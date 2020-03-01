Automated Drug Delivery in Anesthesia
1st Edition
Description
Automated Drug Delivery in Anesthesia provides a full review of available tools and methods in drug delivery of anesthesia, and bridges the gap between academic development, research and clinical practice. The information in this book will help you with a range of applications, such as computer guided anesthesia, cyber medical systems, sensors, patient specific models and control algorithms.
This book takes an interdisciplinary approach, pulling information about tools developed in other disciplines such as mathematics, physics, biology and system engineering and applying them to drug delivery. The authors discuss the missing element of complete regulatory loop of anesthesia: the sensor and model for pain pathway assessment. It is the only book which focuses specifically on the delivery of anesthesia and is ideal for both biomedical engineers and medical professionals.
Key Features
- Revisits the standard TCI anesthesia regulatory loop
- Provides complementary measurement devices and protocols for hypnosis, analgesia, neuromuscular blockade (the three components for anesthesia)
- Describes the link between existing and emerging tools such that synergy to maximize impact and benefit to society is allowed
Readership
Graduates, PhD students, post docs, professors, researchers, practitioners and other scholars in multidisciplinary sciences (engineering and medicine), manufacturers, suppliers, researchers, research offices, socio-economic institutional and regulatory units, practitioners
Table of Contents
- Automated anaesthesia – benefits and risks
2. Target Controlled infusion
3. Closed loop regulatory loops: single drug to effect loops (hypnosis, neuromuscular blockade)
4. Multiple drug infusion schemes and regulatory loops (includes analgesia)
5. Instrumentation: availability and requirements
6. Patient safety before, during and post-surgery
7. Towards integrative Cyber Medical systems components overview
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159750
About the Author
Dana Copot
Dr. Dana Copot received her Msc. degree in chemical engineering in 2012 from Technical University of Iasi, Iasi, Romania. Through 2013-2017 she pursued her PhD at Ghent University with a focus on the development of a pain sensor in order to bridge the gap in the full anesthesia closed-loop control. She is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium. Her research interests are (but not limited to) identification, modeling and control of biomedical applications. She has authored approx. 50 publications in both journals and conferences
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral researcher, Research Group on Dynamical Systems and Control (DySC), Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium