Autoantibodies - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444563781, 9780444593771

Autoantibodies

3rd Edition

Editors: Yehuda Shoenfeld Pier Luigi Meroni M. Gershwin
eBook ISBN: 9780444593771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444563781
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2013
Page Count: 916
Description

Autoimmune diseases are characterized by the occurrence of antibodies reacting with self-constituents of the body. The fully updated third edition of Autoantibodies is an in-depth review of the main autoantibodies identified up to now, with particular emphasis on those that display a diagnostic or prognostic clinical value.

The new edition covers recent scientific advances, diagnostic techniques, and therapeutic technologies. Each chapter is focused on a single family of autoantibodies. This important reference contains historical notes, definitions, origins and sources of antigens recognized genetic associations, mediated pathogenic mechanisms, methods of detection, as well as clinical utility (disease prevalence and association, diagnostic value, sensitivity and specificity, prognostic value). This is an ideal reference for anyone involved in the field of autoimmune diseases.

Key Features

  • Presents all known, important autoantibodies in a single source, focusing on the antibodies needed for autoimmune disorder diagnosis
  • Includes clinical applications for each autoantibody along with general information
  • Organized by disease and disorder type, by autoantibody family, and completely cross-referenced

Readership

Physicians and students in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, Clinical Immunology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Dermatology. Also of interest to those working in companies involved in selling diagnostic assays for autoimmune disorders.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Cover image credits

Preface

List of Contributors

Foreword – The concept of immunodiagnosis

Chapter 1. The Concept of Immunodiagnosis

Abstract

Diagnosis of syphilis

Antiphospholipid syndrome

Rheumatoid arthritis

Hemolytic anemias

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Organ-specific autoimmune diseases

Thyroiditis

Receptor diseases

Remarks

References

Part 1: Introduction: Autoantibodies-Unique Characteristics

Chapter 2. What Is an Autoantibody?

Abstract

Introduction

Historical notes

Tolerance and autoimmunity

Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 3. Natural Autoantibodies—Homeostasis, Autoimmunity, and Therapeutic Potential

Abstract

Historical notes

The origin of natural autoantibodies

Natural autoantibodies and their function in autoimmune modulation

Natural autoantibodies as part of the innate immune system

Apoptosis and natural autoantibodies

Protective natural autoantibodies in immune and autoimmune homeostasis

References

Chapter 4. Molecular Mimicry

Abstract

Pathogen infection as a cause for autoimmunity

Examples of true molecular mimicry

The concept of molecular mimicry as a basis for animal models

Molecular mimicry: Protection of the pathogen or the host?

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 5. Affinity and Avidity of Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Avidity and affinity

Clinical utility of avidity in autoimmune disorders

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 6. Pathogenic Mechanisms and Clinical Relevance of Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Pathogenic mechanisms for autoantibody-mediated injury

Clinical relevance

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 7. Predictive Autoantibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Prediction of disease

Prediction of disease activity and severity

Autoantibodies as predictors of nonautoimmune diseases

Hierarchy of autoantibodies

Combining human leukocyte antigen and predictive antibodies in prediction

Combining specific genes and antibody testing

Implications and future directions

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 8. Antibodies Against Acute Phase Proteins

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigens

The autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 9. Idiotypes and Anti-Idiotypes

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigen

Structure of idiotypes

Genetics

Autoantibodies

Physiologic role

Pathogenic role

Clinical utility

Summary

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 10. Introductory Remarks for the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies and Various Formats

Abstract

Monoclonal antibodies

Antibody engineering

Clinical applications

Take-home messages

References

Part 2: Allergic Disease Autoantibodies

Chapter 11. Human Autoantibodies in Urticaria, Angioedema, and Other Atopic Diseases

Abstract

Historical notes

Structure and function

Immunoglobulin E receptors

Galectin-3

Autoantibodies to immunoglobulin E and its receptors

Clinical utility

Conclusions

Take-home messages

References

Part 3: Antineutrophil Antibodies

Chapter 12. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies with Specificity for Myeloperoxidase

