectures on Algebraic Linguistics and Machine Translation
1. The Role of Grammatical Models in Machine Translation
2. Syntactic Complexity
3. Language and Speech; Theory vs. Observation in Linguistics
4. Why Machines Won't Learn to Translate Well
Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Automatic Translation of Languages
1. Machine Translation as a Task—Available Tools and General Methods
2. Arabic-To-English Translation as a Hypothetical Problem—Morphologyand Dictionary Coding
3. Machine Analysis of Arabic Syntax
4. Machine Synthesis of English Output
Chapter 3. Automatic Translation of Languages
1. Language as The Expression of Thought
2. How Language is Understood by Man, and How it Has Been Decided to Make a Machine Understand it
3. Modifications of Thought in the Course of Translation
4. The Procedure of Mechanical Translation and Its Phases, Illustrated by an Example
References
Chapter 4. Un Système Morphologique, Compromis Entre les Facilites de la Compilation, Les Recherches Syntaxiques et L'adaptation À de Futurs Programmes de T.A.
Résumé
Définition Formelle Élémentaire D'un Dictionnaire
2. Recherche D'une Forme F Dans Le Dictionnaire
3. Structure Des Informations Linguistiques Enregistrées Dans le Dictionnaire
4. Un Exemple D'application: Structure Morphologique Relative Aux Déclinaisons et Aux Conjugaisons D'une Langue Flexionnelle
Chapter 5. on The Equivalence of Models of Language Used in the Fields of Mechanical Translation and Information Retrieval
Summary
2. Chomsky's Context-Free Languages
3. Equivalences of Languages
4. Dependency Languages
5. Applications of the General Theory of C.F. Grammar
6. Adequacy of Context-Free Models
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 6. An Introduction to Computational Procedures in Linguistic Research
Prefatory Remarks
1. Methodology and Research Design
2. Postediting
3. Analysis of Postedited Text
4. Automatic Linguistic Analysis
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Syntax
1. The Basic Concepts
2. The Classification of Syntactic Functions
3. The Classification of Substituents
4. The Classification of Words
References
Appendix A. Substituent Types in English
Appendix B. Construction of a Dictionary Reading
Appendix C. Worked Example
Chapter 8. Syntactic Integration Carried Out Mechanically
1. The Unattainability of a Perfect Translation
2. Predictive Analysis
3. The Machine-Glossary
4. The Table of Endings
5. The Profile
References
Chapter 9. Langages Artificiels, Systemes Formels et Traduction Automatique
1. Introduction
2. Langages Artificiels et Systemes Formels
3. Interpretation
4. Objectifs D'un Langage Artificiel, Modele D'une Langue Naturelle
5. Elements de Base du Modele
6. Les Regles de Construction Syntaxique
7. Position du Probleme de la Morphologie
8. Elements de L'analyse Morphologique
9. Realisation de L'analyse Morphologique
10. La Separation des Niveaux Morphologiques–Syntaxiques et Semantiques
11. Derivation et Morphologie
12. Derivation et Syntaxe
13. Derivation et Semantique
Bibliographiques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181004