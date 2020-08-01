Autism, Volume 173
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Mirolyuba Simeonova Ilieva and Way Lau
1. Predicting early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder using neural and behavioral measures
Xiujuan Geng
2. The roles of endocannibinnoid system in autism spectrum disorder: Evidence from mouse studies
Susanna Pietropaolo
3. Neurobiology of sensory processing in autism spectrum disorder
Phoebe p. p. Cheung
4. The effects of oxytocin administration on individuals with ASD: Neuroimaging and behavioral evidence
Elizabeth Baker and Katherine Stavropoulos
5. Resting-state abnormalities of posterior cingulate in autism spectrum disorder
Mei-Kei Leung and Way Lau
6. In vitro models for ASD research – patients derived iPSC and brain organoids (Chapter Title to be Confirmed)
Dario Siniscalco
7. Genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and big data analysis in the discovery of new diagnostic markers and targets for therapy development
Dongik Park
8. The Role of Neuroglia in Autism Spectrum Disorder
Caterina Scuderi
9. Role of the glia in ASD (Chapter Title to be Confirmed)
Ryuta Koyama
10. The Putative Etiology and Prevention of Autism
Gary David Steinmen
11. Environmental factors and epigenetics
Florence Roullet
12. Oxidative stress, metabolic and mitochondrial abnormalities associated with ASD
Morten Bækgaard Thorsen
13. Insight into convergent mechanisms from valproic acid exposure and translational models
Taylor Chomiak
Description
Autism, Volume 173 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics. Chapters in this new release include updates on atypical brain development in autism spectrum disorder, predicting early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder using neural and behavioral measures, the roles of the endocannabinoid system in autism spectrum disorder, the neurobiology of sensory processing in autism spectrum disorder, the effects of oxytocin administration on individuals with ASD, resting-state abnormalities of posterior cingulate in autism spectrum disorder, and more.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
- Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
- Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mirolyuba Ilieva
Mirolyuba Ilieva obtained her Master degree in Cell biology and Pathology at Sofia University in 2006. In August 2013 she got a PhD in Nanotechnology from Danish Technical University (DTU). She has been researcher at Copenhagen University and currently she is a scientist in the Department of Psychiatry, Odense, University of Southern Denmark. Her research is focused on induced pluripotent stem cells and brain organoids as a model for neurodevelopmental psychiatric disorders, e. g. Autism Spectrum Disoeders; neurotrophic factors mimetic peptides as therapeutic agents, nanosensors for monitoring gene expression during cell reprograming and neuronal differentiation. EU expert for reviewing projects for Marie Skłodowska-Curie Individual Fellowships.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, Odense, University of Southern Denmark
Wai Lau
Way Lau is an Assistant Professor in Department of Special Education and Counselling at the Education University of Hong Kong. He completed his Ph.D. in biomedical sciences in Department of Medicine and did his postdoctoral trainings in Departments of Psychiatry and Psychology at the University of Hong Kong. One of his key research interests is on identifying biomarkers of Autism Spectrum Disorder, using molecular and system neurosciences techniques, and psychobiological approach. He is also keen on studying mechanisms of psychological resilience in non-clinical samples and students with special educational needs for prevention of stress-induced mental illness, and cultivation of resilience and strength in counteracting adversity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor in Department of Special Education and Counselling at the Education University of Hong Kong
