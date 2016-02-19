Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control V2

Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control, Volume 2 focuses on the various approaches to choosing the sample preparation, sample point, sample transport, and analyzer that are best suited for the components in a specific process stream. This book discusses the engineering approach to the design of a process-control system as well as the interfacing of the analytical results with computers to apprise the operator of the progress of the stream operation. Comprised of eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the calibration methods and explains its advantages and disadvantages. This book then discusses the techniques that may enhance the accuracy of the calibration procedure. Other chapters provide an in-depth discussion of the chemical reactions and scope of analytical procedures utilized in the brewing of a popular beer. This text discusses as well how every process can be made more profitable by implementing continuous analytical procedures to monitor the different reactions occurring in the process. Chemists, chemical engineers, analytical chemists, as well as laboratory and plant managers will find this book extremely useful.