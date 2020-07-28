Autism Spectrum Disorder Across The Lifespan Part II, An Issue of Child And Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Robert Wisner-Carlson, Thomas Flis, Scott Pekrul and Robert Schloesser, will cover key topics of importance surrounding Autism Spectrum Disorders Across the Lifespan. This issue is Part II of II and one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Todd Peters. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Evaluation of Psychiatric and Behavioral Problems, ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis and Catatonia, ETC in Autism Spectrum Disorders, and many other topics.