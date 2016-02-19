Autoimmunity and the Thyroid
1st Edition
Autoimmunity and the Thyroid is a collection of papers presented at an International Satellite Meeting prior to the 7th International Congress of Endocrinology, held at the Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto Medical School on June 29 and 30, 1984.
The book provides presentations of participants relating to selected aspects of immune regulation and its role in autoimmune thyroid diseases. Concepts on humoral and cell-mediated immunity mechanisms in the pathogenesis of autoimmune thyroid disease are reviewed; important observations with promising clinical implications in terms of immunogenetics of Graves' and Hashimoto's diseases are presented; and selection of appropriate therapy for Graves' thyrotoxicosis, and the possibility of preventive immunosuppressive and ophthalmopathy therapy are discussed.
Endocrinologists, physicians, pathologists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find the book interesting.
How Thyroid Autoimmunity Was Discovered: Reminiscences of an Autoimmunologist
The Immunogenetic Basis of Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
The Role of HLA-DR in the Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
The Role of Human Thyroid Cell la (DR) Antigen in Thyroid Autoimmunity
Quantitative and Qualitative Abnormalities in Circulating Lymphocytes in Autoimmune Thyroid Disease an
Role of Antigen-Specific Suppressor T Lymphocytes in the Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
Cytotoxic Mechanisms in Autoimmune Thyroiditis
Humoral Aspects of Graves' Disease
Significance of Thyroid Autoantibodies in Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Characterization of Thyroid Autoantibody Synthesizing Cells in Graves' and Hashimoto's Diseases
New Methods of Detecting Thyroid Autoantibodies in Sera and Lymphocyte Sypernatants
Significance of Thyroid Hormone Autoantibodies
New Procedures for Detecting Graves' Immunoglobulins
Structure, Synthesis, Cellular Localization and Immunogenicity of the TSH Receptor
Significance of Remission in Graves' Disease
Postpartum Autoimmune Thyroid Syndromes
Short Communications of Research in Progress
A Longitudinal Study of Thyroid Autoimmunity and Subclinical Hypothyroidism in a Random Population of Central Italy 317
Lithium Therapy Induces Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
Autoimmune Thyroiditis Associated with Melasma in Nonpregnant Women
Detection of Antithyroid Membrane Antibody in Graves' Patients
Relevance of a Circulating Immune Complex Assay (CIC) to Distinguish between Patients with Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases and Healthy Controls
Thyrotropin-Receptor Complex Binding Antibodies in Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Thyroid Growth Stimulating Immunoglobulins in Patients of an Iodine-Deficient Goiter Region Estimated by 3H-Thymidine Incorporation into Isolated Porcine Thyroid Follicles
An Antibody to Eye Muscle in Graves' Ophthalmopathy
Analysis of Nonspecific Reaction in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Testing for Human Eye Muscle Specific Antibodies in Graves' Ophthalmopathy and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis
Tissue Cross-Reactivity of Mouse and Human Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies against Human Orbital Tissue Antigens
Decrease of Peripheral Large Granular Lymphocytes in Graves' Disease
T-Suppressor Cell Defects in Sporadic Nontoxic Goiter Disease
Lymphocyte Migration Inhibition in Autoimmune Thyroid Disease Cytotoxicity in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis
Thyroid Antigen-Induced Leukocyte Procoagulant Activity: A Novel Approach to the Study of Cell-Mediated Immunity in Graves' Disease and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis
The Production and Properties of Monoclonal Mouse Antihuman Microsomal Antibodies
Auto- and Heteroantibodies against Human Thyroglobulin Exhibit Similar Heterogeneity and Fine Specificities
Accumulation of Anti-Thyroglobulin (Tg) Antibody by Normal Thyroid Cells of Monolayer Culture
Participation of Ir-gene(s) on the Production of Anti-Thyroid Hormone Antibodies
In Situ Expression of HLA Antigens in Graves' Disease
Immunoglobulin Allotypes and HLA-DR in Diffuse and Multinodular Simple Goiter Disease, Graves' Thyrotoxicosis, and Endocrine Ophthalmopathy
Genetic Markers and Graves' Disease: Study of the Fourth Component Complement Alleles (C4)
HLA-Associated Male Susceptibility to Thyroid Autoantibody Production in a Selected Population
Influence of HLA-DR4 on the Development of Autoimmune Postpartum Thyroiditis
HLA Antigens in Thyroiditis: Differences between Silent and Postpartum Lymphocytic Forms, and Comparison with Subacute and Goitrous Autoimmune Thyroiditis
Rabbits Immunized with TSH Produce Thyroid-Stimulating Antibodies
Identification of Thyroid Autoantigens and Precipitations of the TSH Receptor by Graves' Disease Immunoglobulins
The Development of Monoclonal Antibodies Directed against Anti-TSH Receptor Antibodies
Preparation of Biotinylated Receptor Purified Graves' IgG: A Simple Technique Allowing Direct Functional Assessment of TSH Receptor Antibody Interaction with Membranes
Stimulation of Iodine Organification in Cultured Porcine Thyroid Cells by Graves' Immunoglobulins
Evaluation of Stimulating Effects of Graves' IgG Using Various Thyroid Preparations
Shunichi Yamashita, Motomori Izumi, Fumiko Kakezono,
Demonstration of Heterogeneity in Thyrotropin Displacing (TDI) or Thyroid Stimulating Immunoglobulins (TSI) in Sera of Patients with Graves' Disease by Four Different Assay Methods
An Improved Method for the Detection of Thyroid Hormone Autoantibodies (THAA) in Serum
Two Cases Associated with Thyroid Hormone Autoantibodies
T4 Antibodies and Thyroxine-Binding Globulin (TBG) Immunoradiometric Assay
Production of Anti-Rabbit Thyroglobulin and Antithyroid Hormone Antibodies in Rabbits Immunized with Rabbit Thyroglobulin
Effects of Antithyroid Drugs (MMI and PTU) on Concanavalin A-Induced Suppressor Cell Activity in Studies with Murine Spleen Cells
Correlation of Thyroid Suppressibility and Determination of Thyrotropin Binding Inhibiting Antibodies (TBIAb) at the End of Antithyroid Drug Treatment in Patients with Graves' Disease
Serum Thyroglobulin Levels in Patients with Graves' Disease Treated with Methimazole: Correlation with Thyroid Stimulating and TSH-Binding Inhibiting Immunoglobulins
Relationship of Disease Activity and Altered Balance of Peripheral T Lymphocyte Subsets in Graves' Disease Treated with Thionamide Drugs
TSAb and T Lymphocytes Subset Changes in Patients with Graves' Disease (GD) Treated by Carbimazole (C)
Peripheral T-Lymphocyte Subsets before and during Carbimazole Therapy in Patients with Graves' Disease (GD)
Increase of T8 Cells during Treatment Course and in Remission in a Prospective Study of Medical Treatment for Graves' Disease
Graves' Disease and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis: Effects of High Doses of Antithyroid Drugs on Thyroidal Antibodies
In Vivo Effects of Methimazole and Thyroxine on Thyroid Microsomal Antibody Titers in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis
Prognostic Factors in Graves' Disease
Thyroid Antibodies (TAb) and Outcome of Graves' Disease
Serum 7-Glutamyltranspeptidase (GGT) and Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP): Relation with the Outcome of Graves' Disease
Effect of Partial Thyroidectomy on Antibody Activity in Graves' Disease
Radioiodine Therapy and Serum LATS-Protector
