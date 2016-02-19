Automatic Test Equipment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750601306, 9781483101156

Automatic Test Equipment

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483101156
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 29th July 1991
Page Count: 240
Description

Automatic Test Equipment provides a clear and concise discussion of automatic test equipment. The book is comprised of nine chapters that deal with both concepts and standards. Chapter 1 reviews the term of automatic test equipment, while Chapter 2 covers the types of test equipment. Chapter 3 discusses fixture, and Chapters 4 and 5 talk about the strategies, methods, and processes used by automatic test equipment systems. The book also deals with computer and instrument buses, and then covers general-purpose interface bus. The last two chapters discuss the VMEbus and VXIbus. The text will be of great use to practitioners from different fields who wish to utilize automatic test equipment in their work.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 What is Automatic Test Equipment

2 Types of Automatic Test Equipment

3 Fixtures

4 Test Strategies

5 Test Methods and Processes

6 Computer and Instrument Buses

7 General-Purpose Interface Bus

8 VMEbus

9 VXIbus

Glossary

Worldwide Addresses

Further Reading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483101156

About the Author

Keith Brindley

Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.

