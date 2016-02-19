Automatic Control 1990, Volume III
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Automatic Control in Aerospace. Space station and large space structure. Computer simulation of the MIR orbital space station attitude control by means of gyrodines, V A Sarychev. Advanced satellite control and ATC. Mission control concepts for the satellites of tomorrow, A G Parkes. Advanced spacecraft control. Aircraft flight control. Optimal periodic trajectories of aircraft with singular control, G Sachs & K Lesch. Case study session. Control in aerospace. Robust Control. H"infinity" Control. Robust stabilization and control. Topics in robust control theory. Robust stabilization. Robustness of discrete systems: a review, E I Jury. Methods of robust control. Interval stability of time-delay systems, T Mori & H Kokame. Model-based robust control. Robust stability and performance of uncertain systems. Nonlinear Control. Geometric theory of nonlinear control. Geometric theory of dynamic systems with control, A G Butkovskiy et al. Stability of nonlinear control systems. Nonlinear control systems analysis. Design of nonlinear control systems. Applications of nonlinear control theory. Control Applications of Optimization. Nonlinear programming in control optimization methods. Singular perturbation methods. Geometrical theory of singularly perturbed control systems, V A Sobolev. Optimal control algorithms and differential games. Distributed Parameter Systems. Theory of Discrete Event Systems. Discrete event systems and perturbation analysis. Optimal control of asynchronous discrete event systems, A M J Skulimowski. Discrete event systems and automata theory. Finite automata on partially ordered sets, G P Agibalov.
Description
This volume provides a general overview on the state-of-the-art and future developments in automation and control. The application of systems and control in all areas is covered, from the social and cultural effects of control, to control in mineral and metal processing. This volume will be an invaluable source of information to all those interested in the areas of automation and control.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 547
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 27th June 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297460