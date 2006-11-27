Autoantibodies - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444527639, 9780080467238

Autoantibodies

2nd Edition

Editors: Yehuda Shoenfeld Pier Luigi Meroni M. Gershwin M.E. Gershwin Pier Luigi Meroni Yehuda Shoenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9780080467238
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527639
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th November 2006
Page Count: 872
Description

Autoantibodies was published and presented in November 2006 at the International Congress of Autoimmunity in Sorrento, a small town in Campania, Italy. The Congress also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first routine test for autoantibodies. An autoantibody is a type of antibody that is produced by the immune system and that fights one or more of a person’s own proteins. These autoantibodies cause autoimmune diseases such as lupus erythematosus.
The authors and editors of this book provide a critical review of autoantibodies and their primary functions. They cite a number of major developments in the field of autoantibodies, including the detection of autoantibodies in which a healthy person is a carrier; the discovery that autoantibodies can be both pathogenic and protective in some cases; and the development of a device that will help monitor and detect a specific autoantibody using a small amount of serum and proteomic arrays. Aside from the pathogenic and protective autoantibodies, the book also discusses irrelevant autoantibodies, as these may be relevant for future research. It also addresses the importance of the autoantibodies in a person’s body.
Clinical physicians, as well as scientists interested in the significance of autoantibodies in the human body, will find this book relevant. It will also be of interest to those who suffer from an autoimmune disease.

Key Features

  • Incudes and exhaustive list of autoantibodies not covered by other publications
  • Short reviews can easily be checked for quick reference information
  • Both basic and clinical aspects are covered

Readership

Physicians and students in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, Clinical Immunology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Dermatology. Also of interest to those working in companies involved in selling diagnostic assays for autoimmune disorders.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Autoantibodies: History and Horizons

Preface

About the Editors

List of Contributors

Introduction

I Introduction: Autoantibodies-Unique Characteristics

1 What is an Autoantibody?

2 Natural Autoantibodies, Heralding, Protecting and Inducing Autoimmunity

3 Molecular Mimicry

4 Affinity and Avidity of Autoantibodies

5 Pathogenic Mechanisms and Clinical Relevance of Autoantibodies

6 Native Autoantigens Versus Recombinant Autoantigens

7 Redox-Reactive Autoantibodies

8 Predictive Autoantibodies

9 Autoantibody Subclasses

10 Idiotypes and Anti-Idiotypes

11 Novel Diagnostic Methods for Autoantibody Detection

II Allergic Disease Autoantibodies

12 Human IgE–Specific Autoantibodies and Autoantibodies to IGE Receptors

III Antineutrophil Antibodies

13 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies with Specificity for Myeloperoxidase

14 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies with Specificity for Proteinase 3

15 Neutrophil-Specific Antinuclear and Anti-cytoplasmic Antibodies in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

16 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmatic Autoantibodies with Specificity to Proteinase 3