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigen

The autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 13. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies with Specificity for Proteinase 3

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigens

The autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 14. Neutrophil-Specific Antinuclear and Anticytoplasmic Autoantibodies in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

Abstract

Historical notes

Methods of detection

Standardization of indirect immunofluorescence neutrophil-specific autoantibody detection

Autoantigens and autoantibodies

Diagnostic utility of neutrophil-specific autoantibodies

Diagnostic specificity of neutrophil-specific autoantibodies

Pathogenicity

Take-home messages

References

Part 4: Introduction: Antinuclear Antibodies

Chapter 15. Antinuclear Antibodies: General Introduction

Abstract

Historical notes

Methods of antinuclear antibody detection

Clinical utility

Open questions on antinuclear antibody testing

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 16. Autoantibodies to Survival of Motor Neuron (SMN) Complex

Abstract

Historical note

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 17. Antinucleolar Antibodies as Diagnostic Markers in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

Abstract

Introduction

Polymyositis/scleroderma (PM/Scl)

Th/To

U3-snoRNP antibodies (fibrillarin)

B23 (numatrin)

RNA polymerase antibodies

NOR-90 (anti-hUBF)

Other nucleolar autoantigens

Detection methods

References

Chapter 18. Anti-U1RNP and -Sm Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 19. Antibodies to Rods and Rings

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 20. Antinucleosome Autoantibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 21. Centromere Autoantibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Anticentromeres: Methods of detection

Clinical and demographic associations

Anticentromeres: Association with other autoantibodies

Anticentromeres in other connective tissue diseases

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 22. dsDNA Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 23. Histone Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 24. Ku and Ki Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 25. Neuronal Nuclear Autoantibodies, Type 1 (Hu)

Abstract

Introduction

Historical notes

Hu antigens

Anti-Hu autoantibodies

Hu-ab clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 26. Nuclear Envelope Protein Autoantibodies/Antilamin Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 27. Antiribosomal P Antibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Prevalence

Characteristics of ribosomal P

Mechanisms

Clinical implications

Conclusion

References

Chapter 28. Ro/SSA Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical Notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Conclusions

References

Chapter 29. Topoisomerase I (SCL 70) Autoantibodies

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 30. SS-B (La) Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Take-home messages

References

Part 5: Autoantibodies to Biologic Factors/Structures

Chapter 31. Autoantibodies to GW/P Bodies and Components of the MicroRNA Pathway

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 32. Golgi Complex and Endosome Antibodies

Abstract

Autoantigen

Biological function

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 33. Tumor-Associated Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigenic targets of tumor-associated autoantibodies

Relevance of tumor-associated autoantibodies

Tumor-associated autoantibodies – biomarkers for the prediction and early diagnosis of cancer?

Perspectives

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 34. p53 Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 35. Naturally Occurring Anti-HLA-E Autoantibodies: Evidences of HLA-Ia Reactivity of Anti-HLA-E Antibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Anti-HLA-E Abs may account for HLA-Ia reactivity in sera

Support for the hypothesis from anti-HLA-E IgM/IgG ratios in normal healthy sera

Direct evidence for immunogenicity of HLA-E in humans

Anti-HLA-E autoantibodies may account for the nondonor-specific anti-HLA class-Ia antibodies in transplant recipients

Summary: clinical implications and take-home messages

References

Chapter 36. Autoantibodies in Therapeutic Preparations of Human Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg)

Abstract

Historical notes

Maintenance of immune/tissue homeostasis

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 37. Cytoskeletal Autoantibodies/Antiactin Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 38. Fibrillarin Autoantibodies

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 39. Fibronectin Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

References

Chapter 40. IFI16 Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Pathogenetic role

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Part 6: Cardiac Autoantibodies

