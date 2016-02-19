Automatic Control in Aerospace 1992
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the 12th IFAC Symposium, Ottobrunn, Germany, 7 - 11 September 1992
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers. Control challenges from space and ground based astronomical telescopes (D.C. Redding). Technical Papers. Guidance, Navigation and Control of Aerospace Vehicles with Emphasis on the Atmospheric Flight Regime including Air Traffic Management. Problems in control system design for hypersonic vehicles (D.K. Schmidt). Parallel Processing Architectures for Aerospace Applications. Smart structures and materials systems (P.T. Gardiner). GNC Development Life Cycle Experience with Emphasis on Validation and Verification on Ground and including Flight Experiments. A re-entry capsule control system design for microgravity experiments (A. Cavallo et al.). ARIANE 5 dynamics and control (H. Klotz). New Developments in Aerospace Guidance and Control. Inferring operator intent as a basis for aiding in man-machine systems (B. Hoshstrasser). Space Robotics and Manipulators. Efficient adaptive control of a two-armed free-flying robot (D.R. Meldrum). Intelligent Autonomous Vehicles. Development of an autonomous onboard control system for rendezvous and docking (J.M. Pairot et al.). Dynamics and Control of Flexible Aerospace Structures: Modelling, Control and Experimental Verification. Dynamic alignment of gimballed and fixed subsystems on flexible helicopters (W.H. Boykin). Control Challenges from Space and Ground Based Astronomical Telescopes. Feature recognition of two-dimensional object scenes using contour curvature representation (S. Udomkesmalee). Trajectories Optimization and Guidance for Ascent and Descent. A new trajectory optimisation tool (ALTOS) applied to conventional launchers (G. Lecohier, K. Mehlem). Emerging New Technologies in Sensors, Actuators and On-board Processing. Autonomous star tracker development (R.W.H. Van Bezooijen). Author index. Keyword index.
Space vehicles have become increasingly complex in recent years, and the number of missions has multiplied as a result of extending frontiers in the exploration of our planetary system and the universe beyond. The advancement of automatic control in aerospace reflects these developments. Key areas covered in these proceedings include: the size and complexity of spacecrafts and the increasingly stringent performance requirements to be fulfilled in a harsh and unpredictable environment; the merger of space vehicles and airplanes into space planes to launch and retrieve payloads by reusable winged vehicles; and the demand to increase space automation and autonomy to reduce human involvement as much as possible in manned, man-tended and unmanned missions. This volume covers not only the newly evolving key technologies but also the classical issues of guidance, navigation and control.
For scientists involved in the research and development of complex space systems and control techniques for use in spacecraft and all those with a professional interest in space systems technology.
