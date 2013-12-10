Autoantibodies
3rd Edition
Autoimmune diseases are characterized by the occurrence of antibodies reacting with self-constituents of the body. The fully updated third edition of Autoantibodies is an in-depth review of the main autoantibodies identified up to now, with particular emphasis on those that display a diagnostic or prognostic clinical value.
The new edition covers recent scientific advances, diagnostic techniques, and therapeutic technologies. Each chapter is focused on a single family of autoantibodies. This important reference contains historical notes, definitions, origins and sources of antigens recognized genetic associations, mediated pathogenic mechanisms, methods of detection, as well as clinical utility (disease prevalence and association, diagnostic value, sensitivity and specificity, prognostic value). This is an ideal reference for anyone involved in the field of autoimmune diseases.
- Presents all known, important autoantibodies in a single source, focusing on the antibodies needed for autoimmune disorder diagnosis
- Includes clinical applications for each autoantibody along with general information
- Organized by disease and disorder type, by autoantibody family, and completely cross-referenced
Physicians and students in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, Clinical Immunology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Dermatology. Also of interest to those working in companies involved in selling diagnostic assays for autoimmune disorders.
Dedication
Cover image credits
Preface
List of Contributors
Foreword – The concept of immunodiagnosis
Chapter 1. The Concept of Immunodiagnosis
Abstract
Diagnosis of syphilis
Antiphospholipid syndrome
Rheumatoid arthritis
Hemolytic anemias
Systemic lupus erythematosus
Organ-specific autoimmune diseases
Thyroiditis
Receptor diseases
Remarks
References
Part 1: Introduction: Autoantibodies-Unique Characteristics
Chapter 2. What Is an Autoantibody?
Abstract
Introduction
Historical notes
Tolerance and autoimmunity
Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 3. Natural Autoantibodies—Homeostasis, Autoimmunity, and Therapeutic Potential
Abstract
Historical notes
The origin of natural autoantibodies
Natural autoantibodies and their function in autoimmune modulation
Natural autoantibodies as part of the innate immune system
Apoptosis and natural autoantibodies
Protective natural autoantibodies in immune and autoimmune homeostasis
References
Chapter 4. Molecular Mimicry
Abstract
Pathogen infection as a cause for autoimmunity
Examples of true molecular mimicry
The concept of molecular mimicry as a basis for animal models
Molecular mimicry: Protection of the pathogen or the host?
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 5. Affinity and Avidity of Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Avidity and affinity
Clinical utility of avidity in autoimmune disorders
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 6. Pathogenic Mechanisms and Clinical Relevance of Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Pathogenic mechanisms for autoantibody-mediated injury
Clinical relevance
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 7. Predictive Autoantibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Prediction of disease
Prediction of disease activity and severity
Autoantibodies as predictors of nonautoimmune diseases
Hierarchy of autoantibodies
Combining human leukocyte antigen and predictive antibodies in prediction
Combining specific genes and antibody testing
Implications and future directions
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 8. Antibodies Against Acute Phase Proteins
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigens
The autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 9. Idiotypes and Anti-Idiotypes
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigen
Structure of idiotypes
Genetics
Autoantibodies
Physiologic role
Pathogenic role
Clinical utility
Summary
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 10. Introductory Remarks for the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies and Various Formats
Abstract
Monoclonal antibodies
Antibody engineering
Clinical applications
Take-home messages
References
Part 2: Allergic Disease Autoantibodies
Chapter 11. Human Autoantibodies in Urticaria, Angioedema, and Other Atopic Diseases
Abstract
Historical notes
Structure and function
Immunoglobulin E receptors
Galectin-3
Autoantibodies to immunoglobulin E and its receptors
Clinical utility
Conclusions
Take-home messages
References
Part 3: Antineutrophil Antibodies
Chapter 12. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies with Specificity for Myeloperoxidase
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigen
The autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 13. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies with Specificity for Proteinase 3
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigens
The autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 14. Neutrophil-Specific Antinuclear and Anticytoplasmic Autoantibodies in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
Abstract
Historical notes
Methods of detection
Standardization of indirect immunofluorescence neutrophil-specific autoantibody detection
Autoantigens and autoantibodies
Diagnostic utility of neutrophil-specific autoantibodies
Diagnostic specificity of neutrophil-specific autoantibodies
Pathogenicity
Take-home messages
References
Part 4: Introduction: Antinuclear Antibodies
Chapter 15. Antinuclear Antibodies: General Introduction
Abstract
Historical notes
Methods of antinuclear antibody detection
Clinical utility
Open questions on antinuclear antibody testing
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 16. Autoantibodies to Survival of Motor Neuron (SMN) Complex
Abstract
Historical note
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 17. Antinucleolar Antibodies as Diagnostic Markers in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases
Abstract
Introduction
Polymyositis/scleroderma (PM/Scl)
Th/To
U3-snoRNP antibodies (fibrillarin)
B23 (numatrin)
RNA polymerase antibodies
NOR-90 (anti-hUBF)
Other nucleolar autoantigens
Detection methods
References
