Autoantibodies was published and presented in November 2006 at the International Congress of Autoimmunity in Sorrento, a small town in Campania, Italy. The Congress also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first routine test for autoantibodies. An autoantibody is a type of antibody that is produced by the immune system and that fights one or more of a person’s own proteins. These autoantibodies cause autoimmune diseases such as lupus erythematosus.
The authors and editors of this book provide a critical review of autoantibodies and their primary functions. They cite a number of major developments in the field of autoantibodies, including the detection of autoantibodies in which a healthy person is a carrier; the discovery that autoantibodies can be both pathogenic and protective in some cases; and the development of a device that will help monitor and detect a specific autoantibody using a small amount of serum and proteomic arrays. Aside from the pathogenic and protective autoantibodies, the book also discusses irrelevant autoantibodies, as these may be relevant for future research. It also addresses the importance of the autoantibodies in a person’s body.
Clinical physicians, as well as scientists interested in the significance of autoantibodies in the human body, will find this book relevant. It will also be of interest to those who suffer from an autoimmune disease.
- Incudes and exhaustive list of autoantibodies not covered by other publications
- Short reviews can easily be checked for quick reference information
- Both basic and clinical aspects are covered
Physicians and students in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, Clinical Immunology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Dermatology. Also of interest to those working in companies involved in selling diagnostic assays for autoimmune disorders.
Foreword
Autoantibodies: History and Horizons
Preface
About the Editors
List of Contributors
Introduction
I Introduction: Autoantibodies-Unique Characteristics
1 What is an Autoantibody?
2 Natural Autoantibodies, Heralding, Protecting and Inducing Autoimmunity
3 Molecular Mimicry
4 Affinity and Avidity of Autoantibodies
5 Pathogenic Mechanisms and Clinical Relevance of Autoantibodies
6 Native Autoantigens Versus Recombinant Autoantigens
7 Redox-Reactive Autoantibodies
8 Predictive Autoantibodies
9 Autoantibody Subclasses
10 Idiotypes and Anti-Idiotypes
11 Novel Diagnostic Methods for Autoantibody Detection
II Allergic Disease Autoantibodies
12 Human IgE–Specific Autoantibodies and Autoantibodies to IGE Receptors
III Antineutrophil Antibodies
13 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies with Specificity for Myeloperoxidase
14 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies with Specificity for Proteinase 3
15 Neutrophil-Specific Antinuclear and Anti-cytoplasmic Antibodies in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
16 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmatic Autoantibodies with Specificity to Proteinase 3
IV Introduction: Antinuclear Antibodies
17 Antinuclear Antibodies: General Introduction
18 Antinucleolar Antibodies
19 Anti-Chromatin (Nucleosome) Autoantibodies
20 Centromere Autoantibodies
21 dsDNA Autoantibodies
22 Histone Autoantibodies
23 Ku and Ki Autoantibodies
24 Neuronal Nuclear Autoantibodies, Type 1 (HU)
25 Nuclear Envelope Protein Autoantibodies/Antilamin Autoantibodies
26 Anti-Nucleosome Autoantibodies
27 Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen Autoantibodies
28 Anti-RA33 Antibodies (Antibodies to the Heterogeneous Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein A2)
29 Anti-Ribosomal P Antibodies
30 SS-A (Ro) Autoantibodies
31 Topoisomerase-I (Scl-70) Autoantibodies
32 SS-B (La) Autoantibodies
33 Anti-RNA Polymerase III Antibodies
V Autoantibodies to Biologic Factors/Structures
34 GW Bodies, P Bodies and Components of the miRNA Pathway
35 Golgi Complex and Endosome Antibodies
36 p53 Autoantibodies
37 Human Antiganglioside Autoantibodies
38 Human Anti--Galactosyl Antibodies
39 Autoantibodies in Therapeutic Preparations of Human Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)
40 Cytokine Antibodies
41 Cytoskeletal Autoantibodies/Anti-Actin Antibodies
