Automatic Control in Space 1985
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Tenth IFAC Symposium, Toulouse, France, 24-28 June 1985
(partial) Space telescope antenna pointing system analysis and test, R Dodder et al. A modal reduction method for nonlinear simulation of flexible spacecraft, G A Macala & G K Man. Fault tolerant onboard implementation of control procedures in tethered satellite, R Ranieri et al. Marine observation satellite: its development and support software, J Tabata & M Kusanagi. Explicit VG guidance algorithm for a solid powered, closed loop guidance mission, S Dasgupta & S Ramakrishna. Automated star pattern recognition for use with the space infrared telescope facility (SIRTF), R W H Van Bezooijen et al. Attitude control system of polar-orbital meteorological satellite, W Mi-Hui. Performance characterization of the Hubble space telescope rate gyro assembly, H Dougherty et al. Modelling and simulation of distributed flexibility in a spaceborne manipulator, J P Chretien et al. Mathematical models of flexible spacecraft dynamics: a survey of order reduction approaches, P Th L M Van Woerkom.
Presents an authoritative overview of the recent developments and technical advances in the applications of automated control to space technology. Topics covered include: geostationary satellites, scientific satellites, flexible systems, low earth orbit satellites, orbit and trajectory control, component technology, platforms, rendez-vous and docking (RVD) and manipulators. Contains 39 research and review papers.
Of interest to space agencies, aerospace and telecommunications companies, space research establishments, control and systems engineers, astrophysicists, aeronautical and electronic engineers.
320
- 320
English
- English
© Pergamon 1986
- © Pergamon 1986
23rd June 1986
- 23rd June 1986
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483298610
- 9781483298610
@qu:...an authoritative overview of recent developments and technical advances in the applications of automated control to space technology. @source:Spaceflight, Volume 29
J. P. Chretien Editor
Centre d'Etudes et de Recherches, Toulouse, France