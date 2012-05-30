Autoimmune Diseases of the Skin, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Authors: Dédée Murrell
eBook ISBN: 9781455750573
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455750634
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th May 2012
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics provides a comprehensive review of autoimmune skin diseases, including bullous pemphigoid, pemphigus vulgaris, linear IgA disease, dermatitis herpetiformis, blistering and bullous diseases.
Dédée Murrell Author
