Australia's Rural, Remote and Indigenous Health
3rd Edition
Australia’s Rural, Remote and Indigenous Health 3e is a practical guide to the delivery of health care in rural and remote Australia. Drawing on personal experiences of rural and remote practitioners, historical accounts, literature analysis and epidemiology, this frank and engaging text examines the economic, social and political forces that shape healthcare in rural and remote Australia.
With limited current resources to support studies in rural and remote healthcare, this title bridges the gap by offering valuable insights into Indigenous life and social determinants of health through the use of storytelling. It is the perfect guide for anyone working in or planning to work in rural, remote or Indigenous Australia; and for those undertaking cultural studies, or social policy.
- Only text covering both rural and remote health in Australia
- Placement preparation with StudentConsult video interviews of experienced rural and remote practitioners providing first-hand experience of rural and remote practice
- Pause and Think questions provide a framework to apply learned knowledge to practice
Chapter 1 Advance rural Australia
Chapter 2 Defining rural and remote Australia
Chapter 3 Culture and health
Chapter 4 Indigenous Australia
Chapter 5 Putting indigenous policy into practice
Chapter 6 Working with indigenous people new
Chapter 7 Remote indigenous health
Chapter 8 Determining health
Chapter 9 Rural people’s health
Chapter 10 Caring for the population
Chapter 11 Providing health services
Chapter 12 Remote health practice new
Chapter 13 A rural future