Chapter 41. Heat Shock Protein Autoantibodies

Abstract

Heat shock proteins as alarmin

Molecular mimicry

Natural autoantibodies

Immunity against heat shock proteins

Antiheat shock protein antibodies in vascular diseases

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 42. Antimyocardial Autoantibodies (AMCA)

Abstract

Introduction

Microbial agents implicated in myocardial autoimmunity

Myocardial autoantigenicity and autoantibodies

Therapeutic challenges

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Part 7: Endocrine Autoantibodies

Chapter 43. Gastric Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Genetics

Parietal cell autoantigen

Parietal cell autoantibodies

Intrinsic factor autoantigen

Intrinsic factor autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 44. Thyroid Autoantibodies: Thyroid Peroxidase and Thyroglobulin Antibodies

Abstract

Historical note

Thyroid peroxidase autoantibodies

Thyroglobulin autoantibodies

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 45. Thyrotropin Receptor Antibodies

Abstract

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 46. Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase Antibody

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Use in clinical practice

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 47. Antibodies to Gonadal and Adrenal Tissue

Abstract

Introduction

Antibodies to ovary and testes

Autoantibodies against adrenal cortex

Conclusion

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 48. Humoral Immunity in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Part 8: Gi and Liver Autoantibodies

Chapter 49. Autoantibody Profile in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Abstract

Introduction

Historical notes

Autoantibodies in inflammatory bowel disease

Glycoprotein 2-specific pancreatic autoantibodies

Intestinal goblet cell autoantibodies

Additional autoantibodies

Clinical utility of the main autoantibodies in inflammatory bowel disease

Conclusions

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 50. Anti-Intestinal Goblet Cell Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 51. Antipancreatic Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 52. Cryoglobulins and Cryoglobulins Secondary to Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Abstract

Introduction

Cryoglobulins and hepatitis C virus

Mixed cryoglobulinemia syndrome

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 53. Autoantibodies in Autoimmune Hepatitis

Abstract

Historical notes

Antinuclear antibodies

Antismooth muscle antibodies

Anti-liver-kidney-microsomal antibodies

Autoantibody testing in autoimmune hepatitis

Autoantibodies in autoimmune hepatitis

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 54. Antitissue Transglutaminase and Antiendomysial Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 55. Antigliadin and Antideamidated Gliadin Peptide Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The antigen

The antibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 56. Liver Cytosol Antigen Type 1 Autoantibodies (LC-1), Liver Kidney Microsomal Autoantibodies (LKM), and Liver Microsomal Autoantibodies (LM)

Abstract

Liver kidney microsomal/liver microsomal autoantibodies, targets, and definitions

Clinical utility of liver kidney microsomal/liver microsomal autoantibodies

Microsomal autoantibodies in hepatitis C virus infection

Hepatitis D virus-associated liver kidney microsomal autoantibodies (LKM-3)

Liver cytosolic autoantibodies (LC1)

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 57. Antimitochondrial Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Use in clinical practice

Antimitochondrial antibodies and other autoantibodies

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 58. Smooth Muscle Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigens

The autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Part 9: Hematologic Autoantibodies

Chapter 59. Coagulation Factor Autoantibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Historical notes

Autoantibodies against coagulation factors

Laboratory tests

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 60. Autoantibodies in Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen: the platelet factor 4/heparin complex

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 61. Platelet Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Platelet autoantigens

Platelet autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 62. Red Cell Autoantibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Pathogenic role of anti-red blood cell antibodies

Detection of anti-red blood cell antibodies

Drug-induced anti-red blood cell antibodies

Anti-red blood cell antibodies and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 63. Lymphocytotoxic Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigens

The autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Part 10: Kidney Autoantibodies

Chapter 64. Anti-Phospholipase A2 Receptor Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Method of detection

Clinical utility

Other autoantibodies in idiopathic membranous nephritis

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 65. Glomerular Basement Membrane Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 66. Nephritic Factor Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 67. IgA Nephropathies

