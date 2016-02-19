Automatic Titrators
1st Edition
Description
Automatic Titrators focuses on the contributions and effects of modern automation on volumetric analysis. The book presents titration as a modern instrumental method in this kind of analysis. Divided into nine chapters, the book proceeds by defining the value of automatic titration methods. The text also outlines the general considerations of titrate design wherein instrumental indicators, recorders, and controllers are given emphasis. Automatic potentiometric titrates are also discussed. A historical tracing of these titrators is presented as well as the trends and kinds of modern automatic titrators. The book also touches on automatic photometric and automatic coulometric titrators. Supporting discussions focus on photosensitive devices; photometric titration curves; coulometric circuits; instruments with potentiometric, amperometric, and photometric indication; and multipurpose coulometric titrators. The book ends by fully discussing automatic and continuous titrators, commercially available titrators, and applications of automatic titration methods. The selection can best serve those wanting to explore the function of titrators in volumetric analysis.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
1. Definitions
2. Significance of Automatic Titration Methods
3. Bibliography
II. General Considerations of Titrator Design
1. Automation versus the Buret
2. Instrumental Indicators
3. Titration Curves
4. Recorders
5. Controllers
6. Summary
References
III. Automatic Potentiometric Titrators
1. Historical Development
2. Modern Automatic Titrators
3. Trends
4. Summary
References
IV. Other Electrometric Automatic Titrators
1. Amperometric Titrators
2. Conductometric Titrators
3. Thermometric Titrations
4. Summary
References
V. Automatic Photometric Titrators
1. Photosensitive Devices
2. Photometric Titration Curves
3. Titrators
4. Summary
References
VI. Automatic Coulometric Titrators
1. Coulometric Circuits
2. Instruments with Potentiometric Indication
3. Instruments with Amperometric Indication
4. Instruments with Photometric Indication
5. Multipurpose Coulometric Titrators
6. Summary
References
VIL Fully Automatic and Continuous Titrators
1. Sample Selecting Titrators
2. Continuous Titrators
3. Summary
References
VIII. Commercially Available Titrators
IX. Applications of Automatic Titration Methods
Appendix: Terminology of Electronics
Author Index
Subject Index
