Shortlist Tertiary (Wholly Australian) Student Resource from Educational Publishing Awards Australia 2016!

Australia’s Rural, Remote and Indigenous Health 3e is a practical guide to the delivery of health care in rural and remote Australia. Drawing on personal experiences of rural and remote practitioners, historical accounts, literature analysis and epidemiology, this frank and engaging text examines the economic, social and political forces that shape healthcare in rural and remote Australia.

With limited current resources to support studies in rural and remote healthcare, this title bridges the gap by offering valuable insights into Indigenous life and social determinants of health through the use of storytelling. It is the perfect guide for anyone working in or planning to work in rural, remote or Indigenous Australia; and for those undertaking cultural studies, or social policy.