Abstract

Introduction

Pathogenesis of IgAN

Aberrant glycosylation (galactose-deficiency) of IgA1

Dysregulated immune response

Synthesis of glycan-specific antibodies against galactose-deficient IgA1 and formation of pathogenic IgA1-containing immune complexes

Mesangial deposition of IgA1-containing immune complexes, inflammation, and renal injury

Conclusions

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Part 11: Neurological System Autoantibodies

Chapter 68. Acetylcholine Receptor and Muscle-Specific Kinase Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigen

The autoantibody

Clinical utility

Low density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 4

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 69. Human Anti-Glycosphingolipids Antibodies in Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Abstract

Acknowledgment

Introduction

Guillain-Barré syndrome and its variant neuropathies

Molecular species diversity of anti-glycosphingolipid antibodies in Guillain-Barré syndrome and its variants

Anti-ganglioside complex antibodies in Guillain-Barré syndrome and its variants

Anti-sulfoglycolipid antibodies

Molecular mimicry

Anti-glycolipid antibody target sites in the peripheral nerve

Interspecies transmission of Guillain-Barré syndrome

Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 70. Central Nervous System Neuronal Surface Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Voltage-gated potassium channel complex antibodies

N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antibodies

Alfa-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazoleproprionic acid receptor antibodies

Gamma-aminobutyric acid B-receptor antibodies

Glycine receptor antibodies

Other central nervous system neuronal surface antibodies

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (MGLUR5) antibodies

Dipeptidyl-peptidase-like protein-6 (DPPX) antibodies

Dopamine 2 receptor antibodies

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 71. Antibodies to AQP4

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Autoimmune, autoantibody, and cancer accompaniments

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 72. Myositis Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The autoantigens

The autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 73. Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein (MOG): An Archetypal Target for Demyelinating Autoantibodies in the Central Nervous System

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

MOG – an archetypal target for demyelinating autoantibodies in the central nervous system

Defining the epitope specificity of demyelinating MOG-specific autoantibodies

IgG responses do not exist in isolation: functional significance of the T-cell response in MOG-induced EAE

More than antibodies: B-cell function in MOG-induced EAE

MOG-specific antibodies in human disease

Concluding remarks

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 74. Autoantibodies in the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantibodies in Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome

Autoantibodies in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

References

Chapter 75. Antimyelin-Associated Glycoprotein, Antimyelin Basic Protein, and Antiproteolipid Autoantibodies in Neurologic Diseases

Abstract

Introduction

Antimyelin antibodies in multiple sclerosis and its animal model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Antimyelin basic protein antibodies in multiple sclerosis

Antiproteolipid protein antibodies in multiple sclerosis

Antimyelin-associated glycoprotein antibodies in multiple sclerosis

Antimyelin antibodies as biomarkers of disease progression in multiple sclerosis

Antimyelin antibodies in other neurologic disease

Antimyelin antibodies and peripheral neuropathy

Conclusions

References

Chapter 76. Paraneoplastic Neurologic Antibodies

Abstract

Introduction

Historical notes

Classic paraneoplastic neurologic syndromes

Autoantibodies, antigens, and clinical utility

Antinuclear antibodies

Cytoplasmic paraneoplastic antibodies and antigens

Cell surface receptor antibodies

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 77. Retinal Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Clinical features and diagnostic workup

Pathophysiology

Diagnostic testing for antiretinal antibodies

Treatment

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Part 12: Rheumatic Disease Autoantibodies

Chapter 78. Antifodrin Antibodies

Abstract

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Diagnostic value

Organ involvement/damage

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 79. Antibodies to Laminin

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 80. Autoantibodies Against Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor in Patients with Sjögren Syndrome

Abstract

Acknowledgment

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Conclusions

References

Chapter 81. β2-Glycoprotein I Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

