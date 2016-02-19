Automatic Test Equipment
1st Edition
Description
Automatic Test Equipment provides a clear and concise discussion of automatic test equipment. The book is comprised of nine chapters that deal with both concepts and standards. Chapter 1 reviews the term of automatic test equipment, while Chapter 2 covers the types of test equipment. Chapter 3 discusses fixture, and Chapters 4 and 5 talk about the strategies, methods, and processes used by automatic test equipment systems. The book also deals with computer and instrument buses, and then covers general-purpose interface bus. The last two chapters discuss the VMEbus and VXIbus. The text will be of great use to practitioners from different fields who wish to utilize automatic test equipment in their work.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 What is Automatic Test Equipment
2 Types of Automatic Test Equipment
3 Fixtures
4 Test Strategies
5 Test Methods and Processes
6 Computer and Instrument Buses
7 General-Purpose Interface Bus
8 VMEbus
9 VXIbus
Glossary
Worldwide Addresses
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1991
- Published:
- 29th July 1991
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101156
About the Author
Keith Brindley
Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.