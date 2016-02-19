Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124690028, 9780323159883

Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control V2

1st Edition

Editors: Dan Manka
eBook ISBN: 9780323159883
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 220
Description

Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control, Volume 2 focuses on the various approaches to choosing the sample preparation, sample point, sample transport, and analyzer that are best suited for the components in a specific process stream. This book discusses the engineering approach to the design of a process-control system as well as the interfacing of the analytical results with computers to apprise the operator of the progress of the stream operation. Comprised of eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the calibration methods and explains its advantages and disadvantages. This book then discusses the techniques that may enhance the accuracy of the calibration procedure. Other chapters provide an in-depth discussion of the chemical reactions and scope of analytical procedures utilized in the brewing of a popular beer. This text discusses as well how every process can be made more profitable by implementing continuous analytical procedures to monitor the different reactions occurring in the process. Chemists, chemical engineers, analytical chemists, as well as laboratory and plant managers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

13 Calibration Methods for Process Analyzers

I. Introduction

II. Calibration Methods

III. Calibration-Standard Preparation

IV. Methods for Introducing Calibration Standards to Analyzer

V. Guidelines for Selecting Calibration Methods and Standards for Field Applications

VI. Factors That Can Contribute to Calibration Errors

References

14 Interfacing Analyzers to Computers

I. Introduction

II. Process Parameters and Instruments

III. Interfacing Analyzers to Computer Systems

IV. Conclusion

References

15 Process Analyzer Optimization in Control Systems

I. Introduction: Analyzers as Analytical Inputs

II. Process Analysis for Process Control

III. Sampling Systems for Process Analyzers

IV. Process Analyzer Results versus Lab Results

V. Process Analyzer Shelter Specifications

References

16 Engineering of Total Analyzer Systems

I. Introduction

II. Analyzer Systems Planning

III. Analyzer Systems Manufacturing

IV. Analyzer Systems Installation and Calibration

V. Analyzer Systems Maintenance and Training

VI. Analyzer Systems Postaudit

Bibliography

17 Process, On-Stream, and Chromatographic Measurements in Brewing

I. Introduction

II. Raw Materials of Brewing

III. The Brewing Process

IV. Process-Control Measurements

V. On-Stream Measurements

VI. Chromatographic Methods

VII. Overview

References

18 Reduction of H2S and HCN in Coke Oven Gas

I. Introduction

II. Continuous On-line Analysis of H2S and HCN

III. Extraction of H2S and HCN from Gas

References

19 Conversion of H2S to Sulfur or Sulfuric Acid

I. Introduction

II. HCN Decomposition

III. Conversion of H2S

20 Analysis of Chemicals Derived from Coal Carbonization

I. Introduction

II. Chemicals from COG

III. Coal Carbonization

IV. COG Flow Diagram

V. Determining the Coking-Cycle End Point by Gas Analysis

VI. Gas Chromatographic Analysis of Detarred COG

VII. Major Chemicals Recovered from COG

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159883

About the Editor

Dan Manka

