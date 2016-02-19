Automatic Titrators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955180, 9780323159562

Automatic Titrators

1st Edition

Authors: J Philips
eBook ISBN: 9780323159562
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 234
Description

Automatic Titrators focuses on the contributions and effects of modern automation on volumetric analysis. The book presents titration as a modern instrumental method in this kind of analysis. Divided into nine chapters, the book proceeds by defining the value of automatic titration methods. The text also outlines the general considerations of titrate design wherein instrumental indicators, recorders, and controllers are given emphasis. Automatic potentiometric titrates are also discussed. A historical tracing of these titrators is presented as well as the trends and kinds of modern automatic titrators. The book also touches on automatic photometric and automatic coulometric titrators. Supporting discussions focus on photosensitive devices; photometric titration curves; coulometric circuits; instruments with potentiometric, amperometric, and photometric indication; and multipurpose coulometric titrators. The book ends by fully discussing automatic and continuous titrators, commercially available titrators, and applications of automatic titration methods. The selection can best serve those wanting to explore the function of titrators in volumetric analysis.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Introduction

1. Definitions

2. Significance of Automatic Titration Methods

3. Bibliography

II. General Considerations of Titrator Design

1. Automation versus the Buret

2. Instrumental Indicators

3. Titration Curves

4. Recorders

5. Controllers

6. Summary

References

III. Automatic Potentiometric Titrators

1. Historical Development

2. Modern Automatic Titrators

3. Trends

4. Summary

References

IV. Other Electrometric Automatic Titrators

1. Amperometric Titrators

2. Conductometric Titrators

3. Thermometric Titrations

4. Summary

References

V. Automatic Photometric Titrators

1. Photosensitive Devices

2. Photometric Titration Curves

3. Titrators

4. Summary

References

VI. Automatic Coulometric Titrators

1. Coulometric Circuits

2. Instruments with Potentiometric Indication

3. Instruments with Amperometric Indication

4. Instruments with Photometric Indication

5. Multipurpose Coulometric Titrators

6. Summary

References

VIL Fully Automatic and Continuous Titrators

1. Sample Selecting Titrators

2. Continuous Titrators

3. Summary

References

VIII. Commercially Available Titrators

IX. Applications of Automatic Titration Methods

Appendix: Terminology of Electronics

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

J Philips