Chapter 18. Anti-U1RNP and -Sm Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 19. Antibodies to Rods and Rings
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 20. Antinucleosome Autoantibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 21. Centromere Autoantibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Anticentromeres: Methods of detection
Clinical and demographic associations
Anticentromeres: Association with other autoantibodies
Anticentromeres in other connective tissue diseases
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 22. dsDNA Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 23. Histone Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 24. Ku and Ki Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 25. Neuronal Nuclear Autoantibodies, Type 1 (Hu)
Abstract
Introduction
Historical notes
Hu antigens
Anti-Hu autoantibodies
Hu-ab clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 26. Nuclear Envelope Protein Autoantibodies/Antilamin Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 27. Antiribosomal P Antibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Prevalence
Characteristics of ribosomal P
Mechanisms
Clinical implications
Conclusion
References
Chapter 28. Ro/SSA Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical Notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Conclusions
References
Chapter 29. Topoisomerase I (SCL 70) Autoantibodies
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 30. SS-B (La) Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Take-home messages
References
Part 5: Autoantibodies to Biologic Factors/Structures
Chapter 31. Autoantibodies to GW/P Bodies and Components of the MicroRNA Pathway
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 32. Golgi Complex and Endosome Antibodies
Abstract
Autoantigen
Biological function
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 33. Tumor-Associated Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigenic targets of tumor-associated autoantibodies
Relevance of tumor-associated autoantibodies
Tumor-associated autoantibodies – biomarkers for the prediction and early diagnosis of cancer?
Perspectives
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 34. p53 Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 35. Naturally Occurring Anti-HLA-E Autoantibodies: Evidences of HLA-Ia Reactivity of Anti-HLA-E Antibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Anti-HLA-E Abs may account for HLA-Ia reactivity in sera
Support for the hypothesis from anti-HLA-E IgM/IgG ratios in normal healthy sera
Direct evidence for immunogenicity of HLA-E in humans
Anti-HLA-E autoantibodies may account for the nondonor-specific anti-HLA class-Ia antibodies in transplant recipients
Summary: clinical implications and take-home messages
References
Chapter 36. Autoantibodies in Therapeutic Preparations of Human Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg)
Abstract
Historical notes
Maintenance of immune/tissue homeostasis
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 37. Cytoskeletal Autoantibodies/Antiactin Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 38. Fibrillarin Autoantibodies
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 39. Fibronectin Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
References
Chapter 40. IFI16 Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Pathogenetic role
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Part 6: Cardiac Autoantibodies
Chapter 41. Heat Shock Protein Autoantibodies
Abstract
Heat shock proteins as alarmin
Molecular mimicry
Natural autoantibodies
Immunity against heat shock proteins
Antiheat shock protein antibodies in vascular diseases
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 42. Antimyocardial Autoantibodies (AMCA)
Abstract
Introduction
Microbial agents implicated in myocardial autoimmunity
Myocardial autoantigenicity and autoantibodies
Therapeutic challenges
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Part 7: Endocrine Autoantibodies
Chapter 43. Gastric Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Genetics
Parietal cell autoantigen
Parietal cell autoantibodies
Intrinsic factor autoantigen
Intrinsic factor autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 44. Thyroid Autoantibodies: Thyroid Peroxidase and Thyroglobulin Antibodies
Abstract
Historical note
Thyroid peroxidase autoantibodies
Thyroglobulin autoantibodies
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 45. Thyrotropin Receptor Antibodies
Abstract
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 46. Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase Antibody
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Use in clinical practice
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 47. Antibodies to Gonadal and Adrenal Tissue
Abstract
Introduction
Antibodies to ovary and testes
Autoantibodies against adrenal cortex
Conclusion
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 48. Humoral Immunity in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Part 8: Gi and Liver Autoantibodies
Chapter 49. Autoantibody Profile in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Abstract
Introduction
Historical notes
Autoantibodies in inflammatory bowel disease
Glycoprotein 2-specific pancreatic autoantibodies
Intestinal goblet cell autoantibodies
Additional autoantibodies
Clinical utility of the main autoantibodies in inflammatory bowel disease
Conclusions
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 50. Anti-Intestinal Goblet Cell Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 51. Antipancreatic Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 52. Cryoglobulins and Cryoglobulins Secondary to Hepatitis C Virus Infection
Abstract
Introduction
Cryoglobulins and hepatitis C virus
Mixed cryoglobulinemia syndrome
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 53. Autoantibodies in Autoimmune Hepatitis
Abstract
Historical notes
Antinuclear antibodies
Antismooth muscle antibodies
Anti-liver-kidney-microsomal antibodies
Autoantibody testing in autoimmune hepatitis
Autoantibodies in autoimmune hepatitis
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 54. Antitissue Transglutaminase and Antiendomysial Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 55. Antigliadin and Antideamidated Gliadin Peptide Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The antigen
The antibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 56. Liver Cytosol Antigen Type 1 Autoantibodies (LC-1), Liver Kidney Microsomal Autoantibodies (LKM), and Liver Microsomal Autoantibodies (LM)
Abstract
Liver kidney microsomal/liver microsomal autoantibodies, targets, and definitions
Clinical utility of liver kidney microsomal/liver microsomal autoantibodies
Microsomal autoantibodies in hepatitis C virus infection
Hepatitis D virus-associated liver kidney microsomal autoantibodies (LKM-3)
Liver cytosolic autoantibodies (LC1)
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 57. Antimitochondrial Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Use in clinical practice
Antimitochondrial antibodies and other autoantibodies
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 58. Smooth Muscle Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigens
The autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Part 9: Hematologic Autoantibodies
Chapter 59. Coagulation Factor Autoantibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Historical notes
Autoantibodies against coagulation factors
Laboratory tests
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 60. Autoantibodies in Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen: the platelet factor 4/heparin complex
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 61. Platelet Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Platelet autoantigens
Platelet autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 62. Red Cell Autoantibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Pathogenic role of anti-red blood cell antibodies
Detection of anti-red blood cell antibodies
Drug-induced anti-red blood cell antibodies
Anti-red blood cell antibodies and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 63. Lymphocytotoxic Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigens
The autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Part 10: Kidney Autoantibodies
Chapter 64. Anti-Phospholipase A2 Receptor Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Method of detection
Clinical utility
Other autoantibodies in idiopathic membranous nephritis
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 65. Glomerular Basement Membrane Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 66. Nephritic Factor Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 67. IgA Nephropathies
Abstract
Introduction
Pathogenesis of IgAN
Aberrant glycosylation (galactose-deficiency) of IgA1
Dysregulated immune response
Synthesis of glycan-specific antibodies against galactose-deficient IgA1 and formation of pathogenic IgA1-containing immune complexes
Mesangial deposition of IgA1-containing immune complexes, inflammation, and renal injury
Conclusions
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Part 11: Neurological System Autoantibodies
Chapter 68. Acetylcholine Receptor and Muscle-Specific Kinase Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigen
The autoantibody
Clinical utility
Low density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 4
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 69. Human Anti-Glycosphingolipids Antibodies in Guillain-Barré Syndrome
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Guillain-Barré syndrome and its variant neuropathies
Molecular species diversity of anti-glycosphingolipid antibodies in Guillain-Barré syndrome and its variants
Anti-ganglioside complex antibodies in Guillain-Barré syndrome and its variants
Anti-sulfoglycolipid antibodies
Molecular mimicry
Anti-glycolipid antibody target sites in the peripheral nerve
Interspecies transmission of Guillain-Barré syndrome
Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 70. Central Nervous System Neuronal Surface Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Voltage-gated potassium channel complex antibodies
N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antibodies
Alfa-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazoleproprionic acid receptor antibodies
Gamma-aminobutyric acid B-receptor antibodies
Glycine receptor antibodies
Other central nervous system neuronal surface antibodies
Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (MGLUR5) antibodies
Dipeptidyl-peptidase-like protein-6 (DPPX) antibodies
Dopamine 2 receptor antibodies
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 71. Antibodies to AQP4
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Autoimmune, autoantibody, and cancer accompaniments
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 72. Myositis Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The autoantigens
The autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 73. Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein (MOG): An Archetypal Target for Demyelinating Autoantibodies in the Central Nervous System
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
MOG – an archetypal target for demyelinating autoantibodies in the central nervous system
Defining the epitope specificity of demyelinating MOG-specific autoantibodies
IgG responses do not exist in isolation: functional significance of the T-cell response in MOG-induced EAE
More than antibodies: B-cell function in MOG-induced EAE
MOG-specific antibodies in human disease
Concluding remarks
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 74. Autoantibodies in the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantibodies in Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome
Autoantibodies in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
References
Chapter 75. Antimyelin-Associated Glycoprotein, Antimyelin Basic Protein, and Antiproteolipid Autoantibodies in Neurologic Diseases
Abstract
Introduction
Antimyelin antibodies in multiple sclerosis and its animal model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis
Antimyelin basic protein antibodies in multiple sclerosis
Antiproteolipid protein antibodies in multiple sclerosis
Antimyelin-associated glycoprotein antibodies in multiple sclerosis
Antimyelin antibodies as biomarkers of disease progression in multiple sclerosis
Antimyelin antibodies in other neurologic disease
Antimyelin antibodies and peripheral neuropathy
Conclusions
References
Chapter 76. Paraneoplastic Neurologic Antibodies
Abstract
