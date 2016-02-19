Automatic Control in Space 1985 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080325569, 9781483298610

Automatic Control in Space 1985

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Tenth IFAC Symposium, Toulouse, France, 24-28 June 1985

Editors: J. P. Chretien
eBook ISBN: 9781483298610
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd June 1986
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

(partial) Space telescope antenna pointing system analysis and test, R Dodder et al. A modal reduction method for nonlinear simulation of flexible spacecraft, G A Macala & G K Man. Fault tolerant onboard implementation of control procedures in tethered satellite, R Ranieri et al. Marine observation satellite: its development and support software, J Tabata & M Kusanagi. Explicit VG guidance algorithm for a solid powered, closed loop guidance mission, S Dasgupta & S Ramakrishna. Automated star pattern recognition for use with the space infrared telescope facility (SIRTF), R W H Van Bezooijen et al. Attitude control system of polar-orbital meteorological satellite, W Mi-Hui. Performance characterization of the Hubble space telescope rate gyro assembly, H Dougherty et al. Modelling and simulation of distributed flexibility in a spaceborne manipulator, J P Chretien et al. Mathematical models of flexible spacecraft dynamics: a survey of order reduction approaches, P Th L M Van Woerkom.

Description

Presents an authoritative overview of the recent developments and technical advances in the applications of automated control to space technology. Topics covered include: geostationary satellites, scientific satellites, flexible systems, low earth orbit satellites, orbit and trajectory control, component technology, platforms, rendez-vous and docking (RVD) and manipulators. Contains 39 research and review papers.

Readership

Of interest to space agencies, aerospace and telecommunications companies, space research establishments, control and systems engineers, astrophysicists, aeronautical and electronic engineers.

@qu:...an authoritative overview of recent developments and technical advances in the applications of automated control to space technology. @source:Spaceflight, Volume 29

About the Editors

J. P. Chretien Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre d'Etudes et de Recherches, Toulouse, France

