Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control V2
1st Edition
Description
Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control, Volume 2 focuses on the various approaches to choosing the sample preparation, sample point, sample transport, and analyzer that are best suited for the components in a specific process stream. This book discusses the engineering approach to the design of a process-control system as well as the interfacing of the analytical results with computers to apprise the operator of the progress of the stream operation. Comprised of eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the calibration methods and explains its advantages and disadvantages. This book then discusses the techniques that may enhance the accuracy of the calibration procedure. Other chapters provide an in-depth discussion of the chemical reactions and scope of analytical procedures utilized in the brewing of a popular beer. This text discusses as well how every process can be made more profitable by implementing continuous analytical procedures to monitor the different reactions occurring in the process. Chemists, chemical engineers, analytical chemists, as well as laboratory and plant managers will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
13 Calibration Methods for Process Analyzers
I. Introduction
II. Calibration Methods
III. Calibration-Standard Preparation
IV. Methods for Introducing Calibration Standards to Analyzer
V. Guidelines for Selecting Calibration Methods and Standards for Field Applications
VI. Factors That Can Contribute to Calibration Errors
References
14 Interfacing Analyzers to Computers
I. Introduction
II. Process Parameters and Instruments
III. Interfacing Analyzers to Computer Systems
IV. Conclusion
References
15 Process Analyzer Optimization in Control Systems
I. Introduction: Analyzers as Analytical Inputs
II. Process Analysis for Process Control
III. Sampling Systems for Process Analyzers
IV. Process Analyzer Results versus Lab Results
V. Process Analyzer Shelter Specifications
References
16 Engineering of Total Analyzer Systems
I. Introduction
II. Analyzer Systems Planning
III. Analyzer Systems Manufacturing
IV. Analyzer Systems Installation and Calibration
V. Analyzer Systems Maintenance and Training
VI. Analyzer Systems Postaudit
Bibliography
17 Process, On-Stream, and Chromatographic Measurements in Brewing
I. Introduction
II. Raw Materials of Brewing
III. The Brewing Process
IV. Process-Control Measurements
V. On-Stream Measurements
VI. Chromatographic Methods
VII. Overview
References
18 Reduction of H2S and HCN in Coke Oven Gas
I. Introduction
II. Continuous On-line Analysis of H2S and HCN
III. Extraction of H2S and HCN from Gas
References
19 Conversion of H2S to Sulfur or Sulfuric Acid
I. Introduction
II. HCN Decomposition
III. Conversion of H2S
20 Analysis of Chemicals Derived from Coal Carbonization
I. Introduction
II. Chemicals from COG
III. Coal Carbonization
IV. COG Flow Diagram
V. Determining the Coking-Cycle End Point by Gas Analysis
VI. Gas Chromatographic Analysis of Detarred COG
VII. Major Chemicals Recovered from COG
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159883