Automatic Control in Aerospace 1994 (Aerospace Control '94)
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selected papers: Rocket ascent with heat-flux and splash-down constraints (I. Spangelo, K.H. Well). Hierarchical modeling approach in aircraft trajectory optimization (S. Bocvarov et al.). A route oriented planning and control concept for efficient flight operations at busy airports (S.C. Mohleji). A reconfigurable flight control scheme for an oblique-winged aircraft (D. McLean, S. Aslam-Mir). Saturation prevention strategies for an unstable bank-to-turn (BTT) missile: full information (A.A. Rodriguez, Yanzhuo Wang). Attitude and orbit control subsystem for JERS-1 and its flight experiences (T. Suzuki et al.). The attitude control subsystem and inter orbit pointing subsystem for communications and broadcasting engineering test satellite (A. Nakashima et al.). Minimal time change detection algorithm for reconfigurable control system and application to aerospace (Sungwan Kim). Control system for a balloon-borne tracking and pointing experiment (M. Schulthess et al.). Autonomous guidance for the recovery and landing of a remotely piloted vehicle (G.E. Chamitoff). Topological task space modelling for autonomous space robot action planning (J. Matthiesen). Neural network for positioning space station solar arrays (R.E. Graham, P.P. Lin). Nonlinear control of high performance aircraft using adaptive partial gaussian networks (T. Juneau, J.K. Hedrick). Sliding mode estimation scheme for missile homing guidance (K.R. Babu et al.). Author index.
Description
An important, successful area for control systems development is that of state-of-the-art aeronautical and space related technologies. Leading researchers and practitioners within this field have been given the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss results at the IFAC symposia on automatic control in aerospace. The key research papers presented at the latest in the series have been put together in this publication to provide a detailed assessment of present and future developments of these control system technologies.
Readership
For researchers and industrial practitioners concerned with aeronautical and space related control systems, from concept definition to operational applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 17th March 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296920
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
D. Schaechter Author
K.R. Lorell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lockhead Palo Alto Research Laboratory, Palo Alto, California, USA