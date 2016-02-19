AutoCAD Workbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340513712, 9781483182544

AutoCAD Workbook

1st Edition

Authors: Phil Metherell
eBook ISBN: 9781483182544
Imprint: Arnold
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 158
Description

AutoCAD Workbook helps new users learn the basics of AutoCad, providing guidance on most of the commonly used functions in which the program operates.

This book discusses loading AutoCad and starting a drawing; drawing and erasing lines, circles, and arcs; and setting up the drawing environment. The topics on drawing and editing polylines; entering text and text styles; and layers, linetype, and color are also considered. This publication likewise covers creating and using blocks, hatching and extracting information, dimensioning drawings, 3D visualization, and plotting a drawing. Other topics include saving and quitting a drawing, OSNAP drawing aids, measuring distance and area of objects, and sending a drawing to the plotter.

This workbook is recommended for both professional and inexperienced AutoCad users.

Table of Contents


Introduction to the Autocad Workbook

0: Autocad Software and Hardware Oil

1: Loading Autocad and Starting a Drawing

2: Drawing and Erasing Lines, Circles and Arcs, Display Control

3: Setting Up the Drawing Environment, Drawing Aids

(Reference Sheet for Function Keys)

Assignments 1,2,3

4: Further Drawing and Editing, Polylines

5: Entering Text, Text Styles, More Editing

6: Layers, Linetype and Colour

Assignments 4,5,6

7: Creating and Using Blocks

8: Hatching, Extracting Information and More Editing

9: Dimensioning Drawings

10: 3-D Visualisation

Assignments 7,8,9

11: Plotting a Drawing

Appendix A: Ms-Dos and Installing Autocad

Appendix B - Release 9

Index

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Arnold 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Arnold
eBook ISBN:
9781483182544

About the Author

Phil Metherell

