Author and Subject Cumulative Index, Including Tables of Contents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330251, 9780080542911

Author and Subject Cumulative Index, Including Tables of Contents, Volume 25

1st Edition

Subject and Author Cumulative Index, Volumes 1-24

Serial Editors: Ronald Powell Maurice Francombe Abraham Ulman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125330251
eBook ISBN: 9780080542911
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 1998
Page Count: 526
Table of Contents

Subject and Author Cumulative Index, Volumes 1-24.

Description

Physics of Thin Films is one of the longest running continuing series in thin film science, consisting of 25 volumes since 1963. The series contains quality studies of the properties of various thin films materials and systems.In order to be able to reflect the development of today's science and to cover all modern aspects of thin films, the series, starting with Volume 20, has moved beyond the basic physics of thin films. It now addresses the most important aspects of both inorganic and organic thin films, in both their theoretical as well as technological aspects. Therefore, in order to reflect the modern technology-oriented problems, the title has been slightly modified from Physics of Thin Films to Thin Films.

Readership

Thin film and surface science researchers in chemistry, materials science, electrical engineering, biology, and condensed matter physics.

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125330251
eBook ISBN:
9780080542911

About the Serial Editors

Ronald Powell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Novellus Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, California

Maurice Francombe Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.

Abraham Ulman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.