Introduction
Historical notes
Classic paraneoplastic neurologic syndromes
Autoantibodies, antigens, and clinical utility
Antinuclear antibodies
Cytoplasmic paraneoplastic antibodies and antigens
Cell surface receptor antibodies
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 77. Retinal Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Clinical features and diagnostic workup
Pathophysiology
Diagnostic testing for antiretinal antibodies
Treatment
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Part 12: Rheumatic Disease Autoantibodies
Chapter 78. Antifodrin Antibodies
Abstract
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Diagnostic value
Organ involvement/damage
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 79. Antibodies to Laminin
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 80. Autoantibodies Against Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor in Patients with Sjögren Syndrome
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Conclusions
References
Chapter 81. β2-Glycoprotein I Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
The β2GPI autoantigen: definition
β2GPI biologic functions
Source and methods of β2GPI purification
β2-GPI in atherogenesis
The β2GPI autoantibody: definition
Pathogenic role
Newer pathogenic roles
Method of detection
Clinical utility: disease association
Diagnostic value
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 82. C1 Inhibitor Autoantibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 83. Autoantibodies to C1q
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Conclusions
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 84. Anticollagen Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Collagen as an autoantigen
Autoantibody
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 85. Antiendothelial Cell Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Natural antiendothelial cell antibodies
Pathologic antiendothelial cell antibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 86. Lupus Anticoagulant Testing
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibody
Criteria for the diagnosis of lupus anticoagulant
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 87. Anticardiolipin Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Genetics
Methods of detection
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 88. Phospholipid Autoantibodies (Nonanticardiolipin)-Antiprothrombin Antibodies
Abstract
Historical notes
Antigenic target
Detection methods
Mechanisms of action
Antiprothrombin in autoimmune diseases
Clinical association
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 89. Rheumatoid Factors
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigen
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 90. Antibodies to Specific Citrullinated Proteins in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Abstract
Historical notes
Identification of specific citrullinated proteins as autoantigens
Role of specific anticitrullinated protein/peptide antibody in pathogenesis
Peptide-based assays for anticitrullinated protein/peptide antibody fine specificity
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Part 13: Skin Disease Autoantibodies
Chapter 91. Autoantibodies to Mucocutaneous Antigens
Abstract
Epidermis, dermis, and in between
Type II mucocutaneous autoimmunity: epidermal antigens
Type II mucocutaneous autoimmunity: dermal antigens
Conclusions
Take-home messages
References
Part 14: Unique Clinical Situations
Chapter 92. Autoimmunity and the Newer Biopharmaceuticals
Abstract
Introduction
Autoimmunity
Conclusions
References
Chapter 93. Antibodies Against “Human” Biopharmaceuticals: Individualized Therapy with TNF-alpha Inhibitors Guided by Immunopharmacologic Assessments
Abstract
Historical notes
Biopharmaceuticals
Use of anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha biopharmaceuticals
Clinical response types to tumor necrosis factor-inhibitors
Pharmacoimmunology of anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha biopharmaceuticals
Monitoring patients for anti-drug antibodies
Assessments of drug bioavailability and immunogenicity
Novel techniques for monitoring anti-drug antibodies during anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha therapies
Clinical utilities
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 94. Autoantibodies and Pregnancy Loss
Abstract
Historical notes
Autoantigens
Autoantibodies
Clinical utility
Take-home messages
References
Chapter 95. Autoantibodies – Future Trends
Abstract
Background
The past
The present
The future
Take-home messages
References
Index
Yehuda Shoenfeld
Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.
His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.
He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.
Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.
Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.
Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Pier Luigi Meroni
Department of Clinical Sciences & Community Health, University of Milan, Italy
M. Gershwin
Division of Rheumatology, Allergy & Clinical Immunology, University of California at Davis School of Medicine, Davis, CA
"...a comprehensive reference covering the most important known autoantibodies, with particular emphasis on those that display a clinical value...fully updated to include recent scientific advances, diagnostic techniques and therapeutic technologies."--Anticancer Research, February 2015
"This is an extraordinary, comprehensive, seminal book that is also easy to read. The extensive research of the last few years has advanced the science in dramatic ways and this book has a unique and unmatched presentation of the current understanding of autoantibodies, and their impact on health and disease and begins the discussion of the available treatment options and possibilities for future research."--Doody.com, July 18, 2014
"Almost completely revised and updated…in relation to recent advances in the field, this is the third edition of a textbook describing clinical and research aspects of autoantibodies. Some 150 specific autoantibodies are reviewed, both in terms of their clinical significance to the practicing physician and in relation to research interest in immunoglobulin self-reactivity against tissue antigens."--ProtoView.com, April 2014