Autoimmune Diseases of the Skin, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455750634, 9781455750573

Autoimmune Diseases of the Skin, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Dédée Murrell
eBook ISBN: 9781455750573
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455750634
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th May 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics provides a comprehensive review of autoimmune skin diseases, including bullous pemphigoid, pemphigus vulgaris, linear IgA disease, dermatitis herpetiformis, blistering and bullous diseases.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455750573
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455750634

About the Authors

Dédée Murrell Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.