Automated Drug Delivery in Anesthesia provides a full review of available tools and methods in drug delivery of anesthesia, and bridges the gap between academic development, research and clinical practice. The information in this book will help you with a range of applications, such as computer guided anesthesia, cyber medical systems, sensors, patient specific models and control algorithms.

This book takes an interdisciplinary approach, pulling information about tools developed in other disciplines such as mathematics, physics, biology and system engineering and applying them to drug delivery. The authors discuss the missing element of complete regulatory loop of anesthesia: the sensor and model for pain pathway assessment. It is the only book which focuses specifically on the delivery of anesthesia and is ideal for both biomedical engineers and medical professionals.