42 Fibrillarin Autoantibodies
43 Fibronectin Autoantibodies
44 Interferon-Inducible Protein IFI16 Autoantibodies
VI Cardiac Autoantibodies
45 Autoantibodies in Atherosclerosis
46 Heat Shock Protein Autoantibodies
47 Myocardial Autoantibodies and their Clinical Significance
VII Endocrine Autoantibodies
48 Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase Autoantibodies
49 Humoral Immunity in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
50 Antibodies to Adrenal, Gonadal Tissues and Steroidogenic Enzymes
51 Thyroglobulin, Thyroperoxidase, and Thyrotropin-Receptor Autoantibodies
VIII GI And Liver Autoantibodies
52 Anti-Intestinal Goblet Cell Antibodies
53 Tumor-Associated Autoantibodies
54 Cryoglobulins and Cryoglobulins Secondary to Hepatitis C Virus Infection
55 Anti-Tissue Transglutaminase and Anti-Endomyisial Antibodies
56 Anti-Gliadin Antibodies
57 Reticulin Autoantibodies
58 Liver Cytosol Antigen Type 1 Autoantibodies, Liver Kidney Microsomal Autoantibodies, and Liver Microsomal Autoantibodies
59 Antimitochondrial Antibodies
60 Parietal Cell and Intrinsic Factor Autoantibodies
61 Smooth Muscle Antibodies
IX Hematologic Autoantibodies
62 Coagulation Factor Autoantibodies
63 Autoantibodies in Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
64 Platelet Autoantibodies
65 Red Cell Autoantibodies
66 Lymphocytotoxic Autoantibodies
X Kidney Autoantibodies
67 Anti-ATP Synthase β-Chain Autoantibodies
68 Glomerular Basement Membrane Autoantibodies
69 Nephritic Factor Autoantibodies
XI Neurological System Autoantibodies
70 Acetylcholine Receptor and Muscle Specific Kinase Autoantibodies
71 Myositis Autoantibodies: Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetase, Signal Recognition Particle, Mi-2, and PM-Scl Autoantibodies
72 Anti-MOG Antibodies
73 Antibodies to Hsp 70 in Inner Ear Disease
74 Autoantibodies in the Lambert–Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
75 Ganglioside Autoantibodies
76 Myelin Associated Antibodies: Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein Autoantibodies, Myelin Basic Protein Autoantibodies and Myelin Proteolipid Autoantibodies in Neurologic Diseases
77 Paraneoplastic Neurological Antibodies: Nuclear
78 Paraneoplastic Neurological Antibodies: Purkinje Cell Cytoplasm
79 Paraneoplastic Neurological Antibodies: Additional Reactivities
80 Retinal Autoantibodies
81 Autoantibodies in Epilepsy
XII Rheumatic Disease Autoantibodies
82 Anti-Fodrin Antibodies
83 Antibodies to Laminin
84 Autoantibodies Against Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor in Patients with Sjögren’s Syndrome
85 β2-Glycoprotein I Autoantibodies
86 C1 Inhibitor Autoantibodies
87 Autoantibodies to C1q
88 Anti-Collagen Antibodies
89 Anti-Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide Antibody
90 Anti-Endothelial Cell Autoantibodies
91 Lupus Anticoagulant Testing
92 Anticardiolipin Antibodies
93 Phospholipid Autoantibodies (Non-Anticardiolipin)–Anti-Prothrombin Antibodies
94 Rheumatoid Factors
XIII Skin Disease Autoantibodies
95 Autoantibodies to Mucocutaneous Antigens
XIV Unique Clinical Situations
96 Autoimmunity and the Newer Biopharmaceuticals
97 Autoantibodies Against Tumor Suppressor Proteins
98 Detection of Autoantibodies Using Protein Arrays
99 Autoantibodies and Pregnancy Loss
XV Future Directions
100 Anti-Glycan Antibodies
101 Future Trends
Index
- No. of pages:
- 872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 27th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467238
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527639
Yehuda Shoenfeld
Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.
His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.
He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.
Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.
Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.
Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Pier Luigi Meroni
Department of Clinical Sciences & Community Health, University of Milan, Italy
M. Gershwin
Division of Rheumatology, Allergy & Clinical Immunology, University of California at Davis School of Medicine, Davis, CA
M.E. Gershwin
University of California, Clinical Division of Rheumatology, School of Medicine, Davis, CA, USA