IV Introduction: Antinuclear Antibodies

17 Antinuclear Antibodies: General Introduction

18 Antinucleolar Antibodies

19 Anti-Chromatin (Nucleosome) Autoantibodies

20 Centromere Autoantibodies

21 dsDNA Autoantibodies

22 Histone Autoantibodies

23 Ku and Ki Autoantibodies

24 Neuronal Nuclear Autoantibodies, Type 1 (HU)

25 Nuclear Envelope Protein Autoantibodies/Antilamin Autoantibodies

26 Anti-Nucleosome Autoantibodies

27 Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen Autoantibodies

28 Anti-RA33 Antibodies (Antibodies to the Heterogeneous Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein A2)

29 Anti-Ribosomal P Antibodies

30 SS-A (Ro) Autoantibodies

31 Topoisomerase-I (Scl-70) Autoantibodies

32 SS-B (La) Autoantibodies

33 Anti-RNA Polymerase III Antibodies

V Autoantibodies to Biologic Factors/Structures

34 GW Bodies, P Bodies and Components of the miRNA Pathway

35 Golgi Complex and Endosome Antibodies

36 p53 Autoantibodies

37 Human Antiganglioside Autoantibodies

38 Human Anti--Galactosyl Antibodies

39 Autoantibodies in Therapeutic Preparations of Human Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

40 Cytokine Antibodies

41 Cytoskeletal Autoantibodies/Anti-Actin Antibodies

42 Fibrillarin Autoantibodies

43 Fibronectin Autoantibodies

44 Interferon-Inducible Protein IFI16 Autoantibodies

VI Cardiac Autoantibodies

45 Autoantibodies in Atherosclerosis

46 Heat Shock Protein Autoantibodies

47 Myocardial Autoantibodies and their Clinical Significance

VII Endocrine Autoantibodies

48 Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase Autoantibodies

49 Humoral Immunity in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

50 Antibodies to Adrenal, Gonadal Tissues and Steroidogenic Enzymes

51 Thyroglobulin, Thyroperoxidase, and Thyrotropin-Receptor Autoantibodies

VIII GI And Liver Autoantibodies

52 Anti-Intestinal Goblet Cell Antibodies

53 Tumor-Associated Autoantibodies

54 Cryoglobulins and Cryoglobulins Secondary to Hepatitis C Virus Infection

55 Anti-Tissue Transglutaminase and Anti-Endomyisial Antibodies

56 Anti-Gliadin Antibodies

57 Reticulin Autoantibodies

58 Liver Cytosol Antigen Type 1 Autoantibodies, Liver Kidney Microsomal Autoantibodies, and Liver Microsomal Autoantibodies

59 Antimitochondrial Antibodies

60 Parietal Cell and Intrinsic Factor Autoantibodies

61 Smooth Muscle Antibodies

IX Hematologic Autoantibodies

62 Coagulation Factor Autoantibodies

63 Autoantibodies in Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

64 Platelet Autoantibodies

65 Red Cell Autoantibodies

66 Lymphocytotoxic Autoantibodies

X Kidney Autoantibodies

67 Anti-ATP Synthase β-Chain Autoantibodies

68 Glomerular Basement Membrane Autoantibodies

69 Nephritic Factor Autoantibodies

XI Neurological System Autoantibodies

70 Acetylcholine Receptor and Muscle Specific Kinase Autoantibodies

71 Myositis Autoantibodies: Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetase, Signal Recognition Particle, Mi-2, and PM-Scl Autoantibodies

72 Anti-MOG Antibodies

73 Antibodies to Hsp 70 in Inner Ear Disease

74 Autoantibodies in the Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

75 Ganglioside Autoantibodies

76 Myelin Associated Antibodies: Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein Autoantibodies, Myelin Basic Protein Autoantibodies and Myelin Proteolipid Autoantibodies in Neurologic Diseases

77 Paraneoplastic Neurological Antibodies: Nuclear

78 Paraneoplastic Neurological Antibodies: Purkinje Cell Cytoplasm

79 Paraneoplastic Neurological Antibodies: Additional Reactivities

80 Retinal Autoantibodies

81 Autoantibodies in Epilepsy

XII Rheumatic Disease Autoantibodies

82 Anti-Fodrin Antibodies

83 Antibodies to Laminin

84 Autoantibodies Against Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor in Patients with Sjögren’s Syndrome

85 β2-Glycoprotein I Autoantibodies

86 C1 Inhibitor Autoantibodies

87 Autoantibodies to C1q

88 Anti-Collagen Antibodies

89 Anti-Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide Antibody

90 Anti-Endothelial Cell Autoantibodies

91 Lupus Anticoagulant Testing

92 Anticardiolipin Antibodies

93 Phospholipid Autoantibodies (Non-Anticardiolipin)–Anti-Prothrombin Antibodies

94 Rheumatoid Factors

XIII Skin Disease Autoantibodies

95 Autoantibodies to Mucocutaneous Antigens

XIV Unique Clinical Situations

96 Autoimmunity and the Newer Biopharmaceuticals

97 Autoantibodies Against Tumor Suppressor Proteins

98 Detection of Autoantibodies Using Protein Arrays

99 Autoantibodies and Pregnancy Loss

XV Future Directions

100 Anti-Glycan Antibodies

101 Future Trends

Index








Details

872
872
English
Copyright:
Copyright:
Published:
Imprint:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080467238
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444527639

About the Editor

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Yehuda Shoenfeld

Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.

His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.

He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.

Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.

Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel

