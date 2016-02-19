Automated Structural Analysis
1st Edition
An Introduction
Authors: William R. Spillers
Editors: Thomas Irvine James P. Hartnett William F. Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9781483158457
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 182
Description
Automated Structural Analysis: An Introduction is a ten-chapter book that first discusses the ideas or laws fundamental to structures. Subsequent chapters describe the node method; node method for trusses, plane frames, and space frames; and the primitive stiffness matrix. The mesh method and Kron's methods are also reported. This book will be useful for undergraduates involved in structural analysis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter One Graphs, Networks, and Structures
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Graph Theory
1.3 Piping Networks
1.3.1 An Example
1.4 Skeletal Structures
1.4.1 Types of Structures Considered
1.4.2 Requirements for a Solution
Chapter Two The Node Method for Trusses
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Truss
2.3 A Formal Description of the Truss Problem
2.4 A Decomposition
2.5 Exercises
2.5.1 Discussion of Exercise 3
Chapter Three A General Statement of the Node Method
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Node Method
3.3 The Decomposition
3.4 Exercises
Chapter Four The Node Method for Plane Frames
4.1 The Plane Frame
4.2 Rotation of Coordinates
4.3 A Formal Description of the Plane Frame
4.4 A Decomposition
4.5 A Simple Example
4.6 Exercises
Chapter Five The Node Method for Space Frames
5.1 The Space Frame
5.2 A Formal Description of the Space Frame
5.3 A Decomposition
Chapter Six Some Generalizations
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Member Loads, Temperature, Lack of Fit, etc.
6.3 Examples
6.4 An Alternative Formulation for Temperature and Lack of Fit
6.5 Exercises
Chapter Seven The Primitive Stiffness Matrix
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Member Stiffness Obtained from the Cantilever Flexibility
7.3 Adding Flexibilities to Approximate a Curved Member
7.4 Singular Stiffness Matrices
7.5 The Effect of Shear
7.6 Exercises
Chapter Eight The Mesh Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Mesh Method Derived from the Node Method
8.3 The Mesh Law
8.4 An Alternative Formulation
8.5 Exercises
Chapter Nine Miscellaneous Theorems
Chapter Ten Kron's Methods
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Tearing and Interconnecting
10.3 K-Partitioning
10.4 Method of Substructures
References
Appendices
A.1 Matrices and Vectors
A.2 The Classical Methods of Structural Analysis
A.3 Beams and Rods
A.4 Gaussian Elimination
A.5 The Solution of Large Systems
Computer Programs
General Comments
P.1 The Node Method for Plane Trusses
P.2 The Node Method for Space Trusses
P.3 The Node Method for Plane Frames
P.4 The Node Method for Space Frames
P.5 The Mesh Method for Plane Frames
P.6 A Program for Large Space Trusses
P.7 Adding Flexibilities
P.8 Plastic Analysis of Plane Frames
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158457
About the Author
William R. Spillers
About the Editor
Thomas Irvine
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York
James P. Hartnett
William F. Hughes
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.