The β2GPI autoantigen: definition

β2GPI biologic functions

Source and methods of β2GPI purification

β2-GPI in atherogenesis

The β2GPI autoantibody: definition

Pathogenic role

Newer pathogenic roles

Method of detection

Clinical utility: disease association

Diagnostic value

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 82. C1 Inhibitor Autoantibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 83. Autoantibodies to C1q

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Conclusions

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 84. Anticollagen Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Collagen as an autoantigen

Autoantibody

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 85. Antiendothelial Cell Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Natural antiendothelial cell antibodies

Pathologic antiendothelial cell antibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 86. Lupus Anticoagulant Testing

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibody

Criteria for the diagnosis of lupus anticoagulant

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 87. Anticardiolipin Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Genetics

Methods of detection

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 88. Phospholipid Autoantibodies (Nonanticardiolipin)-Antiprothrombin Antibodies

Abstract

Historical notes

Antigenic target

Detection methods

Mechanisms of action

Antiprothrombin in autoimmune diseases

Clinical association

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 89. Rheumatoid Factors

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigen

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 90. Antibodies to Specific Citrullinated Proteins in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Abstract

Historical notes

Identification of specific citrullinated proteins as autoantigens

Role of specific anticitrullinated protein/peptide antibody in pathogenesis

Peptide-based assays for anticitrullinated protein/peptide antibody fine specificity

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Part 13: Skin Disease Autoantibodies

Chapter 91. Autoantibodies to Mucocutaneous Antigens

Abstract

Epidermis, dermis, and in between

Type II mucocutaneous autoimmunity: epidermal antigens

Type II mucocutaneous autoimmunity: dermal antigens

Conclusions

Take-home messages

References

Part 14: Unique Clinical Situations

Chapter 92. Autoimmunity and the Newer Biopharmaceuticals

Abstract

Introduction

Autoimmunity

Conclusions

References

Chapter 93. Antibodies Against “Human” Biopharmaceuticals: Individualized Therapy with TNF-alpha Inhibitors Guided by Immunopharmacologic Assessments

Abstract

Historical notes

Biopharmaceuticals

Use of anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha biopharmaceuticals

Clinical response types to tumor necrosis factor-inhibitors

Pharmacoimmunology of anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha biopharmaceuticals

Monitoring patients for anti-drug antibodies

Assessments of drug bioavailability and immunogenicity

Novel techniques for monitoring anti-drug antibodies during anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha therapies

Clinical utilities

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 94. Autoantibodies and Pregnancy Loss

Abstract

Historical notes

Autoantigens

Autoantibodies

Clinical utility

Take-home messages

References

Chapter 95. Autoantibodies – Future Trends

Abstract

Background

The past

The present

The future

Take-home messages

References

Index

About the Editor

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.

His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.

He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.

Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.

Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel

Pier Luigi Meroni

Pier Luigi Meroni

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Sciences & Community Health, University of Milan, Italy

M. Gershwin

M. Gershwin

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Rheumatology, Allergy & Clinical Immunology, University of California at Davis School of Medicine, Davis, CA

Reviews

"...a comprehensive reference covering the most important known autoantibodies, with particular emphasis on those that display a clinical value...fully updated to include recent scientific advances, diagnostic techniques and therapeutic technologies."--Anticancer Research, February 2015

"This is an extraordinary, comprehensive, seminal book that is also easy to read. The extensive research of the last few years has advanced the science in dramatic ways and this book has a unique and unmatched presentation of the current understanding of autoantibodies, and their impact on health and disease and begins the discussion of the available treatment options and possibilities for future research."--Doody.com, July 18, 2014


"Almost completely revised and updated…in relation to recent advances in the field, this is the third edition of a textbook describing clinical and research aspects of autoantibodies. Some 150 specific autoantibodies are reviewed, both in terms of their clinical significance to the practicing physician and in relation to research interest in immunoglobulin self-reactivity against tissue antigens."--ProtoView.com, April 2014

Ratings and Reviews

